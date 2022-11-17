Sumitomo Electric Industries : FY2022 1st Half Results and Annual Forecasts (November 17, 2022)

1-1. Business environment/performance summary

Business environment

No changes found in the trends of growth in data communications volume, the shift toward a

Prolonged reduction in car production due to the Chinese

Performance summary for the 1st half

Greatly affected by the reduced car production, the automotive segment failed to achieve the plan.

The segments of infocommunications, electronics, environment and energy, and industrial materials achieved the plans by expanding their sales, developing new products, making shifts toward high-performance products, and making various efforts toward improving their productivity.