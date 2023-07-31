Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

July 31, 2023

Company name: SUMITOMO DENSETSU CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 1949

URL: https://www.sem.co.jp

Representative:

Makoto Tani

President

Contact:

Koji Tanioku

Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department

Phone: +81-6-6537-3490

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 3, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

35,349

(4.7)

585

(71.7)

906

(62.5)

364

(75.2)

June 30, 2022

37,091

16.7

2,066

20.9

2,420

23.7

1,470

16.6

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥

2,463 million

[

88.0%]

¥

1,310 million

[

(25.7) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

10.29

-

June 30, 2022

41.54

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

155,636

100,197

61.3

March 31, 2023

162,587

99,618

58.4

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2023:

¥

95,401 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

94,927 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

43.00

-

51.00

94.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

47.00

-

47.00

94.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Six months ending

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

83,000

1.8

4,000

(24.6)

4,500

(22.9)

2,700

(28.7)

76.25

September 30, 2023

Full year

185,000

5.6

13,500

0.3

14,500

0.7

9,500

1.2

268.30

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023:

35,635,879

shares

March 31, 2023:

35,635,879

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2023:

218,575

shares

March 31, 2023:

230,084

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

35,408,668

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

35,399,694

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

This presentation contains various forward-looking statements which are based on the current expectations and assumptions of future event.

Please be advised that there are possibilities actual performance could be different from those described in this material.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

54,770

53,628

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

64,375

54,916

completed construction contracts and other

Costs on construction contracts in progress

3,108

3,742

Other

1,409

1,880

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12)

(8)

Total current assets

123,650

114,160

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

7,028

7,150

Other

16,528

16,686

Accumulated depreciation

(8,767)

(8,751)

Other, net

7,761

7,934

Total property, plant and equipment

14,789

15,085

Intangible assets

Goodwill

118

89

Other

965

947

Total intangible assets

1,083

1,036

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

18,360

20,602

Other

5,117

5,164

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(414)

(413)

Total investments and other assets

23,063

25,353

Total non-current assets

38,936

41,475

Total assets

162,587

155,636

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction

36,157

31,185

contracts and other

Short-term borrowings

1,597

1,506

Income taxes payable

2,577

224

Provisions

201

86

Other

15,630

14,935

Total current liabilities

56,163

47,936

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

921

750

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

17

7

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

1,253

1,282

Other

4,613

5,462

Total non-current liabilities

6,805

7,501

Total liabilities

62,968

55,438

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,440

6,440

Capital surplus

6,107

6,114

Retained earnings

73,869

72,427

Treasury shares

(421)

(400)

Total shareholders' equity

85,994

84,581

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

8,969

10,524

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

(11)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

581

918

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(618)

(611)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

8,932

10,819

Non-controlling interests

4,690

4,795

Total net assets

99,618

100,197

Total liabilities and net assets

162,587

155,636

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2022

ended June 30, 2023

Net sales

37,091

35,349

Cost of sales

32,445

31,969

Gross profit

4,645

3,380

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Employees' salaries and allowances

983

1,074

Other

1,595

1,721

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

2,579

2,795

Operating profit

2,066

585

Non-operating income

Interest income

16

33

Dividend income

207

196

Other

139

109

Total non-operating income

363

339

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5

8

Other

3

10

Total non-operating expenses

9

18

Ordinary profit

2,420

906

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

-

43

Total extraordinary losses

-

43

Profit before income taxes

2,420

863

Income taxes - current

157

206

Income taxes - deferred

650

258

Total income taxes

808

464

Profit

1,611

398

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

141

33

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,470

364

