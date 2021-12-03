Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

December 3, 2021

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in

Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director,

President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, First Section of TSE) received the results of its initial assessment from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, confirming that the Company met the listing criteria for the "Prime Market" in the new market segments.

Based on the results, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 30, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to select and apply for listing on the "Prime Market" in TSE new market segments, and the Company today submitted an application for market selection to TSE.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-6-6203-1407 (Osaka); +81-3-5159-3300 (Tokyo)