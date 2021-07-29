Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for the First Quarter of the Year Ended March 31, 2022
Securities Code: 4506
Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for
the First Quarter of the Year Ended March 31, 2022
I.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
1
II.
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
3
III.
Segment Information
4
IV.
Revenues Information
5
V.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
7
VI.
Changes in Quarterly Results
8
VII.
Major Consolidated Subsidiaries
8
VIII.
Development Pipeline
9
IX.
Profiles of Major Products under Development
12
July 29, 2021
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.
Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.
All values are rounded. Therefore totals may not be consistent with aggregated figures.
I. Consolidated Financial Highlights
1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Core Basis)
(Billions of yen)
Q1
Q1
Change
FY2021
Change
FY2020
FY2021
% YoY
（Forecast)
% YoY
Revenue
133.9
131.2
(2.0)
578.0
12.0
Cost of sales *1
36.0
38.5
7.0
156.0
13.5
Gross profit
97.9
92.7
(5.3)
422.0
11.5
SG&A expenses *1
47.8
62.0
29.7
263.0
24.2
R&D expenses *1
25.7
22.4
(12.9)
95.0
(2.1)
Other operating income/expenses *2
(0.0)
0.2
-
Core operating profit
24.4
8.5
(65.0)
64.0
(8.0)
Changes in fair value of contingent
(1.2)
(0.1)
(1.0)
consideration (negative number indicates loss)
Other non-recurring items *3
0.1
(0.1)
(2.0)
(negative number indicates loss)
Operating profit
23.3
8.3
(64.3)
61.0
(14.4)
Net profit
15.6
0.8
(94.8)
N/A
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
18.3
4.8
(73.7)
41.0
(27.1)
Basic earnings per share (yen）
45.96
12.09
103.20
Net profit/ Equity attributable to owners of the
3.4%
0.8%
6.9%
parent (ROE)
*1 Exclude non-recurring items (impairment
2. Consolidated Statement of Profit
(Billions of yen)
loss, changes in fair value of contingent
or Loss (Full Basis)
consideration, etc.)
*2 Including P/L on business transfers,
Q1
Q1
Change
share of P/L of associates accounted for
FY2020
FY2021
% YoY
using equity method
Revenue
133.9
131.2
(2.0)
*3 Non-recurring items ("other operating
income and expenses" except for *2
Cost of sales
36.0
38.5
7.0
Gross profit
97.9
92.7
(5.3)
SG&A expenses
49.0
62.1
26.6
R&D expenses
25.7
22.4
(12.9)
Other operating income/expenses
0.1
0.1
Operating profit
23.3
8.3
(64.3)
Finance income/costs
(1.3)
(0.3)
Profit before taxes
22.0
8.0
(63.8)
Income tax expenses
6.4
7.2
Net profit
15.6
0.8
(94.8)
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
18.3
4.8
(73.7)
3. Consolidated Statement of
Q1
Q1
(Billions of yen)
Cash Flows
FY2020
FY2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
0.5
(32.8)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
21.5
17.7
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(9.3)
(6.9)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
113.4
170.9
4. Foreign Exchange Rates
FY2020 Apr.-Jun.
FY2021 Apr.-Jun.
FY2021
Forex sensitivity FY2021
(Impact of yen depreciation
assumption
by ￥1)
Period end
Average
Period end
Average
Average
Revenue
Core operating
rate
rate
rate
rate
rate
profit
Yen / USD
107.7
107.6
110.6
109.5
110.0
3.2
(0.2)
Yen / RMB
15.2
15.2
17.1
17.0
16.5
1.8
0.5
(Billions of yen)
―supplementary1―
5. Capital Expenditures/
Q1
Q1
Change
FY2021
Change
Depreciation and Amortization
FY2020
FY2021
(Forecast)
(Billions of yen)
Capital expenditures
2.1
2.4
0.4
12.0
(0.7)
Depreciation of
2.6
2.7
0.2
10.1
(0.5)
Property, plant and equipment
Amortization of Intangible assets
1.8
5.5
3.7
26.4
14.4
Related to products (patent rights/
1.2
4.8
3.7
23.7
14.1
marketing rights) included in above
Note: The amount of capital expenditures are for tangible fixed assets and software.
Major capital expenditure project in FY2021
(Continued) Reinforcement of production facilities, total budget ￥2.0billion, to be completed in FY2022 Establishment of manufacturing facility for regenerative medicine and cell therapy, total budget ￥1.1billion, to be completed in FY2021
(New) Relocation of Tokyo Head Office ￥1.6billion, to be completed in FY2022
―supplementary2―
II. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Core Basis)
(Billions of yen)
Q1
Q1
Change
Change
FY2020
FY2021
%
Revenue
133.9
131.2
(2.7)
(2.0)
Overseas revenue
85.2
83.0
(2.2)
(2.6)
% of Revenue
63.6%
63.2%
Cost of sales
36.0
38.5
2.5
7.0
% of Revenue
26.9%
29.3%
Gross profit
97.9
92.7
(5.2)
(5.3)
SG&A expenses
47.8
62.0
14.2
29.7
Labor costs
23.1
27.7
4.6
20.0
Advertising and promotion costs
6.6
6.0
(0.6)
(9.0)
Sales promotion costs
2.4
4.3
1.9
78.5
Amortization/Depreciation
3.0
6.7
3.8
127.1
Others
12.7
17.2
4.5
35.5
R&D expenses
25.7
22.4
(3.3)
(12.9)
% of Revenue
19.2%
17.1%
Other operating income/expenses
(0.0)
0.2
0.2
Core operating profit
24.4
8.5
(15.8)
(65.0)
Changes in fair value of contingent
(1.2)
(0.1)
1.2
consideration *
Other non-recurring items *
0.1
(0.1)
(0.3)
Operating profit
23.3
8.3
(15.0)
(64.3)
Finance income
0.6
0.6
(0.0)
Finance costs
1.9
1.0
(1.0)
Profit before taxes
22.0
8.0
(14.0)
(63.8)
Income tax expenses
6.4
7.2
0.7
Net profit
15.6
0.8
(14.8)
(94.8)
Net profit attributable to owners
18.3
4.8
(13.5)
(73.7)
of the parent
Negative number indicates loss.
2. Adjustments to Core Operating Profit
billion
Change
FX rate
Japan
(1.1)
North America
(2.7)
1.2
China
3.4
0.7
Other Regions
(2.8)
・Include Sumitovant +12.3
Changes in fair value of contingent
consideration
Q1 '20
Q1' 21
former BBI
(0.6)
-
former Tolero
(0.6)
(0.1)
(Billions of yen)
Q1 FY2021 Results
Full Basis
Core Basis
Adjustment
Major adjustment items
Revenue
131.2
131.2
-
Cost of sales
38.5
38.5
-
Gross profit
92.7
92.7
-
SG&A expenses
62.1
62.0
(0.1)
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (0.1)
R&D expenses
22.4
22.4
-
Other operating income
0.4
0.2
(0.2)
Other operating expenses
0.3
‐
(0.3)
Operating profit
8.3
8.5
0.2
―supplementary3―
III. Segment Information (Core Basis)
(Billions of yen)
Q1 FY2021 Results
Pharmaceuticals Business
Other
Total
North
Other
Japan
China
Subtotal
Business
America
Regions
Revenue (Sales to customers)
38.7
71.4
8.5
2.7
121.3
9.9
131.2
Cost of sales
20.0
8.0
1.6
1.3
30.9
7.6
38.5
Gross profit
18.7
63.4
6.9
1.4
90.5
2.3
92.7
SG&A expenses
11.9
45.3
2.7
0.8
60.7
1.3
62.0
Core segment profit
6.7
18.1
4.3
0.6
29.8
1.0
30.8
R&D expenses *1
22.3
0.2
22.4
Other operating income/expenses
0.2
0.0
0.2
(Core basis)*2
Core operating profit
7.7
0.9
8.5
(Billions of yen)
Q1 FY2020 Results
Pharmaceuticals Business
Other
North
Other
Total
Japan
China
Subtotal
Business
America
Regions
Revenue (Sales to customers)
39.7
74.1
5.1
5.5
124.5
9.3
133.9
Cost of sales
20.4
5.4
0.8
2.4
29.0
7.0
36.0
Gross profit
19.4
68.8
4.3
3.1
95.6
2.3
97.9
SG&A expenses
11.4
32.9
1.6
0.7
46.5
1.2
47.8
Core segment profit
8.0
35.9
2.7
2.4
49.0
1.1
50.1
R&D expenses *1
25.6
0.2
25.7
Other operating income/expenses
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
(Core basis)*2
Core operating profit
23.4
0.9
24.4
(Billions of yen)
FY2021 Forecasts
Pharmaceuticals Business
Other
North
Other
Total
Japan
China
Subtotal
Business
America
Regions
Revenue (Sales to customers)
150.0
349.7
29.8
10.3
539.8
38.2
578.0
Cost of sales
78.1
38.5
5.5
4.6
126.7
29.3
156.0
Gross profit
71.9
311.2
24.3
5.7
413.1
8.9
422.0
SG&A expenses
52.9
191.9
10.9
1.6
257.3
5.7
263.0
Core segment profit
19.0
119.3
13.4
4.1
155.8
3.2
159.0
R&D expenses *1
94.0
1.0
95.0
Other operating income/expenses
-
-
-
(Core basis)*2
Core operating profit
61.8
2.2
64.0
*1 R&D expenses for pharmaceuticals business are controlled globally and not allocated to each segment. *2 Including P/L on business transfers, share of P/L of associates accounted for using equity method
―supplementary4―
