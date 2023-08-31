Sumitomo Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Masayuki Hyodo) has decided to issue Green Bonds in a domestic public offering format (hereafter, Green Bonds) based on the Sumitomo Corporation Green Finance Framework developed and published on March 14, 2022. This is the second Green Bonds issuance following the one issued in May 2022. Through the issue of Green Bonds, the Sumitomo Corporation Group will promote awareness of Sumitomo Corporation Group's initiative of "enhancement of sustainability management" among a wide range of Stakeholders, and to promote such efforts from the viewpoint of financing.



Sumitomo Corporation is working towards the enhancement of sustainability management with the belief that continuing to create value that is truly needed by society will contribute to the sustainable growth of the Sumitomo Corporation Group. Based on the medium-term management plan "SHIFT 2023" announced in May 2021, the Sumitomo Corporation Group aims to realize an increase in corporate value and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through shifting to a business portfolio that has more profitability and downside resilience. The group will achieve this by developing and enhancing businesses that utilize the Sumitomo Corporation Group's Strengths and next-generation businesses from a medium- to long-term perspective. We will work with various stakeholders and promote sustainability management so that the Sumitomo Corporation Group can grow sustainably with society.



(Reference material)

■Outline of Green Bonds

Name

Sumitomo Corporation's 64th unsecured bonds (Sumitomo Corporation Green Bond) (with an inter-bond pari passu clause)

Term to Maturity

10 years

Issue Amount

10 billion yen

Issue Date

September 6, 2023

Interest Rate

1.012% Use of proceeds

Renewable energy (wind, solar, geothermal)

Forestry businesses

Railway-related projects

5G-related businesses Lead Managing Underwriter

Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

■Sumitomo Corporation's Green Finance

Japanese

English