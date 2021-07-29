Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Note: All amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Results of Operations
(% represents changes from the previous year)
Net profit
Total
Revenue
Core operating
Operating profit
Net profit
attributable to
comprehensive
profit
owners of the
income
parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Three months
ended
131,196
(2.0)
8,518
(65.0)
8,306
(64.3)
807
(94.8)
4,802
(73.7)
(6,752)
－
June 30, 2021
Three months
ended
133,857
13.9
24,367
9.4
23,271
(42.4)
15,566
132.2
18,259
172.4
10,279
－
June 30, 2020
Reference: Profit before taxes
Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥7,957 million
Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥21,979 million
"Core operating profit" is calculated by deducting from operating profit any gains and losses resulting from nonrecurring factors that the Group designates (hereinafter referred to as "Non-recurring Items")
Basic earnings
Earnings per
per share
share (diluted)
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
12.09
－
June 30, 2021
Three months ended
45.96
－
June 30, 2020
(2) Financial Position
Equity
Ratio of equity
Equity
attributable to
attributable to
attributable to
Total assets
Net assets
owners of the
owners of the
owners of the
parent to total
parent
parent per share
assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2021
1,276,708
638,694
574,042
45.0
1,444.88
As of March 31, 2021
1,308,127
648,178
580,570
44.4
1,461.31
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-End
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
－
14.00
－
14.00
28.00
March 31, 2021
Year ending
－
March 31, 2022
Year ending
14.00
14.00
28.00
March 31, 2022
－
(Forecasts)
Note: Revision of dividend forecasts from the latest announcement: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% represents changes from the corresponding period of the previous year)
Core operating
Net profit
Earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
attributable to
per
profit
owners of parent
share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ending
578,000
12.0
64,000
(8.0)
61,000
(14.4)
41,000
(27.1)
103.20
March 31, 2022
Note: Revision
of dividend
forecasts
from the latest announcement: None
Notes:
Shift of significant subsidiaries during the period (shift of specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting standards required by IFRS: None
Changes due to changes in accounting standards other than (2),① : None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (Including treasury stock) at the end of period
June 30, 2021:
397,900,154 shares
March 31, 2021:
397,900,154 shares
Number of treasury stock at the end of period
June 30, 2021:
606,569 shares
March 31, 2021:
606,255 shares
Average number of shares during the period
June 30, 2021:
397,293,647 shares
June 30, 2020:
397,295,014 shares
This summary of financial results is exempt from audit procedures.
Explanation for Appropriate Use of Forecasts and Other Notes:
This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forecasts, plans, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein. Please refer to page 4, "1. Qualitative Information for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (4) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Forecasts".
Myovant Sciences Ltd. (hereinafter, "Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.
Supplementary financial data and the presentation materials for the earnings presentation are disclosed together with the summary of financial results.
The Company holds the conference call for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday July 29, 2021. The audio of the conference call will be posted on our website promptly after the conference call.
【Attachment Documents】
1. Qualitative Information for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 .....................................................................
2
(1)
Qualitative Information on Business Results ......................................................................................................
2
(2)
Qualitative Information on Financial Condition ...................................................................................................
4
(3)
Qualitative Information on Cash Flows ...............................................................................................................
4
(4)
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Forecasts .............................................................................
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ..................
5
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ....................................................................................................
6
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................................
8
(4)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..............................................................................................................
10
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................
11
1. Qualitative Information for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
The Group discloses its consolidated financial statements that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the Group's judgments in light of information available as of the last day of the three-month period under review.
Qualitative Information on Business Results
(About the performance indicator of "Core operating profit")
The Group has set an original indicator for the Company's recurring profitability in the form of "Core operating profit". "Core operating profit" is calculated by deducting from operating profit any gains and losses resulting from nonrecurring factors that the Group designates (hereinafter referred to as "Non-recurring Items"). Among the main non-recurring Items are impairment losses, business structure improvement expenses, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration related to company acquisitions.
Highlights of the Group's consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31,
2022 are as follows:
(Billions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Change
Change %
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Revenue
133.9
131.2
(2.7)
(2.0)
Core operating profit
24.4
8.5
(15.8)
(65.0)
Operating profit
23.3
8.3
(15.0)
(64.3)
Profit before taxes
22.0
8.0
(14.0)
(63.8)
Net profit
15.6
0.8
(14.8)
(94.8)
Net profit attributable to
18.3
4.8
(13.5)
(73.7)
owners of the parent
■Revenue decreased by 2.0% year-on-year to 131.2 billion yen.
Revenue increased in the China segment but decreased in the segments of Japan, North America, and Other Regions.
■Core operating profit decreased by 65.0% year-on-year to 8.5 billion yen.
Core operating profit decreased as a result of an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses primarily owing to the start of full-scale marketing activities by Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd. (hereinafter, "Sumitovant")'s subsidiaries and an increase in the amortization of intangible assets, as well as a decrease in gross profit on account of a revenue decline.
■Operating profit decreased by 64.3% year-on-year to 8.3 billion yen.
Operating profit decreased as well as core operating profit due to the absence of major increases/decreases in fair value of contingent consideration and other income/expenses.
■Profit before taxes decreased by 63.8% year-on-year to 8.0 billion yen.
Profit before taxes decreased due to the significant magnitude of the decrease in operating profit, despite an improvement in financial income/expenses, including forex gain/loss.
Net profit decreased by 94.8% year-on-year to 0.8 billion yen.
Net profit decreased as well, as income tax expenses remained almost unchanged.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 73.7% year-on-year to 4.8 billion yen.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased due to the significant magnitude of the decrease in net profit. The ratio of net profit attributable to owners of the parent to revenue was 3.7%.
