Sumitomo : forecasts no profit from Myanmar telecom business in 2021/22

Japan's KDDI Corp and Sumitomo, in partnership with Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT), are operating a telecommunications business in Myanmar.

"We are continuing our businesses in Myanmar," Sumitomo Chief Financial Officer Masaru Shiomi told a news conference, adding that there is no plan to change their operations there.

Since the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup and ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has had daily protests and a surge of violence as security forces have killed hundreds of civilians.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)