Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Publishes Its Integrated Report 2022
PU
09/30Sumitomo Electric Completes Long-Term Test for 525 kV Cross-Linked Polyethylene Submarine Cable
AQ
09/29SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Publishes Its Integrated Report 2022

10/03/2022 | 04:14am EDT
The basic philosophy of the Sumitomo Electric Group is to aim to develop businesses that contribute to the public interest and to achieve mutual prosperity with stakeholders, in accordance with the Sumitomo Business Spirit and the Sumitomo Electric Group Management Principles. The purpose of this report is to deepen the understanding of the Sumitomo Electric Group to all stakeholders, including customers, business partners, shareholders/investors, local communities/government and employees.

This report introduces the Sumitomo Electric Group's initiatives on social issues and stories of value creation, to realize its aspiration to become a 'Glorious Excellent Company'. The report also describes the efforts to contribute to a "secure" and "comfortable" society, and to realize a "green" society, as set out in the long-term vision for the year 2030 called "Sumitomo Electric Group 2030 Vision", which was announced in May this year.

We hope that this report will help readers to better understand the Sumitomo Electric Group Management Principles and our efforts to sustainable society. Integrated Report 2022 is available on our website.

▶ Integrated Report 2022 download page （English） 　
https://sumitomoelectric.com/sustainability/integrated

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
