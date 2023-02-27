Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5802   JP3407400005

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5802)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:03:18 2023-02-28 am EST
1679.50 JPY   -0.50%
02/27Sumitomo Electric Industries : Establishes Sales Company for Hardmetal Business in India
PU
02/16(amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment Of “notice Concerning Commencement Of Tender Offer For Shares Of Techno Associe Co., Ltd. (secur : 8249)” (132 KB)
PU
02/14Sumitomo Electric to Expand Redox Flow Battery Business in the U.S
AQ
Sumitomo Electric Industries : Establishes Sales Company for Hardmetal Business in India

02/27/2023 | 11:35pm EST
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has established a sales company in India, Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal India Private Limited, to expand sales of cutting tools in India.

In recent years, the demand for machining, noticeably in the automotive industry, has been increasing in India and fueling significant market growth. To improve services for local customers, the company has been established and will begin operations in March 2023.

Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal India will enhance its presence in the Indian market by providing cutting-edge products, such as indexable carbide inserts, cubic boron nitride (CBN) inserts, and solid carbide drills, as well as technical services tailored to customer needs.

Company Name Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal India Private Limited
Location Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Established on July 2022
Commencementof business March 2023
Representative Michinari Asano
Capital 160 million INR (approx. 256 million JPY, SHAP* 99.99％, Sumitomo Electric 0.01％)
*Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.(SHAP) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric
Business Sales of cutting tools
Employees 10
Sales plan 1 billion JPY/Y（2023）

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 984 B 29 233 M 29 233 M
Net income 2023 101 B 741 M 741 M
Net Debt 2023 537 B 3 943 M 3 943 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 1 316 B 9 660 M 9 660 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 281 075
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 688,00 JPY
Average target price 1 907,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Inoue Manager-Automobile
Masayoshi Matsumoto Director
Junji Ito Executive Officer
Hiroshi Sato Independent Outside Director
Michihiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.11.76%9 622
DENSO CORPORATION10.73%39 765
APTIV PLC23.42%31 143
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.76%15 370
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.73%15 165
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.16.41%15 082