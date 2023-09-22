Sumitomo Electric Industries : Launches World's First Mass-produced Ultra-low Loss, Multi-core Fiber
September 22, 2023 at 01:00 am EDT
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has realized the world's first mass-production of ultra-low loss, multi-core fiber "2C Z-PLUS Fiber™ ULL," and will launch its sales in October 2023.
Optical fiber is an essential infrastructure supporting today's information and telecommunications network society. With the widespread of bandwidth-hungry network services including 5G mobile communications and global traffic between large-scale datacenters, it is essential to increase the capacity of optical communication systems. In order to expand transmission capacities further, multi-core fiber (MCF) that has plural cores in a single fiber has been actively studied and highly anticipated as a next-generation fiber.
By applying cutting-edge achievements in MCF R&D activities*1 and low-loss fiber technologies cultivated over 50 years*2, Sumitomo Electric has developed and realized the world's first mass-production of ultra-low loss MCF "2C Z-PLUS Fiber™ ULL*3." While a conventional fiber has a single core in which optical signals propagate, 2C Z-PLUS Fiber™ ULL, as the name suggests, has 2 cores in the same outer dimensions as a conventional fiber. The transmission capacity through the 2C Z-PLUS Fiber™ ULL can be expanded twofold compared to a conventional single-core fiber, because respective 2 cores can carry optical signals independently. Its transmission loss is typically 0.158 dB/km at 1550 nm, to be considered as an ultra-low loss fiber (0.16 dB/km or less) applicable to a transoceanic submarine system. A small counter-propagating inter-core cross-talk*4 of -43 dB or less is guaranteed. Also, 2C Z-PLUS Fiber™ ULL has equal outer diameters to a conventional single-core fiber (125 μm and 250 μm in glass and coating areas, respectively), and holds excellent environmental realizabilities and mechanical stabilities.
