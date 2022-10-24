Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4506   JP3495000006

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

(4506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:20 2022-10-24 am EDT
1027.00 JPY   +0.20%
12:04aSumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share
RE
10/23Sumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share
RE
10/20Sumitomo Pharma Announces Intent to Divest Brovana and Xopenex HFA to Lupin
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share

10/24/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd, along with parent Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, has entered into a deal to purchase all shares of Myovant Sciences it does not already own for $27 per share, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

Sumitovant currently owns about 52% of the outstanding shares in Myovant, according to the statement.

Myovant earlier this month rejected Sumitomo's proposal to acquire the remaining shares for $22.75 per share saying the bid significantly undervalued the U.S. drugmaker.

The new offer of $27 per share represents a premium of over 11% to Myovant's last close. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD. 0.95% 24.54 Delayed Quote.57.61%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD. 0.20% 1027 Delayed Quote.-22.64%
All news about SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
12:04aSumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share
RE
10/23Sumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share
RE
10/20Sumitomo Pharma Announces Intent to Divest Brovana and Xopenex HFA to Lupin
AQ
10/12Malaria Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 15+ Companies by DelveInsight
AQ
10/07Sumitomo Pharma Announces Posting Impairment Loss
AQ
10/07Sumitomo Chemical Cuts Fiscal H1 Operating Income Outlook by 35%
MT
10/07Sumitomo Pharma to Register $406 Million Impairment Loss on Weak Performance of Drug in..
MT
10/06Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. Provides Impairment Loss Guidance for the Second Quarter of t..
CI
10/03Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Catching Up With Broader Market Gains
MT
10/03Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mostly Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 553 B 3 732 M 3 732 M
Net income 2023 27 572 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2023 35 322 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 407 B 2 748 M 2 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 987
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 025,00 JPY
Average target price 1 031,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Nomura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayo Tada Chairman
Yoshiharu Ikeda Director, Head-Research & Technology
Isao Shimizu Executive Officer & Senior Research Director
Kenji Ueno Executive Officer & GM-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.-22.64%2 748
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.38%443 569
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.37%323 791
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.43%266 650
ABBVIE INC.8.61%260 016
PFIZER, INC.-23.88%252 275