Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

October 31, 2023

Company name: SUMITOMO DENSETSU CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 1949

URL: https://www.sem.co.jp

Representative:

Makoto Tani

President

Contact:

Koji Tanioku

Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department

Phone: +81-6-6537-3490

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 6, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 4, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

79,888

(2.0)

3,111

(41.4)

3,628

(37.8)

2,459

(35.1)

September 30, 2022

81,498

11.9

5,307

6.3

5,838

5.9

3,787

6.2

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended September 30, 2023:

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥

5,112 million

[

63.0%]

¥

3,136 million

[

(37.4) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

69.46

-

September 30, 2022

106.99

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

161,739

102,844

60.6

March 31, 2023

162,587

99,618

58.4

(Reference) Equity: As of

September 30, 2023:

¥

97,961 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

94,927 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

43.00

-

51.00

94.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

47.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

47.00

94.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

185,000

5.6

13,500

0.3

14,500

0.7

9,500

1.2

268.27

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

September 30, 2023:

35,635,879

shares

March 31, 2023:

35,635,879

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

September 30, 2023:

219,040

shares

March 31, 2023:

230,084

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Six months ended September 30, 2023:

35,412,210

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

35,402,675

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

This presentation contains various forward-looking statements which are based on the current expectations and assumptions of future event.

Please be advised that there are possibilities actual performance could be different from those described in this material.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

54,770

54,084

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

64,375

58,691

completed construction contracts and other

Costs on construction contracts in progress

3,108

4,534

Other

1,409

1,898

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12)

(9)

Total current assets

123,650

119,199

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

7,028

7,152

Other

16,528

17,289

Accumulated depreciation

(8,767)

(8,876)

Other, net

7,761

8,412

Total property, plant and equipment

14,789

15,565

Intangible assets

Goodwill

118

60

Other

965

1,032

Total intangible assets

1,083

1,093

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

18,360

21,052

Other

5,117

5,241

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(414)

(413)

Total investments and other assets

23,063

25,880

Total non-current assets

38,936

42,539

Total assets

162,587

161,739

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction

36,157

33,891

contracts and other

Short-term borrowings

1,597

1,529

Income taxes payable

2,577

840

Provisions

201

92

Other

15,630

14,682

Total current liabilities

56,163

51,035

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

921

961

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

17

8

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

1,253

1,294

Other

4,613

5,595

Total non-current liabilities

6,805

7,859

Total liabilities

62,968

58,894

-1-

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,440

6,440

Capital surplus

6,107

6,114

Retained earnings

73,869

74,523

Treasury shares

(421)

(402)

Total shareholders' equity

85,994

86,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

8,969

10,936

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

581

967

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(618)

(618)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

8,932

11,285

Non-controlling interests

4,690

4,882

Total net assets

99,618

102,844

Total liabilities and net assets

162,587

161,739

-2-

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)

(Millions of yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended September 30, 2022

ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

81,498

79,888

Cost of sales

70,954

71,168

Gross profit

10,543

8,720

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Employees' salaries and allowances

1,993

2,156

Other

3,242

3,452

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

5,235

5,608

Operating profit

5,307

3,111

Non-operating income

Interest income

31

63

Dividend income

261

254

Other

267

231

Total non-operating income

560

550

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

10

15

Other

19

17

Total non-operating expenses

30

33

Ordinary profit

5,838

3,628

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

235

256

Total extraordinary income

235

256

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment

-

43

Total extraordinary losses

-

43

Profit before income taxes

6,073

3,841

Income taxes - current

1,275

932

Income taxes - deferred

650

355

Total income taxes

1,925

1,288

Profit

4,147

2,553

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

359

93

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,787

2,459

-3-

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)

(Millions of yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended September 30, 2022

ended September 30, 2023

Profit

4,147

2,553

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,405)

1,967

(1)

0

438

592

(43)

(1)

(1,011)

2,558

3,136

5,112

2,6574,812

479

299

-4-

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended September 30, 2022

ended September 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

Depreciation

Amortization of goodwill

Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities

Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

Interest and dividend income

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

Decrease (increase) in inventories

Increase (decrease) in trade payables Increase (decrease) in advances received on construction contracts in progress Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividends received

Interest paid

Income taxes and paid refund

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

6,073

3,841

527

634

57

57

(235)

(256)

2

45

(185)

(7)

(17)

(50)

(78)

(57)

(37)

(28)

(293)

(318)

10

15

(83)

(22)

8,323

6,224

(1,290)

(1,424)

(7,014)

(2,461)

(1,020)

1,661

(1,680)

(2,775)

186

(679)

3,246

4,399

293

318

(11)

(16)

(3,251)

(2,604)

276

2,096

Payments into time deposits

(366)

(305)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

390

366

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,131)

(1,373)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

0

3

Purchase of intangible assets

(327)

(270)

Purchase of investment securities

(5)

(0)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

449

411

Net decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable

-

50

Other, net

10

(37)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(979)

(1,155)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

550

492

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(554)

(520)

Dividends paid

(1,734)

(1,805)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(57)

(107)

Other, net

(39)

(41)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,836)

(1,982)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

397

392

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,141)

(649)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

54,921

54,428

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

52,779

53,779

-5-

Supplementary Information

Consolidated Orders Received/Net Sales/Backlog of Orders by works type

1.Orders Received

(UnitMillions of yen)

FY2022/2Q

FY2023/2Q

Increase

FY2022(Full year)

Works Type

From: Apr.1,2022

From: Apr.1,2023

(Decrease)

From: Apr.1,2022

To: Sep.30,2022

To: Sep.30,2023

To: Mar.31,2023

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Rate

Amount

Proportion

Power Transmission

%

%

%

%

11,251

11.4

12,076

11.5

824

7.3

24,192

12.8

Works

General Electrical Works

61,515

62.2

68,704

65.1

7,189

11.7

112,211

59.4

Information &

14,438

14.6

13,915

13.2

(523)

(3.6)

29,597

15.7

Communications Works

Facility & HVAC Works

7,270

7.3

6,647

6.3

(623)

(8.6)

13,334

7.1

Utilities Engineering Service

94,476

95.5

101,343

96.1

6,867

7.3

179,335

95.0

Others

4,408

4.5

4,138

3.9

(270)

(6.1)

9,451

5.0

Total

98,884

100.0

105,481

100.0

6,597

6.7

188,787

100.0

2.Net Sales

FY2022/2Q

FY2023/2Q

Increase

FY2022(Full year)

Works Type

From: Apr.1,2022

From: Apr.1,2023

(Decrease)

From: Apr.1,2022

To: Sep.30,2022

To: Sep.30,2023

To: Mar.31,2023

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Rate

Amount

Proportion

Power Transmission

%

%

%

%

8,182

10.0

10,479

13.1

2,296

28.1

19,148

10.9

Works

General Electrical Works

50,906

62.5

48,704

61.0

(2,202)

(4.3)

105,950

60.5

Information &

12,712

15.6

11,579

14.5

(1,132)

(8.9)

28,517

16.3

Communications Works

Facility & HVAC Works

5,287

6.5

4,986

6.2

(301)

(5.7)

12,052

6.9

Utilities Engineering Service

77,090

94.6

75,750

94.8

(1,339)

(1.7)

165,669

94.6

Others

4,408

5.4

4,138

5.2

(270)

(6.1)

9,451

5.4

Total

81,498

100.0

79,888

100.0

(1,609)

(2.0)

175,120

100.0

3. Backlog of Orders

FY2022/2Q

FY2023/2Q

Increase

FY2022(Full year)

Works Type

As of Sep.30,2022

As of Sep.30,2023

(Decrease)

As of Mar.31,2023

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Rate

Amount

Proportion

Power Transmission

%

%

%

%

18,217

14.5

21,789

14.7

3,571

19.6

20,192

16.5

Works

General Electrical Works

79,824

63.3

95,477

64.5

15,652

19.6

75,476

61.7

Information &

18,329

14.5

20,019

13.5

1,689

9.2

17,683

14.4

Communications Works

Facility & HVAC Works

9,769

7.7

10,730

7.3

960

9.8

9,069

7.4

Total

126,142

100.0

148,016

100.0

21,873

17.3

122,423

100.0

-6-

（２）Forecast of Consolidated Orders Received & Net Sales

(UnitMillions of yen)

Orders Received

Net Sales

From: Apr.1,2023

From: Apr.1,2023

Works Type

To: Mar.31, 2024

To: Mar.31, 2024

Amount

Increase

Amount

Increase

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

%

%

Power Transmission Works

24,500

1.3

22,500

17.5

General Electrical Works

112,500

0.3

111,000

4.8

Information & Communications Works

31,000

4.7

30,000

5.2

Facility & HVAC Works

13,500

1.2

13,000

7.9

Utilities Engineering Service

181,500

1.2

176,500

6.5

Others

8,500

(10.1)

8,500

(10.1)

Total

190,000

0.6

185,000

5.6

-7-

