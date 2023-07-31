Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

July 31, 2023

Company name: SUMITOMO DENSETSU CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 1949 URL: https://www.sem.co.jp Representative: Makoto Tani President Contact: Koji Tanioku Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department

Phone: +81-6-6537-3490

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 3, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023)