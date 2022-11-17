Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5802   JP3407400005

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-17 am EST
1600.00 JPY   +0.09%
05:09aSumitomo Electric Industries : FY2022 1st Half Results and Annual Forecasts (November 17, 2022)
PU
11/02Sumitomo Electric Industries : 1st half of FY2022
PU
10/26Sumitomo Electric Exhibits at JIMTOF2022 and Holds SumiTool Web Exhibition
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Electric Industries : FY2022 1st Half Results and Annual Forecasts (November 17, 2022)

11/17/2022 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022 1st half results and annual forecasts

November 17, 2022

Index

１．FY2022 1st half results

１．Business environment/performance summary

２．FY2022 1st half results (PL)

３．OP variation factors from FY2021 1st half to FY2022 1st half

４．Sales and OP by segment

２．FY2022 forecasts

１．Business environment summary

２．FY2022 forecasts (PL)

３．OP variation factors from FY2021 to FY2022

４．Sales and OP by segment

３．Business activities by segment

１．Whole company/Automotive

２．Infocommunications/Electronics

３．Environment and Energy/Industrial Materials

４．ROIC by segment

５．Topic

１．FPCs

２．Water treatment

６．Conclusion

１．OP portfolio

２．Long-term vision "2030 VISION"

３．Dividend

- 2/23 -

1-1. Business environment/performance summary

Business environment

  • Prolonged reduction in car production due to the Chinese zero-COVID policy (urban lockdown) and short supply of semiconductors and other components
  • Prolonged appreciation of material prices, logistics costs, and energy prices
  • No changes found in the trends of growth in data communications volume, the shift toward a carbon-free society, and the expansion of use of renewable energy

Performance summary for the 1st half

  • Greatly affected by the reduced car production, the automotive segment failed to achieve the plan.
  • The segments of infocommunications, electronics, environment and energy, and industrial materials achieved the plans by expanding their sales, developing new products, making shifts toward high-performance products, and making various efforts toward improving their productivity.
  • The increase in profitability in segments other than the automotive segment steadily brought us closer to the achievement of a well-balanced portfolio, a target set under VISION 2022.

- 3/23 -

1-2. FY2022 1st half results (PL)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

Growth

Difference

bn

1H()

1H

1H

③ー①

③－②

Actual

Plan

Actual

Net Sales

1,570.4

1,800.0

1,891.1

+320.7

+91.1

Operating Profit

46.1

45.0

49.7

+3.6

+4.7

Share of profit of investments

13.5

9.9

(3.6)

accounted for using equitymethod

0.6

1.2

+0.6

Other Non-Operating Income/Expenses

Ordinary Income

60.3

50.0

60.9

+0.6

+10.9

Extraodinary Income or Loss

(1.4)

5.4

+6.8

Profit before Income Taxes

58.9

66.3

+7.4

Taxes and Profit Attributable to

(26.5)

(31.2)

(4.7)

Non-Controlling Interests

Profit Attributable to Owners of

32.4

32.0

35.1

+2.7

+3.1

the Parent

()1H1st half

- 4/23 -

1-3. OP variation factors

from FY2021 1st half to FY2022 1st half

(%):OP Rate

Depreciation/

R&D and others

Logistics

(7.0)

costs

(4.0)

Cost structure

Unit price/

improvement

Product mix

+16.0

(21.0)

Forex

impact

+11.0

Sales volume

¥46.1

increase

Prices of copper

¥49.7

+31.0

bn

and materials

bn

Energy

(2.9%)

(18.0)

costs

(2.6%)

(4.0)

Cupper price

Average rate

2021 1H

2022 1H

2021 1H

2022 1H

USD

109.81

134.03

1092k/t

1205k/t

FY2021 1H

EUR

130.88

138.76

FY2022 1H

Actual

Actual

- 5/23 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
05:09aSumitomo Electric Industries : FY2022 1st Half Results and Annual Forecasts (November 17, ..
PU
11/02Sumitomo Electric Industries : 1st half of FY2022
PU
10/26Sumitomo Electric Exhibits at JIMTOF2022 and Holds SumiTool Web Exhibition
AQ
10/26Sumitomo Electric Develops the World's First Post-5G GaN-HEMT Advancing the realization..
AQ
10/21Sumitomo Electric Industries : Ownload Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/14Sumitomo Electric Selected as Official Partner for 46th WorldSkills Competition in Kyot..
AQ
10/05Sumitomo Electric Industries : Visits to Group Companies in Thailand
PU
10/04SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Integrated repor..
CO
10/03Sumitomo Electric Industries : Integrated Report 2022
PU
10/03Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Publishes Its Integrated Report 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 924 B 28 139 M 28 139 M
Net income 2023 109 B 778 M 778 M
Net Debt 2023 680 B 4 874 M 4 874 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 1 247 B 8 940 M 8 940 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 281 075
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 598,50 JPY
Average target price 1 790,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Inoue Manager-Automobile
Masayoshi Matsumoto Director
Junji Ito Executive Officer
Hiroshi Sato Independent Outside Director
Michihiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.60%8 940
DENSO CORPORATION-19.46%41 448
APTIV PLC-33.99%30 116
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.53%18 128
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.13%15 247
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.96%13 403