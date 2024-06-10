Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Stock Exchange Code 1949) June 3, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: May 28, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Makoto Tani President Sumitomo Densetsu Co., Ltd. 2-1-4 Awaza, Nishi-ku, Osaka NOTICE OF THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We are pleased to notify the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Densetsu Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below. The Company shall, when convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. electronically ("Items to Be Provided Electronically"), and the Items to Be Provided Electronically are posted on the Company website. Please access to the Company website below to review the information. Company website: https://www.sem.co.jp/english/ir/holder/ Also, the Items to Be Provided Electronically are posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website in addition to the Company website. If you are unable to view the Items to Be Provided Electronically on the Company website, you are kindly requested to access to the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, and then enter the Issue name (the Company's name) or Stock Exchange Code and click "Search", then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and review the information. TSE website (Listed Company Search service): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show You can exercise your voting rights either via the Internet or in writing as alternative methods to attending the meeting in person. If you wish to exercise your voting rights either via the Internet or in writing, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Monday, June 24, 2024, in accordance with "Information for Exercising Your Voting Rights" contained herein. - 1 -

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: Meeting Room on the 10th floor, Osaka Head Office of the Company, 2-1-4 Awaza, Nishi-ku, Osaka (Please refer to "Map to the Venue of General Meeting of Shareholders" on the last page of the Japanese original being sent to each of you by postal mail.) 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of the audits of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal 4: Appropriation of Surplus An outline of the Shareholder Proposal (Proposal 4) is as described in the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders". 〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰 Among the Items to Be Provided Electronically, the Company does not include the following matters in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested a hard copy since the Company discloses such information on the Company website and the TSE website in accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

"Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements Please note that "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" were audited as part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements when the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor prepared the audit reports.

Should any revision be made to the Items to Be Provided Electronically, the matters before and after such revision will be posted on the Company website and the TSE website. - 2 -

▌Information for Exercising Your Voting Rights 1. For shareholders who are able to attend the meeting When attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form (which is enclosed in the Japanese original) to reception. If a proxy attends the meeting on behalf of a shareholder, the proxy is requested to submit the shareholder's Voting Rights Exercise Form together with a document proving the proxy's authority (the proxy authorization form and the proxy's Voting Rights Exercise Form) to act on behalf of the shareholder. Furthermore, the Company only authorizes one shareholder who possesses voting rights as proxy. Please note that we will be in light clothing (Cool Biz) at the meeting. We encourage everyone attending the meeting to wear light clothing as well. 2. For shareholders who do not attend the meeting Exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc. If exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc., please review "Information for Exercising Your Voting Rights over the Internet, etc." as shown below and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, Japan time. Exercising your voting rights in writing If exercising your voting rights in writing, please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form (which is enclosed in the Japanese original) and return it so that it is received by 5:30 p.m. on Monday June 24, 2024, Japan time. In the event that you exercise your voting rights using the Voting Rights Exercise Form and do not indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal, the absence of such indication shall be treated as a vote for approval for the Company Proposals and as a vote for disapproval for the Shareholder Proposal. Information for Exercising Your Voting Rights over the Internet, etc. If you wish to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc., please confirm the following items: Website for exercising voting rights

Voting rights via the Internet may only be exercised by accessing the following website designated by the Company:

URL of the website for exercising voting rights: https://www.web54.net How to exercise voting rights Shareholders using computers

Please access to the address above, use the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" as indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form (which is enclosed in the Japanese original), and indicate your vote for or against the proposals following the instructions on the screen. Shareholders using smartphones

By scanning "Login QR code for voting rights exercise website for smartphone" as indicated in said Voting Rights Exercise Form, you can exercise the voting rights from the voting rights exercise website for smartphone that does not require to enter "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password".

If you are to change the exercised content after the exercise of the voting right, please scan the QR code again. In this case, you will be required to enter "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" as indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

(QR Code is the registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.) 3 -

Handling of the exercise of voting rights If you exercised your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing, etc., the voting rights exercised via the Internet, etc. shall be treated as the valid vote. Furthermore, if you exercised your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, etc., the voting rights exercised last shall be treated as the valid vote. Communication charges to Internet service providers and telecommunication carriers (Internet connection charges, etc.) incurred for accessing the voting rights exercise website shall be borne by the shareholder. Handling of the Password and Voting Rights Exercise Code The Password is a means to verify the identity of the person exercising voting rights as a shareholder. Please keep the Password in a safe place in the same manner as seals and personal identification numbers. If you enter an incorrect password more than a certain number of times, the Password will be rendered unusable. If you would like a new Password to be issued, please follow the instructions on the screen. The Voting Rights Exercise Code indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form is valid only for this General Meeting of Shareholders. Inquiries about operation of computers, etc. If you have any questions about operation of computers, etc., related to the exercise of voting rights on the website, please contact the following:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Stock Transfer Agency Web Support Hotline

Telephone: 0120-652-031 (Business Hours: from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Japan time) For other inquiries, please contact the following: Shareholders who have securities accounts with securities firms

Please contact the securities firm with which you have your securities account. Shareholders who do not have accounts with securities firms (shareholders who have special accounts)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Stock Transfer Agency Department

Telephone: 0120-782-031 (Business Hours: from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Japan time, excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays) Institutional Investors may exercise their voting rights for this General Meeting of Shareholders via electronic method through the "Electronic Voting System Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc. - 4 -

Guide to exercising your voting rights in writing If you wish to exercise your voting rights in writing, please confirm the following items in advance: Exercise deadline: Votes received no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time Please indicate your vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it back to us. For details of the proposals, please refer to the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders. - 5 -

▌Information on Live Stream We are planning to provide a live stream of this General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet only to shareholders. 1. Date and time of the live stream Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. Japan time until the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders (The live stream website is scheduled to open around 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the start of the meeting) 2. How to watch the live stream Please access to the following URL or QR code using a computer or smartphone and enter the ID and password as specified in the following table to watch the live stream. (If exercising your voting rights in writing, please write down and keep the shareholder number before mailing your Voting Rights Exercise Form.) URL https://1949.ksoukai.jp ID Shareholder number (nine digit shareholder number written on the Voting Rights Exercise Form) Password Zip code (seven digit zip code of the shareholder's registered address) *Write the zip code without a hyphen Notice and reminder concerning watching the live stream Since you are unable to participate in the resolution on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, you are requested to exercise your voting rights in advance via the Internet, etc. or in writing. Questions and opinions will not be accepted on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders. You will not be deemed to have attended this General Meeting of Shareholders. In some cases, you may not be able to watch the live stream depending on the condition of your computer, smartphone, Internet connection and line, among other things. Any fees charged for watching the live stream are to be borne by the shareholders. Please refrain from filming, visual recording, sound recording, saving and disclosing the live stream. The provision of the ID and password to a third party is strictly prohibited. Taking into consideration the privacy of shareholders attending the meeting, the live stream will show only the areas near the seat of the chairman and the directors. Streaming may be discontinued if the Company judges that such discontinuation is unavoidable. Inquiries About shareholder number and password Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Virtual General Shareholders Meeting Support Hotline Telephone: 0120-782-041 (Business Hours: from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Japan time, excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays) About watching the live stream V-cube, Inc. Telephone: 03-6833-6213 (Business Hours: Tuesday, June 25, from 9:00 a.m. until close of the General Meeting of Shareholders) 6 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposals 1 to 3 are proposed by the Company. Proposals 1 to 3 are proposed by the Company. Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus It is proposed that the surplus be appropriated as follows: 1. Matters concerning year-end dividends The Company considers the distribution of profit to shareholders to be one of the principal responsibilities of management and makes it a basic policy to distribute stable dividends well balanced with internal reserves taking into consideration business results and future business development. In regard to the year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year exceeded projections. Accordingly, in an effort to reward each of our shareholders for their support, dividends of ¥59 per share are proposed. Moreover, because interim dividends of ¥47 per share have been paid, making the annual dividends for the fiscal year ¥106 per share, an increase of ¥12 over the previous fiscal year. Type of dividend property Cash Allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof ¥59 per share of common stock of the Company Total amount of dividends: ¥2,089,556,921 Effective date of dividends from surplus June 26, 2024 2. Other matters relating to appropriation of surplus In order to strengthen our business foundation, the following appropriation of surplus is proposed. (1) Item and amount of surplus to be increased General reserve ¥5,000,000,000 (2) Item and amount of surplus to be decreased Retained earnings brought forward ¥5,000,000,000 - 7 -

Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, in order to strengthen the Company's management system, the election of nine (9) Directors is proposed. The candidates for Director are as follows, and the career summary of each candidate and reasons for nominating the candidate as Director, etc. are as stated on the following pages: Attendance at the Board of No.NameCurrent position in the Company Directors meetings (FY2023) 1 Masao Sakazaki Reappointed Representative Director (13/13) Chairman of the Board of Directors 2 Makoto Tani Reappointed Representative Director (13/13) President 3 Tadashi Honda Reappointed Director (13/13) Senior Managing Executive Officer 4 Tetsunari Shimada Reappointed Director (13/13) Managing Executive Officer 5 Kenichi Shimada Reappointed Director (10/10) Managing Executive Officer 6 Hideyuki Takahashi Reappointed Outside Director (13/13) Outside Director Independent Director 7 Rikiya Hattori Reappointed Outside Director (12/13) Outside Director Independent Director 8 Hirofumi Yasuhara Reappointed Outside Director (9/10) Outside Director Independent Director 9 Yumi Sano Newly Appointed Outside Director － － Independent Director (Note) Candidates Mr. Kenichi Shimada and Mr. Hirofumi Yasuhara assumed office as Director on June 27, 2023, and the number of Board of Directors meetings held since that date is 10. - 8 -

No. Name Number of Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions shares of the (Date of Birth) Company held April 1976 Joined Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. June 1999 General Manager, Osaka Works January 2001 General Manager, Human Resources Department, the Masao Sakazaki Company June 2005 Executive Officer and General Manager, Human (October 16, 1952) Resources Department June 2007 Managing Executive Officer [Reappointed] June 2008 Director and Managing Executive Officer June 2015 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer June 2016 Representative Director and President 1 June 2021 Representative Director and Chairman of the Board of 44,300 Directors (up to present) [Reasons for nominating the candidate as Director] As Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Masao Sakazaki has supervised management and made important decisions appropriately, while striving to strengthen governance and achieving sustainable development of the Group. He has worked to promote initiatives under the medium- term management plan "VISION 24". Based on such achievements, he has been judged to be well suited to improving the Company's enterprise value on a continual basis and strengthening the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, and has therefore been renominated as Director of the Company. April 1980 Joined Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. April 2004 General Manager, Accounting and Finance Department June 2008 Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting and Makoto Tani Finance Department June 2011 Executive Officer and President, Sumitomo Electric (May 28, 1957) Wiring Systems, Inc. June 2014 Managing Director [Reappointed] June 2017 Representative Director and Senior Managing Director June 2019 Representative Director and Vice President Executive 2 June 2021 Officer, the Company 15,300 Representative Director and President (up to present) [Reasons for nominating the candidate as Director] As President, Mr. Makoto Tani has supervised management and made important decisions appropriately, while striving to strengthen governance and revenue base of the Group. He has worked to promote various initiatives related to the medium-term management plan "VISION 24". Based on such achievements, he has been judged to be well suited to improving the Company's enterprise value on a continual basis and achieving the targets of the medium-term management plan "VISION 24", and has therefore been renominated as Director of the Company. - 9 -