Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Jan. 31, 2022 Q3 FY2021 Conference Call(PDF/1,158KB)

Q3 FY2021 (April 1 to December 31, 2021） Conference Call
January 31, 2022
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.
Information concerning pharmaceuticals and medical devices (including compounds under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or as medical advice.
Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.
Financial Results for Q3 FY2021
Financial Results for Q3 FY2021 (Core Basis)
Billions of yen
Q3YTD
Q3YTD
Change
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
Value
FX impact
%
May 12
%
Results
Results
forecasts
Revenue
394.8
432.1
37.3
14.2
9.5
578.0
74.8
Cost of sales
104.8
117.8
13.0
6.9
12.4
156.0
75.5
Gross profit
290.0
314.2
24.3
7.3
8.4
422.0
74.5
SG&A expenses
145.7
188.6
42.9
6.8
29.5
263.0
71.7
R&D expenses
71.7
67.8
(3.9)
2.2
(5.4)
95.0
71.3
Other operating income/expenses
(0.0)
1.1
1.2
－
－
－
－
Core operating profit
72.6
59.0
(13.6)
(1.8)
(18.7)
64.0
92.1
Changes in fair value of contingent
(0.4)
(0.2)
0.1
(1.0)
consideration (negative number indicates loss)
Other non-recurring items
15.4
(0.5)
(15.8)
(2.0)
(negative number indicates loss)
Operating profit
87.5
58.2
(29.3)
(33.5)
61.0
95.5
Profit before taxes
79.7
65.6
(14.1)
(17.7)
Income tax expenses
21.8
30.4
8.6
Net profit
57.9
35.2
(22.7)
(39.2)
Net profit attributable to owners
70.3
46.4
(23.9)
(34.0)
41.0
113.1
of the parent
Revised full-year forecasts (See P.9)
(Ref.) Earnings related to Sumitovant
Billions of yen
Q3YTD
FY20
FY21
Revenue
3.8
25.1
SG&A expenses ＊
26.6
65.3
R&D expenses
18.8
17.5
Core operating profit
(41.6)
(62.5)
Operating profit
(41.7)
(62.5)
Net profit
(41.2)
(63.4)
Net profit attributable to
(28.9)
(52.2)
owners of the parent
The figures include intra-group transaction
＊Include amortization of patent rights
FX rates:
Q3FY2020 Results : 1US$ = ¥106.1, 1RMB = ¥15.5
Q3FY2021 Results : 1US$ = ¥111.1, 1RMB = ¥17.3
FY2021 forecasts : 1US$ = ¥110.0, 1RMB = ¥16.5
Financial Results for Q3 FY2021
Revenue of Major Products in Japan
Billions of yen
Q3 YTD
Q3 YTD
Change
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
Value
％
May 12
%
Results
Results
forecasts
Equa®/EquMet®
31.3
29.4
(1.9)
(5.9)
37.4
78.7
Trulicity® *
25.9
25.8
(0.1)
(0.5)
38.2
67.4
TRERIEF®
12.7
12.9
0.2
1.8
17.9
72.0
REPLAGAL®
10.6
10.7
0.1
1.0
13.8
77.2
METGLUCO®
7.2
6.3
(0.9)
(12.5)
6.9
91.2
LATUDA®
1.6
5.0
3.4
213.0
6.7
75.0
LONASEN® Tape
0.9
1.5
0.6
64.3
2.5
61.6
AMLODIN®
5.1
4.5
(0.7)
(12.8)
5.0
89.3
AG products
5.9
7.5
1.6
27.4
10.1
73.8
Others
17.4
13.6
(3.8)
(21.8)
11.5
118.7
Total
118.5
117.2
(1.4)
(1.2)
150.0
78.1
Note: Sales of each product are shown by invoice price (* Trulicity® is shown by NHI price)
78.1% progress in the segment total is slow considering Q4 sales
Decrease in Equa® /EquMet® is attributed to NHI price revision
LATUDA® showing steady growth
Long listed products in "Others" are higher than forecast "Others" include TWYMEEG® launched in September
NHI price revision affected
(¥5.4B) on Japan segment total
