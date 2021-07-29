Log in
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for the First Quarter of the Year Ended March 31, 2022

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Securities Code: 4506

Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for

the First Quarter of the Year Ended March 31, 2022

I.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

1

II.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

3

III.

Segment Information

4

IV.

Revenues Information

5

V.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

7

VI.

Changes in Quarterly Results

8

VII.

Major Consolidated Subsidiaries

8

VIII.

Development Pipeline

9

IX.

Profiles of Major Products under Development

12

July 29, 2021

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

  • This material contains forecasts, projections, targets, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding the Group's financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.
    Myovant Sciences Ltd. ("Myovant") is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Group holds approximately 53% of the outstanding shares of Myovant. This material contains information about Myovant, which is based on information disclosed by Myovant. For more information on Myovant, please visit https://www.myovant.com/.
  • All values are rounded. Therefore totals may not be consistent with aggregated figures.

I. Consolidated Financial Highlights

1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Core Basis)

(Billions of yen)

Q1

Q1

Change

FY2021

Change

FY2020

FY2021

% YoY

Forecast)

% YoY

Revenue

133.9

131.2

(2.0)

578.0

12.0

Cost of sales *1

36.0

38.5

7.0

156.0

13.5

Gross profit

97.9

92.7

(5.3)

422.0

11.5

SG&A expenses *1

47.8

62.0

29.7

263.0

24.2

R&D expenses *1

25.7

22.4

(12.9)

95.0

(2.1)

Other operating income/expenses *2

(0.0)

0.2

-

Core operating profit

24.4

8.5

(65.0)

64.0

(8.0)

Changes in fair value of contingent

(1.2)

(0.1)

(1.0)

consideration (negative number indicates loss)

Other non-recurring items *3

0.1

(0.1)

(2.0)

(negative number indicates loss)

Operating profit

23.3

8.3

(64.3)

61.0

(14.4)

Net profit

15.6

0.8

(94.8)

N/A

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

18.3

4.8

(73.7)

41.0

(27.1)

Basic earnings per share (yen

45.96

12.09

103.20

Net profit/ Equity attributable to owners of the

3.4%

0.8%

6.9%

parent (ROE)

*1 Exclude non-recurring items (impairment

2. Consolidated Statement of Profit

(Billions of yen)

loss, changes in fair value of contingent

or Loss (Full Basis)

consideration, etc.)

*2 Including P/L on business transfers,

Q1

Q1

Change

share of P/L of associates accounted for

FY2020

FY2021

% YoY

using equity method

Revenue

133.9

131.2

(2.0)

*3 Non-recurring items ("other operating

income and expenses" except for *2

Cost of sales

36.0

38.5

7.0

Gross profit

97.9

92.7

(5.3)

SG&A expenses

49.0

62.1

26.6

R&D expenses

25.7

22.4

(12.9)

Other operating income/expenses

0.1

0.1

Operating profit

23.3

8.3

(64.3)

Finance income/costs

(1.3)

(0.3)

Profit before taxes

22.0

8.0

(63.8)

Income tax expenses

6.4

7.2

Net profit

15.6

0.8

(94.8)

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

18.3

4.8

(73.7)

3. Consolidated Statement of

Q1

Q1

(Billions of yen)

Cash Flows

FY2020

FY2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

0.5

(32.8)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

21.5

17.7

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(9.3)

(6.9)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

113.4

170.9

4. Foreign Exchange Rates

FY2020 Apr.-Jun.

FY2021 Apr.-Jun.

FY2021

Forex sensitivity FY2021

(Impact of yen depreciation

assumption

by 1)

Period end

Average

Period end

Average

Average

Revenue

Core operating

rate

rate

rate

rate

rate

profit

Yen / USD

107.7

107.6

110.6

109.5

110.0

3.2

(0.2)

Yen / RMB

15.2

15.2

17.1

17.0

16.5

1.8

0.5

(Billions of yen)

―supplementary1―

5. Capital Expenditures/

Q1

Q1

Change

FY2021

Change

Depreciation and Amortization

FY2020

FY2021

(Forecast)

(Billions of yen)

Capital expenditures

2.1

2.4

0.4

12.0

(0.7)

Depreciation of

2.6

2.7

0.2

10.1

(0.5)

Property, plant and equipment

Amortization of Intangible assets

1.8

5.5

3.7

26.4

14.4

Related to products (patent rights/

1.2

4.8

3.7

23.7

14.1

marketing rights) included in above

Note: The amount of capital expenditures are for tangible fixed assets and software.

Major capital expenditure project in FY2021

(Continued) Reinforcement of production facilities, total budget 2.0billion, to be completed in FY2022 Establishment of manufacturing facility for regenerative medicine and cell therapy, total budget 1.1billion, to be completed in FY2021

(New) Relocation of Tokyo Head Office 1.6billion, to be completed in FY2022

―supplementary2―

II. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Core Basis)

(Billions of yen)

Q1

Q1

Change

Change

FY2020

FY2021

%

Revenue

133.9

131.2

(2.7)

(2.0)

Overseas revenue

85.2

83.0

(2.2)

(2.6)

% of Revenue

63.6%

63.2%

Cost of sales

36.0

38.5

2.5

7.0

% of Revenue

26.9%

29.3%

Gross profit

97.9

92.7

(5.2)

(5.3)

SG&A expenses

47.8

62.0

14.2

29.7

Labor costs

23.1

27.7

4.6

20.0

Advertising and promotion costs

6.6

6.0

(0.6)

(9.0)

Sales promotion costs

2.4

4.3

1.9

78.5

Amortization/Depreciation

3.0

6.7

3.8

127.1

Others

12.7

17.2

4.5

35.5

R&D expenses

25.7

22.4

(3.3)

(12.9)

% of Revenue

19.2%

17.1%

Other operating income/expenses

(0.0)

0.2

0.2

Core operating profit

24.4

8.5

(15.8)

(65.0)

Changes in fair value of contingent

(1.2)

(0.1)

1.2

consideration *

Other non-recurring items *

0.1

(0.1)

(0.3)

Operating profit

23.3

8.3

(15.0)

(64.3)

Finance income

0.6

0.6

(0.0)

Finance costs

1.9

1.0

(1.0)

Profit before taxes

22.0

8.0

(14.0)

(63.8)

Income tax expenses

6.4

7.2

0.7

Net profit

15.6

0.8

(14.8)

(94.8)

Net profit attributable to owners

18.3

4.8

(13.5)

(73.7)

of the parent

  • Negative number indicates loss.

2. Adjustments to Core Operating Profit

billion

Change

FX rate

Japan

(1.1)

North America

(2.7)

1.2

China

3.4

0.7

Other Regions

(2.8)

Include Sumitovant +12.3

Changes in fair value of contingent

consideration

Q1 '20

Q1' 21

former BBI

(0.6)

-

former Tolero

(0.6)

(0.1)

(Billions of yen)

Q1 FY2021 Results

Full Basis

Core Basis

Adjustment

Major adjustment items

Revenue

131.2

131.2

-

Cost of sales

38.5

38.5

-

Gross profit

92.7

92.7

-

SG&A expenses

62.1

62.0

(0.1)

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (0.1)

R&D expenses

22.4

22.4

-

Other operating income

0.4

0.2

(0.2)

Other operating expenses

0.3

(0.3)

Operating profit

8.3

8.5

0.2

―supplementary3―

III. Segment Information (Core Basis)

(Billions of yen)

Q1 FY2021 Results

Pharmaceuticals Business

Other

Total

North

Other

Japan

China

Subtotal

Business

America

Regions

Revenue (Sales to customers)

38.7

71.4

8.5

2.7

121.3

9.9

131.2

Cost of sales

20.0

8.0

1.6

1.3

30.9

7.6

38.5

Gross profit

18.7

63.4

6.9

1.4

90.5

2.3

92.7

SG&A expenses

11.9

45.3

2.7

0.8

60.7

1.3

62.0

Core segment profit

6.7

18.1

4.3

0.6

29.8

1.0

30.8

R&D expenses *1

22.3

0.2

22.4

Other operating income/expenses

0.2

0.0

0.2

(Core basis)*2

Core operating profit

7.7

0.9

8.5

(Billions of yen)

Q1 FY2020 Results

Pharmaceuticals Business

Other

North

Other

Total

Japan

China

Subtotal

Business

America

Regions

Revenue (Sales to customers)

39.7

74.1

5.1

5.5

124.5

9.3

133.9

Cost of sales

20.4

5.4

0.8

2.4

29.0

7.0

36.0

Gross profit

19.4

68.8

4.3

3.1

95.6

2.3

97.9

SG&A expenses

11.4

32.9

1.6

0.7

46.5

1.2

47.8

Core segment profit

8.0

35.9

2.7

2.4

49.0

1.1

50.1

R&D expenses *1

25.6

0.2

25.7

Other operating income/expenses

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

(Core basis)*2

Core operating profit

23.4

0.9

24.4

(Billions of yen)

FY2021 Forecasts

Pharmaceuticals Business

Other

North

Other

Total

Japan

China

Subtotal

Business

America

Regions

Revenue (Sales to customers)

150.0

349.7

29.8

10.3

539.8

38.2

578.0

Cost of sales

78.1

38.5

5.5

4.6

126.7

29.3

156.0

Gross profit

71.9

311.2

24.3

5.7

413.1

8.9

422.0

SG&A expenses

52.9

191.9

10.9

1.6

257.3

5.7

263.0

Core segment profit

19.0

119.3

13.4

4.1

155.8

3.2

159.0

R&D expenses *1

94.0

1.0

95.0

Other operating income/expenses

-

-

-

(Core basis)*2

Core operating profit

61.8

2.2

64.0

*1 R&D expenses for pharmaceuticals business are controlled globally and not allocated to each segment. *2 Including P/L on business transfers, share of P/L of associates accounted for using equity method

―supplementary4―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
