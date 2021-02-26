Log in
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

(4506)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Announces Changes of Representative Directors and Executive Officers

02/26/2021
February 26, 2021

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Announces Changes of Representative Directors and Executive Officers

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, First Section of TSE) announced today that in its meeting held on February 26, 2021, the Board of Directors decided to change the following Representative Directors and Executive Officers.

I. Representative Directors (effective April 1, 2021)

  • (1) Reason

    With the retirement of one of the current Representative Directors, Masayo Tada, from Representative Director, new Representative Directors are appointed.

  • (2) New Representative Directors

Name

New position

Current position

Hitoshi Odagiri

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

Member, Board of Directors, Executive Vice President

Toru Kimura

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer

(3) Retiring Representative Director

Name

New position

Current position

Masayo Tada

Member, Board of Directors, Chairman

Representative Director, Chairman

II. Changes in Executive Officers

(1) Promotions (effective April 1, 2021)

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

Toru Kimura (currently Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer)

Senior Executive Officer

Hideyuki Harada (currently Executive Officer)

(2) New Executive Officer (effective April 1, 2021)

Kenji Ueno (currently Executive Director, Technology Research & Development Division)

(3) Retiring Executive Officer (effective March 31, 2021)

Shinichiro Katayanagi (currently Executive Officer)

III. Brief Personal History of New Representative Directors

Name:

Hitoshi Odagiri (Mr.)

Birthplace:

Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Education:

Graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Doshisha University.

Birthdate:

January 4, 1957

Business Career:

April 1979

Joined Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Oct. 1984

Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

April 2012

Appointed Executive Officer of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

April 2016

Appointed Senior Executive Officer

June 2016

Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer

April 2019

Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Executive Vice President

Company shares owned: 35,300

Name:

Toru Kimura, Ph.D. (Mr.)

Birthplace:

Shiga Prefecture, Japan

Education:

Completed the Doctoral Program at the Graduate School of Science, Kyoto

University.

Birthdate: August 5, 1960 Business Career:

April 1989 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.)

Oct. 1992

Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

April 2015

Appointed Executive Officer of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

June 2016

Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Executive Officer

April 2019

Appointed Member, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer

Company shares owned: 30,000

Contact:

Corporate Communications Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-6-6203-1407 (Osaka); +81-3-5159-3300 (Tokyo)

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:32:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
