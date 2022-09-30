Sumitomo : Electric Bus Unveiling Ceremony Held

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 5 824 B 40 302 M 40 302 M Net income 2023 422 B 2 918 M 2 918 M Net Debt 2023 2 453 B 16 973 M 16 973 M P/E ratio 2023 5,42x Yield 2023 5,44% Capitalization 2 285 B 15 810 M 15 810 M EV / Sales 2023 0,81x EV / Sales 2024 0,80x Nbr of Employees 74 920 Free-Float 96,5% Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 1 827,50 JPY Average target price 2 171,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 18,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masayuki Hyodo Manager-Tanjung Jati B Project Masaru Shiomi Executive Officer & Finance Manager Kuniharu Nakamura Manager-Motor Vehicles Planning, I & III Hirokazu Higashino Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer Takayuki Seishima Chief Financial Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SUMITOMO CORPORATION 7.47% 15 810 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 103.21% 48 490 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 12.68% 41 466 ITOCHU CORPORATION 1.99% 36 481 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 15.95% 34 298 MARUBENI CORPORATION 16.03% 15 418