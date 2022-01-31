Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4506   JP3495000006

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

(4506)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Jan. 31, 2022 Q3 FY2021 Conference Call(PDF/1,158KB)

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 FY2021 (April 1 to December 31, 2021 Conference Call

January 31, 2022

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

Information concerning pharmaceuticals and medical devices (including compounds under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or as medical advice.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.

1

Financial Results for Q3 FY2021

2

Financial Results for Q3 FY2021

Financial Results for Q3 FY2021 (Core Basis)

Billions of yen

Q3YTD

Q3YTD

Change

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

Value

FX impact

%

May 12

%

Results

Results

forecasts

Revenue

394.8

432.1

37.3

14.2

9.5

578.0

74.8

Cost of sales

104.8

117.8

13.0

6.9

12.4

156.0

75.5

Gross profit

290.0

314.2

24.3

7.3

8.4

422.0

74.5

SG&A expenses

145.7

188.6

42.9

6.8

29.5

263.0

71.7

R&D expenses

71.7

67.8

(3.9)

2.2

(5.4)

95.0

71.3

Other operating income/expenses

(0.0)

1.1

1.2

Core operating profit

72.6

59.0

(13.6)

(1.8)

(18.7)

64.0

92.1

Changes in fair value of contingent

(0.4)

(0.2)

0.1

(1.0)

consideration (negative number indicates loss)

Other non-recurring items

15.4

(0.5)

(15.8)

(2.0)

(negative number indicates loss)

Operating profit

87.5

58.2

(29.3)

(33.5)

61.0

95.5

Profit before taxes

79.7

65.6

(14.1)

(17.7)

Income tax expenses

21.8

30.4

8.6

Net profit

57.9

35.2

(22.7)

(39.2)

Net profit attributable to owners

70.3

46.4

(23.9)

(34.0)

41.0

113.1

of the parent

Revised full-year forecasts (See P.9)

(Ref.) Earnings related to Sumitovant

Billions of yen

Q3YTD

FY20

FY21

Revenue

3.8

25.1

SG&A expenses

26.6

65.3

R&D expenses

18.8

17.5

Core operating profit

(41.6)

(62.5)

Operating profit

(41.7)

(62.5)

Net profit

(41.2)

(63.4)

Net profit attributable to

(28.9)

(52.2)

owners of the parent

The figures include intra-group transaction

Include amortization of patent rights

FX rates:

Q3FY2020 Results : 1US$ = ¥106.1, 1RMB = ¥15.5

Q3FY2021 Results : 1US$ = ¥111.1, 1RMB = ¥17.3

FY2021 forecasts : 1US$ = ¥110.0, 1RMB = ¥16.5

3

Financial Results for Q3 FY2021

Revenue of Major Products in Japan

Billions of yen

Q3 YTD

Q3 YTD

Change

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

Value

May 12

%

Results

Results

forecasts

Equa®/EquMet®

31.3

29.4

(1.9)

(5.9)

37.4

78.7

Trulicity® *

25.9

25.8

(0.1)

(0.5)

38.2

67.4

TRERIEF®

12.7

12.9

0.2

1.8

17.9

72.0

REPLAGAL®

10.6

10.7

0.1

1.0

13.8

77.2

METGLUCO®

7.2

6.3

(0.9)

(12.5)

6.9

91.2

LATUDA®

1.6

5.0

3.4

213.0

6.7

75.0

LONASEN® Tape

0.9

1.5

0.6

64.3

2.5

61.6

AMLODIN®

5.1

4.5

(0.7)

(12.8)

5.0

89.3

AG products

5.9

7.5

1.6

27.4

10.1

73.8

Others

17.4

13.6

(3.8)

(21.8)

11.5

118.7

Total

118.5

117.2

(1.4)

(1.2)

150.0

78.1

Note: Sales of each product are shown by invoice price (* Trulicity® is shown by NHI price)

  • 78.1% progress in the segment total is slow considering Q4 sales
  • Decrease in Equa® /EquMet® is attributed to NHI price revision
  • LATUDA® showing steady growth
  • Long listed products in "Others" are higher than forecast "Others" include TWYMEEG® launched in September
  • NHI price revision affected
    (¥5.4B) on Japan segment total

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
02:49aSUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Jan. 31, 2022 Q3 FY2021 Conference Call(PDF/1,158KB)
PU
02:18aSUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for the Third Quarter of t..
PU
01:21aSUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for the Third Quarter of t..
PU
01:21aSUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Q3 FY2021 (April 1 to December 31, 2021） Conference Cal..
PU
01/12SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Kitasato Institute and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Start Phase 1..
PU
2021SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Dec. 08, 2021 ESG Meeting (Discussion with Investors) transcri..
PU
2021Japan Index Climbs Higher; Nippon Denkai Shares Soar 14%
MT
2021Sumitomo Dainippon to End Phase Three Study of Cancer Vaccine in Patients with Glioblas..
MT
2021SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Announces Phase 3 Study of Investigational Cancer Vaccine DSP-..
PU
2021Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Announces Phase 3 Study of Investigational Cancer Vaccine DSP..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 575 B 4 975 M 4 975 M
Net income 2022 47 790 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2022 40 970 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 501 B 4 346 M 4 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 822
Free-Float -
Chart SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 260,00 JPY
Average target price 1 541,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Nomura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayo Tada Chairman
Yoshiharu Ikeda GM-Production, Head-Research & Technology
Yutaka Atomi Auditor
Saeko Arai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.-4.91%4 346
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.42%452 254
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.24%308 691
PFIZER, INC.-7.99%304 947
ABBVIE INC.1.86%243 826
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.27%222 206