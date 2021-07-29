Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Q1 FY2021 (April 1 to June 30, 2021) Conference Call

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or as medical advice.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.