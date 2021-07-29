Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma : Supplementary Financial Data (IFRS) for the First Quarter of the Year Ended March 31, 2022

5. Capital Expenditures/ Q1 Q1 Change FY2021 Change Depreciation and Amortization FY2020 FY2021 (Forecast) (Billions of yen) Capital expenditures 2.1 2.4 0.4 12.0 (0.7) Depreciation of 2.6 2.7 0.2 10.1 (0.5) Property, plant and equipment Amortization of Intangible assets 1.8 5.5 3.7 26.4 14.4 Related to products (patent rights/ 1.2 4.8 3.7 23.7 14.1 marketing rights) included in above

Note: The amount of capital expenditures are for tangible fixed assets and software.

Major capital expenditure project in FY2021

(Continued) Reinforcement of production facilities, total budget ￥2.0billion, to be completed in FY2022 Establishment of manufacturing facility for regenerative medicine and cell therapy, total budget ￥1.1billion, to be completed in FY2021

(New) Relocation of Tokyo Head Office ￥1.6billion, to be completed in FY2022