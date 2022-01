Sumitomo : Personnel Changes of Board Members, Executive Officers, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Corporate Officers and Organizational Changes (PDF/208KB)

For Immediate Release

January 14, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Sumitomo Corporation Masayuki Hyodo, President and Chief Executive Officer Code No: 8053 Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), 1st Section Contact: Ryuichiro Hirano, General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept.

Personnel Changes of Board Members, Executive Officers, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and

Corporate Officers and Organizational Changes

Personnel changes of Board Members, Executive Officers, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers and the others from this April, and the personnel changes to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for this coming June, have been resolved, at the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held today, as attached. In addition, we also inform the Organizational Changes.

Ⅰ.Personnel changes of Board Members, Executive Officers and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, etc1)Newly Appointed Executive Officers (As of April 1) : 5 persons

2)Promotion of Executive Officers (As of April 1) : 9 persons

3)Retirement from Executive Officers (As of March 31) : 4 persons

4)Reappointment of Executive Officers (As of April 1) : 43 persons

5)The Other Personnel Changes of Executive Officers (As of April 1)

6)The Other Personnel Changes of Representative Directors (As of April 1)

7)Newly Appointed Directors (To be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 2 persons

8)Retirement from Directors (After the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 2 persons

9)Reappointment of Directors (To be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 9 persons

10)Newly Appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Member (To be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 1 person

11)Retirement from Audit & Supervisory Board Member (After the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 1 person

Ⅱ.Personnel changes of Corporate Officers (As of April 1)1)Newly Appointed Corporate Officers : 18 persons

2)The Other Personnel Changes of Corporate Officers

Ⅲ.Related Personnel Changes (As of April 1)

Ⅳ.Organizational Changes (Effective on April 1)

Reference materials :

Ⅰ.Executive Officers (As of April 1) : 48 persons

Ⅱ.Board Members (After the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 11 persons

Ⅲ.Audit & Supervisory Board Members (After the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June) : 5 persons