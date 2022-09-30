Sumitomo : Electric Bus Unveiling Ceremony Held
The electric bus
Disclaimer Sumitomo Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 11:03:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Sales 2023
5 824 B
40 302 M
40 302 M
Net income 2023
422 B
2 918 M
2 918 M
Net Debt 2023
2 453 B
16 973 M
16 973 M
P/E ratio 2023
5,42x
Yield 2023
5,44%
Capitalization
2 285 B
15 810 M
15 810 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,81x
EV / Sales 2024
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
74 920
Free-Float
96,5%
Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
1 827,50 JPY
Average target price
2 171,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
18,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.