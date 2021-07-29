Log in
    4506   JP3495000006

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

(4506)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022 [IFRS]

July 29, 2021

Company Name:

Stock Exchange Listings:

Security Code Number:

Representative:

Contact:

Telephone:

Filing Date of Quarterly Financial Report:

Starting Date of Dividend Payments:

Preparation of Supplementary Financial Data for Quarterly Financial Results: Information Meeting for Quarterly Financial Results to be held:

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD. Tokyo

4506 (URL https://www.ds-pharma.com/)

Hiroshi Nomura, Representative Director, President and Chief

Executive Officer

Atsuko Higuchi, Executive Officer, Corporate Communications 03-5159-3300

August 5, 2021

Yes

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Note: All amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Results of Operations

(% represents changes from the previous year)

Net profit

Total

Revenue

Core operating

Operating profit

Net profit

attributable to

comprehensive

profit

owners of the

income

parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Three months

ended

131,196

(2.0)

8,518

(65.0)

8,306

(64.3)

807

(94.8)

4,802

(73.7)

(6,752)

June 30, 2021

Three months

ended

133,857

13.9

24,367

9.4

23,271

(42.4)

15,566

132.2

18,259

172.4

10,279

June 30, 2020

Reference: Profit before taxes

Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥7,957 million

Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥21,979 million

"Core operating profit" is calculated by deducting from operating profit any gains and losses resulting from nonrecurring factors that the Group designates (hereinafter referred to as "Non-recurring Items")

Basic earnings

Earnings per

per share

share (diluted)

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

12.09

June 30, 2021

Three months ended

45.96

June 30, 2020

(2) Financial Position

Equity

Ratio of equity

Equity

attributable to

attributable to

attributable to

Total assets

Net assets

owners of the

owners of the

owners of the

parent to total

parent

parent per share

assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2021

1,276,708

638,694

574,042

45.0

1,444.88

As of March 31, 2021

1,308,127

648,178

580,570

44.4

1,461.31

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year-End

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

14.00

14.00

28.00

March 31, 2021

Year ending

March 31, 2022

Year ending

14.00

14.00

28.00

March 31, 2022

(Forecasts)

Note: Revision of dividend forecasts from the latest announcement: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% represents changes from the corresponding period of the previous year)

Core operating

Net profit

Earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

attributable to

per

profit

owners of parent

share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Year ending

578,000

12.0

64,000

(8.0)

61,000

(14.4)

41,000

(27.1)

103.20

March 31, 2022

Note: Revision

of dividend

forecasts

from the latest announcement: None

Notes:

  1. Shift of significant subsidiaries during the period (shift of specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
  • Changes in accounting standards required by IFRS: None
  • Changes due to changes in accounting standards other than (2), : None
  • Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding (Including treasury stock) at the end of period

June 30, 2021:

397,900,154 shares

March 31, 2021:

397,900,154 shares

  • Number of treasury stock at the end of period

June 30, 2021:

606,569 shares

March 31, 2021:

606,255 shares

  • Average number of shares during the period

June 30, 2021:

397,293,647 shares

June 30, 2020:

397,295,014 shares

This summary of financial results is exempt from audit procedures.

Explanation for Appropriate Use of Forecasts and Other Notes:

This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forecasts, plans, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein. Please refer to page 4, "1. Qualitative Information for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (4) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Forecasts".

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (hereinafter, "Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.

Supplementary financial data and the presentation materials for the earnings presentation are disclosed together with the summary of financial results.

The Company holds the conference call for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday July 29, 2021. The audio of the conference call will be posted on our website promptly after the conference call.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (4506)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022

Attachment Documents

1. Qualitative Information for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 .....................................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Business Results ......................................................................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Financial Condition ...................................................................................................

4

(3)

Qualitative Information on Cash Flows ...............................................................................................................

4

(4)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Forecasts .............................................................................

4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ..................

5

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ....................................................................................................

6

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................................

8

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..............................................................................................................

10

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................

11

―1―

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (4506)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2022

1. Qualitative Information for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

The Group discloses its consolidated financial statements that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the Group's judgments in light of information available as of the last day of the three-month period under review.

  1. Qualitative Information on Business Results
    (About the performance indicator of "Core operating profit")
    The Group has set an original indicator for the Company's recurring profitability in the form of "Core operating profit". "Core operating profit" is calculated by deducting from operating profit any gains and losses resulting from nonrecurring factors that the Group designates (hereinafter referred to as "Non-recurring Items"). Among the main non-recurring Items are impairment losses, business structure improvement expenses, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration related to company acquisitions.
    Highlights of the Group's consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31,
    2022 are as follows:

(Billions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Change

Change %

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Revenue

133.9

131.2

(2.7)

(2.0)

Core operating profit

24.4

8.5

(15.8)

(65.0)

Operating profit

23.3

8.3

(15.0)

(64.3)

Profit before taxes

22.0

8.0

(14.0)

(63.8)

Net profit

15.6

0.8

(14.8)

(94.8)

Net profit attributable to

18.3

4.8

(13.5)

(73.7)

owners of the parent

■Revenue decreased by 2.0% year-on-year to 131.2 billion yen.

Revenue increased in the China segment but decreased in the segments of Japan, North America, and Other Regions.

■Core operating profit decreased by 65.0% year-on-year to 8.5 billion yen.

Core operating profit decreased as a result of an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses primarily owing to the start of full-scale marketing activities by Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd. (hereinafter, "Sumitovant")'s subsidiaries and an increase in the amortization of intangible assets, as well as a decrease in gross profit on account of a revenue decline.

■Operating profit decreased by 64.3% year-on-year to 8.3 billion yen.

Operating profit decreased as well as core operating profit due to the absence of major increases/decreases in fair value of contingent consideration and other income/expenses.

■Profit before taxes decreased by 63.8% year-on-year to 8.0 billion yen.

Profit before taxes decreased due to the significant magnitude of the decrease in operating profit, despite an improvement in financial income/expenses, including forex gain/loss.

  • Net profit decreased by 94.8% year-on-year to 0.8 billion yen.

Net profit decreased as well, as income tax expenses remained almost unchanged.

  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 73.7% year-on-year to 4.8 billion yen.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased due to the significant magnitude of the decrease in net profit. The ratio of net profit attributable to owners of the parent to revenue was 3.7%.

―2―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
