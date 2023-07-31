Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
July 31, 2023
Company name: SUMITOMO DENSETSU CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 1949
URL: https://www.sem.co.jp
Representative:
Makoto Tani
President
Contact:
Koji Tanioku
Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department
Phone: +81-6-6537-3490
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 3, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
35,349
(4.7)
585
(71.7)
906
(62.5)
364
(75.2)
June 30, 2022
37,091
16.7
2,066
20.9
2,420
23.7
1,470
16.6
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥
2,463 million
[
88.0%]
¥
1,310 million
[
(25.7) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
10.29
-
June 30, 2022
41.54
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
155,636
100,197
61.3
March 31, 2023
162,587
99,618
58.4
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2023:
¥
95,401 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
94,927 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
43.00
-
51.00
94.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
47.00
-
47.00
94.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Six months ending
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
83,000
1.8
4,000
(24.6)
4,500
(22.9)
2,700
(28.7)
76.25
September 30, 2023
Full year
185,000
5.6
13,500
0.3
14,500
0.7
9,500
1.2
268.30
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023:
35,635,879
shares
March 31, 2023:
35,635,879
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2023:
218,575
shares
March 31, 2023:
230,084
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
35,408,668
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
35,399,694
shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
This presentation contains various forward-looking statements which are based on the current expectations and assumptions of future event.
Please be advised that there are possibilities actual performance could be different from those described in this material.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
54,770
53,628
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
64,375
54,916
completed construction contracts and other
Costs on construction contracts in progress
3,108
3,742
Other
1,409
1,880
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12)
(8)
Total current assets
123,650
114,160
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
7,028
7,150
Other
16,528
16,686
Accumulated depreciation
(8,767)
(8,751)
Other, net
7,761
7,934
Total property, plant and equipment
14,789
15,085
Intangible assets
Goodwill
118
89
Other
965
947
Total intangible assets
1,083
1,036
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
18,360
20,602
Other
5,117
5,164
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(414)
(413)
Total investments and other assets
23,063
25,353
Total non-current assets
38,936
41,475
Total assets
162,587
155,636
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction
36,157
31,185
contracts and other
Short-term borrowings
1,597
1,506
Income taxes payable
2,577
224
Provisions
201
86
Other
15,630
14,935
Total current liabilities
56,163
47,936
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
921
750
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
17
7
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
1,253
1,282
Other
4,613
5,462
Total non-current liabilities
6,805
7,501
Total liabilities
62,968
55,438
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,440
6,440
Capital surplus
6,107
6,114
Retained earnings
73,869
72,427
Treasury shares
(421)
(400)
Total shareholders' equity
85,994
84,581
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
8,969
10,524
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
(11)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
581
918
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(618)
(611)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
8,932
10,819
Non-controlling interests
4,690
4,795
Total net assets
99,618
100,197
Total liabilities and net assets
162,587
155,636
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
ended June 30, 2023
Net sales
37,091
35,349
Cost of sales
32,445
31,969
Gross profit
4,645
3,380
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Employees' salaries and allowances
983
1,074
Other
1,595
1,721
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
2,579
2,795
Operating profit
2,066
585
Non-operating income
Interest income
16
33
Dividend income
207
196
Other
139
109
Total non-operating income
363
339
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5
8
Other
3
10
Total non-operating expenses
9
18
Ordinary profit
2,420
906
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
-
43
Total extraordinary losses
-
43
Profit before income taxes
2,420
863
Income taxes - current
157
206
Income taxes - deferred
650
258
Total income taxes
808
464
Profit
1,611
398
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
141
33
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,470
364
