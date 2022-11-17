Sumitomo Electric Industries : FY2022 1st Half Results and Annual Forecasts (November 17, 2022)
FY2022 1st half results and annual forecasts
November 17, 2022
Index
１．FY2022 1st half results
１．Business environment/performance summary
２．FY2022 1st half results (PL)
３．OP variation factors from FY2021 1st half to FY2022 1st half
４．Sales and OP by segment
２．FY2022 forecasts
１．Business environment summary
２．FY2022 forecasts (PL)
３．OP variation factors from FY2021 to FY2022
４．Sales and OP by segment
３．Business activities by segment
１．Whole company/Automotive
２．Infocommunications/Electronics
３．Environment and Energy/Industrial Materials
４．ROIC by segment
５．Topic
１．FPCs
２．Water treatment
６．Conclusion
１．OP portfolio
２．Long-term vision "2030 VISION"
３．Dividend
1-1. Business environment/performance summary
Business environment
Prolonged reduction in car production due to the Chinese zero-COVID policy (urban lockdown) and short supply of semiconductors and other components
Prolonged appreciation of material prices, logistics costs, and energy prices
No changes found in the trends of growth in data communications volume, the shift toward a carbon-free society, and the expansion of use of renewable energy
Performance summary for the 1st half
Greatly affected by the reduced car production, the automotive segment failed to achieve the plan.
The segments of infocommunications, electronics, environment and energy, and industrial materials achieved the plans by expanding their sales, developing new products, making shifts toward high-performance products, and making various efforts toward improving their productivity.
The increase in profitability in segments other than the automotive segment steadily brought us closer to the achievement of a well-balanced portfolio, a target set under VISION 2022.
1-2. FY2022 1st half results (PL)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
Growth
Difference
bn
1H(＊)
1H
1H
③ー①
③－②
Actual①
Plan➁
Actual③
Net Sales
1,570.4
1,800.0
1,891.1
+320.7
+91.1
Operating Profit
46.1
45.0
49.7
+3.6
+4.7
Share of profit of investments
13.5
9.9
(3.6)
accounted for using equitymethod
0.6
1.2
+0.6
Other Non-Operating Income/Expenses
Ordinary Income
60.3
50.0
60.9
+0.6
+10.9
Extraodinary Income or Loss
(1.4)
5.4
+6.8
Profit before Income Taxes
58.9
66.3
+7.4
Taxes and Profit Attributable to
(26.5)
(31.2)
(4.7)
Non-Controlling Interests
Profit Attributable to Owners of
32.4
32.0
35.1
+2.7
+3.1
the Parent
(＊)1H：1st half
1-3. OP variation factors
from FY2021 1st half to FY2022 1st half
(%):OP Rate
Depreciation/
R&D and others
Logistics
(7.0)
costs
(4.0)
Cost structure
Unit price/
improvement
Product mix
+16.0
(21.0)
Forex
impact
+11.0
Sales volume
¥46.1
increase
Prices of copper
¥49.7
+31.0
bn
and materials
bn
Energy
(2.9%)
(18.0)
costs
(2.6%)
(4.0)
Cupper price
Average rate
2021 1H
2022 1H
2021 1H
2022 1H
USD
109.81
134.03
1092k/t
1205k/t
FY2021 1H
EUR
130.88
138.76
FY2022 1H
Actual
Actual
