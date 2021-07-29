Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Q1 FY2021 (April 1 to June 30, 2021) Conference Call
Q1 FY2021 (April 1 to June 30, 2021) Conference Call
July 29, 2021
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.
Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or as medical advice.
Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.
Financial Results for Q1 FY2021
Financial Results for Q1 FY2021
Financial Results for Q1 FY2021 (Core Basis)
Billions of yen
Q1
Q1
Change
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
Value
FX impact
%
May 12
%
Results
Results
forecasts
Revenue
133.9
131.2
(2.7)
2.0
(2.0)
578.0
22.7
Cost of sales
36.0
38.5
2.5
1.5
7.0
156.0
24.7
Gross profit
97.9
92.7
(5.2)
0.5
(5.3)
422.0
22.0
SG&A expenses
47.8
62.0
14.2
0.9
29.7
263.0
23.6
R&D expenses
25.7
22.4
(3.3)
0.3
(12.9)
95.0
23.6
Core operating profit
24.4
8.5
(15.8)
(0.7)
(65.0)
64.0
13.3
Changes in fair value of contingent
(1.2)
(0.1)
1.2
(1.0)
consideration (negative number indicates loss)
Other non-recurring items
0.1
(0.1)
(0.3)
(2.0)
(negative number indicates loss)
Operating profit
23.3
8.3
(15.0)
(64.3)
61.0
13.6
Profit before taxes
22.0
8.0
(14.0)
(63.8)
Income tax expenses
6.4
7.2
0.7
Net profit
15.6
0.8
(14.8)
(94.8)
Net profit attributable to owners
18.3
4.8
(13.5)
(73.7)
41.0
11.7
of the parent
FX rates:
Q1FY2020 Results : 1US$ = ¥107.6, 1RMB = ¥15.2
Q1FY2021 Results : 1US$ = ¥109.5, 1RMB = ¥17.0
FY2021 forecasts : 1US$ = ¥110.0, 1RMB = ¥16.5
The forecasts are not revised
Expecting revenue from possible new alliance and sales growth of new products in North America
(Ref.) Earnings related to Sumitovant
Billions of yen
Q1
Q1
FY20
FY21
Revenue
3.7
5.8
SG&A expenses ＊
6.4
19.9
R&D expenses
7.3
5.9
Core operating profit
(10.0)
(20.7)
Operating profit
(10.0)
(20.7)
Net profit
(10.2)
(21.0)
Net profit attributable to
(7.5)
(17.0)
owners of the parent
The figures include intra-group transaction
＊Include amortization of patent rights
Financial Results for Q1 FY2021
Revenue of Major Products in Japan
Billions of yen
Q1 FY2020
Q1 FY2021
Change
FY2021
Results
Results
Value
％
May 12
%
forecasts
Equa®/EquMet®
10.3
9.8
(0.5)
(4.7)
37.4
26.3
Trulicity® *
8.4
8.8
0.4
5.3
38.2
23.1
TRERIEF®
4.3
4.3
0.1
1.4
17.9
24.1
REPLAGAL®
3.5
3.5
0.0
1.0
13.8
25.3
METGLUCO®
2.5
2.1
(0.4)
(14.7)
6.9
30.4
LATUDA®
0.5
1.4
0.9
167.1
6.7
20.7
LONASEN® Tape
0.3
0.5
0.2
78.5
2.5
18.6
AMLODIN®
1.7
1.5
(0.2)
(13.1)
5.0
29.8
AG products
1.9
2.4
0.5
27.6
10.1
24.0
Others
6.5
4.3
(2.2)
(33.6)
11.5
37.7
Total
39.8
38.7
(1.1)
(2.8)
150.0
25.8
Note: Sales of each product are shown by invoice price (* Trulicity® is shown by NHI price)
Progress is almost as forecasted in the segment total
LATUDA® is on track Prescription days limit was lifted in June
4
