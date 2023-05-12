Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Mid-term Management Plan 2025

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has prepared the "Mid-term Management Plan 2025", a three-year action plan for FY2023-FY2025 in line with our long-term vision "Sumitomo Electric Group 2030 Vision" announced in May 2022.

The summary includes the following.

１．Basic Policy

Under the "Mid-term Management Plan 2025", which carries the slogan "Creating a Green Society through our Connecting and Supporting Technologies", the Sumitomo Electric Group (SEG) will work on growth strategies and strengthening our business foundations with the integrated capabilities of the Group. By determinedly seizing business opportunities towards the "Advancement of a Decarbonized Society" and "Evolution of the Information Society", SEG will appropriately distribute the results of this growth to our multistakeholder partnerships.

２．"Multistakeholder Capitalism"

Collaboration with our multistakeholder partnerships is essential for our sustainable growth and for the medium- and long-term enhancement of the Group's corporate value. SEG will steadily return the results of this growth to our multistakeholder partnerships. In line with our philosophy "Multistakeholder Capitalism", SEG will strive to pursue the following indicators and targets.