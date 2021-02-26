February 26, 2021
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Announces Changes of Representative Directors and Executive Officers
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, First Section of TSE) announced today that in its meeting held on February 26, 2021, the Board of Directors decided to change the following Representative Directors and Executive Officers.
I. Representative Directors (effective April 1, 2021)
-
(1) Reason
With the retirement of one of the current Representative Directors, Masayo Tada, from Representative Director, new Representative Directors are appointed.
-
(2) New Representative Directors
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Hitoshi Odagiri
|
Representative Director, Executive Vice President
|
Member, Board of Directors, Executive Vice President
|
Toru Kimura
|
Representative Director, Executive Vice President
|
Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer
(3) Retiring Representative Director
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Masayo Tada
|
Member, Board of Directors, Chairman
|
Representative Director, Chairman
II. Changes in Executive Officers
(1) Promotions (effective April 1, 2021)
Representative Director, Executive Vice President
Toru Kimura (currently Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer)
Senior Executive Officer
Hideyuki Harada (currently Executive Officer)
(2) New Executive Officer (effective April 1, 2021)
Kenji Ueno (currently Executive Director, Technology Research & Development Division)
(3) Retiring Executive Officer (effective March 31, 2021)
Shinichiro Katayanagi (currently Executive Officer)
III. Brief Personal History of New Representative Directors
|
Name:
|
Hitoshi Odagiri (Mr.)
|
Birthplace:
|
Osaka Prefecture, Japan
|
Education:
|
Graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Doshisha University.
|
Birthdate:
|
January 4, 1957
Business Career:
|
April 1979
|
Joined Inabata & Co., Ltd.
|
Oct. 1984
|
Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|
April 2012
|
Appointed Executive Officer of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
|
April 2016
|
Appointed Senior Executive Officer
|
June 2016
|
Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer
|
April 2019
|
Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Executive Vice President
Company shares owned: 35,300
|
Name:
|
Toru Kimura, Ph.D. (Mr.)
|
Birthplace:
|
Shiga Prefecture, Japan
|
Education:
|
Completed the Doctoral Program at the Graduate School of Science, Kyoto
|
University.
Birthdate: August 5, 1960 Business Career:
April 1989 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.)
|
Oct. 1992
|
Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|
April 2015
|
Appointed Executive Officer of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
|
June 2016
|
Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Executive Officer
|
April 2019
|
Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer
Company shares owned: 30,000
