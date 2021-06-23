U.S. ITC says industry 'materially injured' by Korea, Taiwan, Thailand tire imports

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States
International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that U.S.
manufacturers are "materially injured" by imports of passenger
vehicle and light truck tires from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
The ITC said imports of tire products from Vietnam that the
U.S. Commerce Department determined are sold in the United
States at less than fair value "are negligible and voted to
terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning
Vietnam."
The Commerce Department as a result of the order "will issue
antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea,
Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports
of these products from Vietnam."
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese)