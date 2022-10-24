Sumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd, along with
parent Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, has entered into a deal
to purchase all shares of Myovant Sciences it does not
already own for $27 per share, the companies said in a statement
on Sunday.
Sumitovant currently owns about 52% of the outstanding
shares in Myovant, according to the statement.
Myovant earlier this month rejected Sumitomo's proposal to
acquire the remaining shares for $22.75 per share saying the bid
significantly undervalued the U.S. drugmaker.
The new offer of $27 per share represents a premium of
over 11% to Myovant's last close.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)