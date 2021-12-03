Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4506   JP3495000006

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

(4506)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 3, 2021

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in

Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director,

President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, First Section of TSE) received the results of its initial assessment from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, confirming that the Company met the listing criteria for the "Prime Market" in the new market segments.

Based on the results, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 30, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to select and apply for listing on the "Prime Market" in TSE new market segments, and the Company today submitted an application for market selection to TSE.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-6-6203-1407 (Osaka); +81-3-5159-3300 (Tokyo)

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
03:12aSUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market&rdq..
PU
11/25SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Succession of Manufacturing and Marketing Approval and Marketi..
PU
11/09Oct. 28, 2021 Investors Meeting Presentation for Q2 FY2021 transcript(PDF/2,389KB)
PU
10/28Nikkei 225 Down 1% on Earnings, Wall Street Cues, Stronger Yen
MT
10/28Japanese Equities Market Sees Losses for Second Straight Day; Fujitsu Drags 8%
MT
10/28Sumitomo Dainippon's H1 Attributable Profit Falls 2%; Shares Tank 16%
MT
10/27Oct. 27, 2021 Investors Meeting Presentation for Q2 FY2021(PDF/1,252KB)
PU
10/27Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31,..
PU
10/27Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of Year E..
CI
10/27Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Yea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 576 B 5 081 M 5 081 M
Net income 2022 46 833 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2022 40 970 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 536 B 4 737 M 4 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 822
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 348,00 JPY
Average target price 1 696,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Nomura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayo Tada Chairman
Yoshiharu Ikeda GM-Production, Head-Research & Technology
Yutaka Atomi Independent Outside Director
Saeko Arai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.-11.49%4 737
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.18%413 555
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.62%341 509
PFIZER, INC.44.09%297 706
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.51%243 534
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.55%224 726