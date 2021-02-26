February 26, 2021

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Announces Changes of Representative Directors and Executive Officers

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, First Section of TSE) announced today that in its meeting held on February 26, 2021, the Board of Directors decided to change the following Representative Directors and Executive Officers.

I. Representative Directors (effective April 1, 2021)

(1) Reason With the retirement of one of the current Representative Directors, Masayo Tada, from Representative Director, new Representative Directors are appointed.

(2) New Representative Directors

Name New position Current position Hitoshi Odagiri Representative Director, Executive Vice President Member, Board of Directors, Executive Vice President Toru Kimura Representative Director, Executive Vice President Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer

(3) Retiring Representative Director

Name New position Current position Masayo Tada Member, Board of Directors, Chairman Representative Director, Chairman

II. Changes in Executive Officers

(1) Promotions (effective April 1, 2021)

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

Toru Kimura (currently Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer)

Senior Executive Officer

Hideyuki Harada (currently Executive Officer)

(2) New Executive Officer (effective April 1, 2021)

Kenji Ueno (currently Executive Director, Technology Research & Development Division)

(3) Retiring Executive Officer (effective March 31, 2021)

Shinichiro Katayanagi (currently Executive Officer)

III. Brief Personal History of New Representative Directors

Name: Hitoshi Odagiri (Mr.) Birthplace: Osaka Prefecture, Japan Education: Graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Doshisha University. Birthdate: January 4, 1957 Business Career:

April 1979 Joined Inabata & Co., Ltd. Oct. 1984 Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. April 2012 Appointed Executive Officer of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. April 2016 Appointed Senior Executive Officer June 2016 Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer April 2019 Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Executive Vice President

Company shares owned: 35,300

Name: Toru Kimura, Ph.D. (Mr.) Birthplace: Shiga Prefecture, Japan Education: Completed the Doctoral Program at the Graduate School of Science, Kyoto University.

Birthdate: August 5, 1960 Business Career:

April 1989 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.)

Oct. 1992 Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. April 2015 Appointed Executive Officer of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. June 2016 Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Executive Officer April 2019 Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer

Company shares owned: 30,000

Contact:

Corporate Communications Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-6-6203-1407 (Osaka); +81-3-5159-3300 (Tokyo)