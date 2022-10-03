Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Publishes Its Integrated Report 2022

The basic philosophy of the Sumitomo Electric Group is to aim to develop businesses that contribute to the public interest and to achieve mutual prosperity with stakeholders, in accordance with the Sumitomo Business Spirit and the Sumitomo Electric Group Management Principles. The purpose of this report is to deepen the understanding of the Sumitomo Electric Group to all stakeholders, including customers, business partners, shareholders/investors, local communities/government and employees.

This report introduces the Sumitomo Electric Group's initiatives on social issues and stories of value creation, to realize its aspiration to become a 'Glorious Excellent Company'. The report also describes the efforts to contribute to a "secure" and "comfortable" society, and to realize a "green" society, as set out in the long-term vision for the year 2030 called "Sumitomo Electric Group 2030 Vision", which was announced in May this year.

We hope that this report will help readers to better understand the Sumitomo Electric Group Management Principles and our efforts to sustainable society. Integrated Report 2022 is available on our website.

https://sumitomoelectric.com/sustainability/integrated