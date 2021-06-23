Log in
    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
U.S. ITC says industry 'materially injured' by Korea, Taiwan, Thailand tire imports

06/23/2021
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that U.S. manufacturers are "materially injured" by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The ITC said imports of tire products from Vietnam that the U.S. Commerce Department determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value "are negligible and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning Vietnam."

The Commerce Department as a result of the order "will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from Vietnam." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -5.76% 54000 End-of-day quote.37.06%
MICHELIN (CGDE) -0.56% 134.1 Real-time Quote.28.49%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.53% 1511.5 End-of-day quote.10.69%
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 1.63% 17.315 Delayed Quote.58.48%
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED -0.50% 2392 End-of-day quote.55.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 283 B 47 720 M 47 720 M
Net income 2022 242 B 2 190 M 2 190 M
Net Debt 2022 2 366 B 21 372 M 21 372 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 1 889 B 17 041 M 17 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 74 920
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayuki Hyodo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kuniharu Nakamura Chairman
Hideki Yamano Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Takayuki Seishima Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Nobuyoshi Ehara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.69%16 960
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.19%43 905
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION19.32%40 211
MITSUI & CO., LTD.34.24%37 576
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED214.07%22 794
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-2.90%19 354