Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
October 31, 2023
Company name: SUMITOMO DENSETSU CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 1949
URL: https://www.sem.co.jp
Representative:
Makoto Tani
President
Contact:
Koji Tanioku
Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department
Phone: +81-6-6537-3490
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 6, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 4, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
79,888
(2.0)
3,111
(41.4)
3,628
(37.8)
2,459
(35.1)
September 30, 2022
81,498
11.9
5,307
6.3
5,838
5.9
3,787
6.2
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥
5,112 million
[
63.0%]
¥
3,136 million
[
(37.4) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
69.46
-
September 30, 2022
106.99
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
161,739
102,844
60.6
March 31, 2023
162,587
99,618
58.4
(Reference) Equity: As of
September 30, 2023:
¥
97,961 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
94,927 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
43.00
-
51.00
94.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
47.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
47.00
94.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
185,000
5.6
13,500
0.3
14,500
0.7
9,500
1.2
268.27
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
September 30, 2023:
35,635,879
shares
March 31, 2023:
35,635,879
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
September 30, 2023:
219,040
shares
March 31, 2023:
230,084
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
35,412,210
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
35,402,675
shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
This presentation contains various forward-looking statements which are based on the current expectations and assumptions of future event.
Please be advised that there are possibilities actual performance could be different from those described in this material.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
54,770
54,084
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
64,375
58,691
completed construction contracts and other
Costs on construction contracts in progress
3,108
4,534
Other
1,409
1,898
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12)
(9)
Total current assets
123,650
119,199
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
7,028
7,152
Other
16,528
17,289
Accumulated depreciation
(8,767)
(8,876)
Other, net
7,761
8,412
Total property, plant and equipment
14,789
15,565
Intangible assets
Goodwill
118
60
Other
965
1,032
Total intangible assets
1,083
1,093
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
18,360
21,052
Other
5,117
5,241
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(414)
(413)
Total investments and other assets
23,063
25,880
Total non-current assets
38,936
42,539
Total assets
162,587
161,739
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction
36,157
33,891
contracts and other
Short-term borrowings
1,597
1,529
Income taxes payable
2,577
840
Provisions
201
92
Other
15,630
14,682
Total current liabilities
56,163
51,035
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
921
961
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
17
8
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
1,253
1,294
Other
4,613
5,595
Total non-current liabilities
6,805
7,859
Total liabilities
62,968
58,894
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,440
6,440
Capital surplus
6,107
6,114
Retained earnings
73,869
74,523
Treasury shares
(421)
(402)
Total shareholders' equity
85,994
86,676
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
8,969
10,936
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
581
967
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(618)
(618)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
8,932
11,285
Non-controlling interests
4,690
4,882
Total net assets
99,618
102,844
Total liabilities and net assets
162,587
161,739
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)
(Millions of yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30, 2022
ended September 30, 2023
Net sales
81,498
79,888
Cost of sales
70,954
71,168
Gross profit
10,543
8,720
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Employees' salaries and allowances
1,993
2,156
Other
3,242
3,452
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
5,235
5,608
Operating profit
5,307
3,111
Non-operating income
Interest income
31
63
Dividend income
261
254
Other
267
231
Total non-operating income
560
550
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
10
15
Other
19
17
Total non-operating expenses
30
33
Ordinary profit
5,838
3,628
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
235
256
Total extraordinary income
235
256
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment
-
43
Total extraordinary losses
-
43
Profit before income taxes
6,073
3,841
Income taxes - current
1,275
932
Income taxes - deferred
650
355
Total income taxes
1,925
1,288
Profit
4,147
2,553
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
359
93
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,787
2,459
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)
(Millions of yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30, 2022
ended September 30, 2023
Profit
4,147
2,553
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,405)
1,967
(1)
0
438
592
(43)
(1)
(1,011)
2,558
3,136
5,112
2,6574,812
479
299
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30, 2022
ended September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
Depreciation
Amortization of goodwill
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
Interest and dividend income
Interest expenses
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
Decrease (increase) in inventories
Increase (decrease) in trade payables Increase (decrease) in advances received on construction contracts in progress Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividends received
Interest paid
Income taxes and paid refund
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
6,073
3,841
527
634
57
57
(235)
(256)
2
45
(185)
(7)
(17)
(50)
(78)
(57)
(37)
(28)
(293)
(318)
10
15
(83)
(22)
8,323
6,224
(1,290)
(1,424)
(7,014)
(2,461)
(1,020)
1,661
(1,680)
(2,775)
186
(679)
3,246
4,399
293
318
(11)
(16)
(3,251)
(2,604)
276
2,096
Payments into time deposits
(366)
(305)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
390
366
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,131)
(1,373)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
0
3
Purchase of intangible assets
(327)
(270)
Purchase of investment securities
(5)
(0)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
449
411
Net decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable
-
50
Other, net
10
(37)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(979)
(1,155)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
550
492
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(554)
(520)
Dividends paid
(1,734)
(1,805)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(57)
(107)
Other, net
(39)
(41)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,836)
(1,982)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
397
392
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,141)
(649)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
54,921
54,428
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
52,779
53,779
Supplementary Information
Consolidated Orders Received/Net Sales/Backlog of Orders by works type
1.Orders Received
(Unit：Millions of yen)
FY2022/2Q
FY2023/2Q
Increase
FY2022(Full year)
Works Type
（From: Apr.1,2022
（From: Apr.1,2023
(Decrease)
（From: Apr.1,2022
To: Sep.30,2022）
To: Sep.30,2023）
To: Mar.31,2023）
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Rate
Amount
Proportion
Power Transmission
%
%
%
%
11,251
11.4
12,076
11.5
824
7.3
24,192
12.8
Works
General Electrical Works
61,515
62.2
68,704
65.1
7,189
11.7
112,211
59.4
Information &
14,438
14.6
13,915
13.2
(523)
(3.6)
29,597
15.7
Communications Works
Facility & HVAC Works
7,270
7.3
6,647
6.3
(623)
(8.6)
13,334
7.1
Utilities Engineering Service
94,476
95.5
101,343
96.1
6,867
7.3
179,335
95.0
Others
4,408
4.5
4,138
3.9
(270)
(6.1)
9,451
5.0
Total
98,884
100.0
105,481
100.0
6,597
6.7
188,787
100.0
2.Net Sales
FY2022/2Q
FY2023/2Q
Increase
FY2022(Full year)
Works Type
（From: Apr.1,2022
（From: Apr.1,2023
(Decrease)
（From: Apr.1,2022
To: Sep.30,2022）
To: Sep.30,2023）
To: Mar.31,2023）
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Rate
Amount
Proportion
Power Transmission
%
%
%
%
8,182
10.0
10,479
13.1
2,296
28.1
19,148
10.9
Works
General Electrical Works
50,906
62.5
48,704
61.0
(2,202)
(4.3)
105,950
60.5
Information &
12,712
15.6
11,579
14.5
(1,132)
(8.9)
28,517
16.3
Communications Works
Facility & HVAC Works
5,287
6.5
4,986
6.2
(301)
(5.7)
12,052
6.9
Utilities Engineering Service
77,090
94.6
75,750
94.8
(1,339)
(1.7)
165,669
94.6
Others
4,408
5.4
4,138
5.2
(270)
(6.1)
9,451
5.4
Total
81,498
100.0
79,888
100.0
(1,609)
(2.0)
175,120
100.0
3. Backlog of Orders
FY2022/2Q
FY2023/2Q
Increase
FY2022(Full year)
Works Type
（As of Sep.30,2022）
（As of Sep.30,2023）
(Decrease)
（As of Mar.31,2023）
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Rate
Amount
Proportion
Power Transmission
%
%
%
%
18,217
14.5
21,789
14.7
3,571
19.6
20,192
16.5
Works
General Electrical Works
79,824
63.3
95,477
64.5
15,652
19.6
75,476
61.7
Information &
18,329
14.5
20,019
13.5
1,689
9.2
17,683
14.4
Communications Works
Facility & HVAC Works
9,769
7.7
10,730
7.3
960
9.8
9,069
7.4
Total
126,142
100.0
148,016
100.0
21,873
17.3
122,423
100.0
（２）Forecast of Consolidated Orders Received & Net Sales
(Unit：Millions of yen)
Orders Received
Net Sales
（From: Apr.1,2023
（From: Apr.1,2023
Works Type
To: Mar.31, 2024）
To: Mar.31, 2024）
Amount
Increase
Amount
Increase
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
%
%
Power Transmission Works
24,500
1.3
22,500
17.5
General Electrical Works
112,500
0.3
111,000
4.8
Information & Communications Works
31,000
4.7
30,000
5.2
Facility & HVAC Works
13,500
1.2
13,000
7.9
Utilities Engineering Service
181,500
1.2
176,500
6.5
Others
8,500
(10.1)
8,500
(10.1)
Total
190,000
0.6
185,000
5.6
