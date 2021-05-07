Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo : forecasts no profit from Myanmar telecom business in 2021/22

05/07/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp is assuming under its earnings forecast for the year to March 2022 that no profits will be made from its telecommunications business in Myanmar because of political instability, an executive said on Friday.

Japan's KDDI Corp and Sumitomo, in partnership with Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT), are operating a telecommunications business in Myanmar.

"We are continuing our businesses in Myanmar," Sumitomo Chief Financial Officer Masaru Shiomi told a news conference, adding that there is no plan to change their operations there.

Since the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup and ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has had daily protests and a surge of violence as security forces have killed hundreds of civilians.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KDDI CORPORATION -0.81% 3306 End-of-day quote.7.83%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -0.27% 1488 End-of-day quote.8.97%
All news about SUMITOMO CORPORATION
01:16aSUMITOMO  : forecasts no profit from Myanmar telecom business in 2021/22
RE
05/06SUMITOMO  : Financial Results for the Year ended March 31,2021
PU
05/06SUMITOMO  : Setting Medium-term Goals for Key Social Issues Toward the Sophistic..
PU
05/06SUMITOMO  : Revision to “Policies on Climate Change Issues”
PU
05/06Marubeni CEO 'deeply concerned' but not giving up on Myanmar
RE
05/06SUMITOMO  : 2 other firms invest in Singaporean solar power provider
AQ
05/04SUMITOMO CORPORATION  : annual earnings release
04/27SUMITOMO  : Investment in Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd., a Clean Energy Solutions Prov..
PU
04/27Kansai Electric faces shareholder call for coal exit
RE
04/27Kansai Electric faces shareholder call for coal exit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 778 B 43 781 M 43 781 M
Net income 2021 -114 522 M -1 049 M -1 049 M
Net Debt 2021 2 549 B 23 352 M 23 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,7x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 1 918 B 17 576 M 17 571 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 65 662
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 588,18 JPY
Last Close Price 1 534,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayuki Hyodo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kuniharu Nakamura Chairman
Hideki Yamano Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Takayuki Seishima Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Nobuyoshi Ehara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.97%17 576
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.98%46 187
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.85%40 794
MITSUI & CO., LTD.21.91%34 721
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-3.99%19 405
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED168.75%18 888