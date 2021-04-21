Log in
    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
Sumitomo : Establishing a Joint Venture with Corvus Energy, a Manufacturer of Energy Storage Systems for Ships

04/21/2021 | 12:04am EDT
Sumitomo Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Masayuki Hyodo) concluded an agreement with Corvus Energy Holdings AS (hereinafter, 'Corvus Energy'), a Norwegian supplier of energy storage systems (hereinafter, 'ESS'Note) for Marine industry, in order to establish a joint venture named 'Sumisho Corvus Energy Co., Ltd.' (hereinafter, 'Sumisho Corvus Energy') as a company to sell ESS and provide the related maintenance service mainly in the Japanese market.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is a specialized agency of the United Nations, adopted its strategy on the reduction of GHG emissions from ships in 2018, in which it set the following numerical targets: relative to the 2008 level, improve the average fuel efficiency of ships engaged in international shipping by 40% by 2030 and reduce their total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by half by 2050. In response, the shipbuilding and shipping industries are required to replace their fuels with more environment-friendly alternatives and to introduce equipment that helps reduce their GHG emissions. ESS is expected to improve the fuel efficiency of large ocean-going ships in combination with existing fuels, such as heavy oil and gas, and with next-generation fuels, such as ammonia and hydrogen, and also to contribute to zero GHG emissions as a power source for small fully electric coastal ships.

As its strong point, Corvus Energy is capable of developing ESS for a range of maritime applications, including for use in port and harbor equipment as well as for use in various ship types including container and cruise ships. The company has already provided its ESS for 400 or more projects, and the total operation hours of the supplied ESS have already exceeded 3 million hours. In 2020, Corvus Energy excessed an over 50% share in the world market of ESS for maritime applications.

Sumitomo Corporation and Corvus Energy have been conducting market research and sales promotion activities in Japan and in the Asian region since 2019. The newly established joint venture Sumisho Corvus Energy will sell Corvus Energy-made ESS and also provide technical support to customers. The company will conduct sales activities targeting both coastal and ocean-going ships by making use of Sumitomo Corporation's customer network built through its ship-trading and ship-owning businesses.

Via Sumisho Corvus Energy, Sumitomo Corporation will contribute the low-carbonization and de-carbonization of Japanese maritime industry, while also working to create a new environment-friendly business in the maritime shipping and logistics field.

Note: An energy storage system (ESS) is a device made by combining a storage battery system with an electric power control system which stores electrical energy. Connected to the power system, it optimizes the operation of the power by store and release of electricity.

＜References＞
■Outline of the new company
Name : Sumisho Corvus Energy Co., Ltd.
Head office : Tokyo (Planned)
Establishment
 : April 2021 (Planned)
Shareholding : 50% Corvus Energy and 50% Sumitomo Corporation
Capital : 100 million yen

■Outline of Corvus Energy
Name : Corvus Energy Holdings AS
Head office : Norway
Representative
 : CEO Geir Bjørkeli
Establishment : 2009
Major shareholders : BW Group, Norsk Hydro, Equinor, Shell and others

■Related images

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Corporation published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
