  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5802   JP3407400005

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
1745.50 JPY   +0.69%
02:23aSumitomo Electric Industries : Group Mid-term Management Plan 2025
PU
05/09Infinera and Sumitomo Electric First to Demonstrate Revolutionary Point-To-Multipoint Optical Transmission Technology in Japan
CI
04/03Sumitomo Electric Receives Best Paper Award from IEICE Technical Committee on Smart Radio -For the Paper 'Parallelization and Time Division Multiplexing for 1-bit Bandpass Delta-Sigma Modulator'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Mid-term Management Plan 2025

05/12/2023 | 02:23am EDT
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has prepared the "Mid-term Management Plan 2025", a three-year action plan for FY2023-FY2025 in line with our long-term vision "Sumitomo Electric Group 2030 Vision" announced in May 2022.
The summary includes the following.

１．Basic Policy
Under the "Mid-term Management Plan 2025", which carries the slogan "Creating a Green Society through our Connecting and Supporting Technologies", the Sumitomo Electric Group (SEG) will work on growth strategies and strengthening our business foundations with the integrated capabilities of the Group. By determinedly seizing business opportunities towards the "Advancement of a Decarbonized Society" and "Evolution of the Information Society", SEG will appropriately distribute the results of this growth to our multistakeholder partnerships.

２．"Multistakeholder Capitalism"
Collaboration with our multistakeholder partnerships is essential for our sustainable growth and for the medium- and long-term enhancement of the Group's corporate value. SEG will steadily return the results of this growth to our multistakeholder partnerships. In line with our philosophy "Multistakeholder Capitalism", SEG will strive to pursue the following indicators and targets.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 975 B 29 576 M 29 576 M
Net income 2023 98 844 M 736 M 736 M
Net Debt 2023 583 B 4 339 M 4 339 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 1 352 B 10 060 M 10 060 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 281 075
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 733,50 JPY
Average target price 1 928,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Inoue Manager-Automobile
Masayoshi Matsumoto Director
Junji Ito Executive Officer
Hiroshi Sato Independent Outside Director
Michihiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.22%10 060
DENSO CORPORATION24.28%45 262
APTIV PLC1.25%25 506
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD14.71%15 725
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.48%15 252
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.20.80%15 224
