  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50:35 2023-02-05 pm EST
2295.00 JPY   +1.19%
02/05Sumitomo : Notice Regarding Share Repurchases and Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
02/05Japan's Nikkei hits more than 7-week high as weaker yen lifts exporters
RE
02/03Japan's Sumitomo to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in Chile
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo : Notice Regarding Share Repurchases and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

02/05/2023 | 11:20pm EST
For Immediate Release

(This is an English translation of the Japanese original.)

February 6, 2023 Sumitomo Corporation Masayuki Hyodo

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code No: 8053, [Prime Tokyo Stock Exchange])

Contact: Shuichi Nagasawa General Manager, Corporate Communications Department Tel: +81-3-6285-3100

Notice Regarding Share Repurchases and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Sumitomo Corporation (hereinafter "Sumitomo") hereby announces that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 6, 2023, Sumitomo has resolved to repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act, and to cancel a portion of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Act. Details of the repurchase and cancellation are as follows:

1. Purpose of the share repurchases

To improve capital efficiency and to enhance shareholder returns

2. Details of the share repurchases

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased:

Common stock

  1. Total number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 33 million shares (Ratio to the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) about 2.6%)

(3) Aggregate repurchase amount:

Up to 50 billion yen

(4)

Period for repurchases:

From February 7, 2023 to April 28, 2023

(5)

Method of repurchases:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

3. Details of cancellation

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled:

Common stock

(2) Total number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled: All shares repurchased

(3) Scheduled date of cancellation:June 2, 2023

(Reference)

Number of treasury stock shares (as of December 31, 2022)

Number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 1,250,242,893 shares

Number of treasury stock shares: 1,328,974 shares

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 320 B 48 274 M 48 274 M
Net income 2023 556 B 4 248 M 4 248 M
Net Debt 2023 2 395 B 18 295 M 18 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,08x
Yield 2023 5,13%
Capitalization 2 836 B 21 658 M 21 658 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 74 920
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 268,00 JPY
Average target price 2 439,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Hyodo Manager-Tanjung Jati B Project
Masaru Shiomi Executive Officer & Finance Manager
Kuniharu Nakamura Manager-Motor Vehicles Planning, I & III
Hirokazu Higashino Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Takayuki Seishima Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.28%21 658
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.35%47 497
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.03%45 245
ITOCHU CORPORATION-3.18%44 804
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-58.95%22 306
MARUBENI CORPORATION8.65%21 321