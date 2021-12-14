Log in
    5802   JP3407400005

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5802)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sumitomo Electric Industries : EV Charging Pilot Program Begins Using Sumitomo Electric's Operating Platform (OVGIP)

12/14/2021 | 12:08am EST
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce that using a platform operated by the Company, Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy) in the U.S. and four automakers has started an EV (electric vehicle) charging pilot program in October 2021.

Recently, a series of new measures has been implemented in the U.S. to prevent grid instability due to the rapid increase in the proportion of power generation by renewable energy. As one of these measures, the Open Vehicle-Grid Integration Platform (OVGIP) project was launched by automakers in the U.S. to use EV batteries as part of the smart grid, stabilize the system, and alleviate congestion of the power transmission and distribution lines in anticipation of the spread of EVs.

Sumitomo Electric has participated in the OVGIP project as a solution provider since the initial phase in 2013. The Company has built and operated a platform for integrating the information owned by an electric power company and automakers. By using this platform, Xcel Energy will conduct a pilot program for charging EVs in cooperation with four automakers (BMW of North America, Ford Motor Company, General Motors and American Honda Motor). In this test, the EV charging time will be remotely managed by the automakers, using the data and signals communicated through the platform operated by Sumitomo Electric. The test will encourage users to charge their vehicles in time slots when the demand for electric power is low. Xcel Energy and the four automakers will evaluate the test results and make improvements. Toward further spread of EVs, they aim to build an environment where many users can charge their EVs easily.

Sumitomo Electric have been expanding our business in the fields of energy management and telematics.
Taking the opportunity of our participation in this OVGIP project, in the future, Sumitomo Electric will commercialize new services that can be deployed globally in the fusion domain of energy and mobility, and work toward the realization of a sustainable, safe and secure, affluent, and comfortable daily living.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 295 B 29 007 M 29 007 M
Net income 2022 94 834 M 835 M 835 M
Net Debt 2022 531 B 4 674 M 4 674 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 1 184 B 10 435 M 10 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 286 784
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
Osamu Inoue President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Matsumoto Chairman
Junji Ito Managing Director, GM-Research & Development
Hiroshi Sato Independent Outside Director
Michihiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.11.09%10 480
DENSO CORPORATION41.69%58 809
APTIV PLC29.69%45 709
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.71%24 023
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.2.06%22 501
CONTINENTAL AG-11.64%21 557