    4506   JP3495000006

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

(4506)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Q1 FY2021 (April 1 to June 30, 2021) Conference Call

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Q1 FY2021 (April 1 to June 30, 2021) Conference Call

July 29, 2021

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or as medical advice.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.

1

Financial Results for Q1 FY2021

2

Financial Results for Q1 FY2021

Financial Results for Q1 FY2021 (Core Basis)

Billions of yen

Q1

Q1

Change

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

Value

FX impact

%

May 12

%

Results

Results

forecasts

Revenue

133.9

131.2

(2.7)

2.0

(2.0)

578.0

22.7

Cost of sales

36.0

38.5

2.5

1.5

7.0

156.0

24.7

Gross profit

97.9

92.7

(5.2)

0.5

(5.3)

422.0

22.0

SG&A expenses

47.8

62.0

14.2

0.9

29.7

263.0

23.6

R&D expenses

25.7

22.4

(3.3)

0.3

(12.9)

95.0

23.6

Core operating profit

24.4

8.5

(15.8)

(0.7)

(65.0)

64.0

13.3

Changes in fair value of contingent

(1.2)

(0.1)

1.2

(1.0)

consideration (negative number indicates loss)

Other non-recurring items

0.1

(0.1)

(0.3)

(2.0)

(negative number indicates loss)

Operating profit

23.3

8.3

(15.0)

(64.3)

61.0

13.6

Profit before taxes

22.0

8.0

(14.0)

(63.8)

Income tax expenses

6.4

7.2

0.7

Net profit

15.6

0.8

(14.8)

(94.8)

Net profit attributable to owners

18.3

4.8

(13.5)

(73.7)

41.0

11.7

of the parent

FX rates:

Q1FY2020 Results : 1US$ = ¥107.6, 1RMB = ¥15.2

Q1FY2021 Results : 1US$ = ¥109.5, 1RMB = ¥17.0

FY2021 forecasts : 1US$ = ¥110.0, 1RMB = ¥16.5

The forecasts are not revised

  • Expecting revenue from possible new alliance and sales growth of new products in North America

(Ref.) Earnings related to Sumitovant

Billions of yen

Q1

Q1

FY20

FY21

Revenue

3.7

5.8

SG&A expenses

6.4

19.9

R&D expenses

7.3

5.9

Core operating profit

(10.0)

(20.7)

Operating profit

(10.0)

(20.7)

Net profit

(10.2)

(21.0)

Net profit attributable to

(7.5)

(17.0)

owners of the parent

The figures include intra-group transaction

Include amortization of patent rights

3

Financial Results for Q1 FY2021

Revenue of Major Products in Japan

Billions of yen

Q1 FY2020

Q1 FY2021

Change

FY2021

Results

Results

Value

May 12

%

forecasts

Equa®/EquMet®

10.3

9.8

(0.5)

(4.7)

37.4

26.3

Trulicity® *

8.4

8.8

0.4

5.3

38.2

23.1

TRERIEF®

4.3

4.3

0.1

1.4

17.9

24.1

REPLAGAL®

3.5

3.5

0.0

1.0

13.8

25.3

METGLUCO®

2.5

2.1

(0.4)

(14.7)

6.9

30.4

LATUDA®

0.5

1.4

0.9

167.1

6.7

20.7

LONASEN® Tape

0.3

0.5

0.2

78.5

2.5

18.6

AMLODIN®

1.7

1.5

(0.2)

(13.1)

5.0

29.8

AG products

1.9

2.4

0.5

27.6

10.1

24.0

Others

6.5

4.3

(2.2)

(33.6)

11.5

37.7

Total

39.8

38.7

(1.1)

(2.8)

150.0

25.8

Note: Sales of each product are shown by invoice price (* Trulicity® is shown by NHI price)

  • Progress is almost as forecasted in the segment total
  • LATUDA® is on track Prescription days limit was lifted in June

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
