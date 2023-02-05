Sumitomo : Notice Regarding Share Repurchases and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

For Immediate Release

(This is an English translation of the Japanese original.)

February 6, 2023 Sumitomo Corporation Masayuki Hyodo

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code No: 8053, [Prime Tokyo Stock Exchange])

Contact: Shuichi Nagasawa General Manager, Corporate Communications Department Tel: +81-3-6285-3100

Notice Regarding Share Repurchases and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Sumitomo Corporation (hereinafter "Sumitomo") hereby announces that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 6, 2023, Sumitomo has resolved to repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act, and to cancel a portion of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Act. Details of the repurchase and cancellation are as follows:

1. Purpose of the share repurchases

To improve capital efficiency and to enhance shareholder returns

2. Details of the share repurchases (1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock

Total number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 33 million shares (Ratio to the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) about 2.6%)

(3) Aggregate repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen (4) Period for repurchases: From February 7, 2023 to April 28, 2023 (5) Method of repurchases: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 3. Details of cancellation (1) Class of shares to be cancelled: Common stock

(2) Total number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled: All shares repurchased

(3) Scheduled date of cancellation:June 2, 2023

(Reference)

Number of treasury stock shares (as of December 31, 2022)

Number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 1,250,242,893 shares

Number of treasury stock shares: 1,328,974 shares