Sumitomo Electric Industries : Ownload Integrated Report 2022 10/21/2022 | 11:30pm BST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Integrated Report 2022 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC GROUP Integrated Report 2022 1 Contents 03 Corporate Philosophy The Sumitomo Spirit 02 The Sumitomo Electric Group Corporate Principles Message from Chairman & CEO Our path to the realization of a"Glorious Excellent Company" 03 27 Corporate Governance Corporate Governance 27 Risk management 28 Compliance 29 Executive Officers 30 Message from the Outside Directors 31 06 Together with Stakeholders 05 Management Policies Message from the President and COO 06 Promotion of Sustainability Management 08 2030 VISION 09 Efforts looking ahead to 2030 11 Materiality of Social Issues and Initiatives 14 Value Creation Process for 2030 15 Special Feature - Promoting Environmental Management 16 Products that contribute to a Green society 17 32 Corporate Data At a glance 32 10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Summary 33 Financial Statements Summary 34 Company Overview 36 Business Foundations Human R&D 18 3 Key Sources of Capital, 3 Key Driving Forces 18 Human Capital 19 Capital Intellectual Management Supply Financial Capital 20 Intellectual Capital 21 Capital chain Base supporting our Group Activities Contributing to Society Financial Manufacturing R&D 22 Capital Manufacturing 23 Supply Chain 24 Progress of the Mid-term Management Plan "VISION 2022" Automotive Business 25 Info-communications 26 Electronics Environment & Energy Industrial Materials Editorial Policy The Sumitomo Electric Group's Integrated Report is prepared with the aim of communicating the Group's value creation process in an easy- to-understand manner to a diverse range of stakeholders. This Report provides a comprehensive summary of financial and non-financial information about the Group's initiatives to create value over the medium to long term through its business activities, with the aim of becoming a"Glorious Excellent Company,"which is the ideal vision of the Group. We will continue to listen to all your feedback and requests, and make improvements with the aim of creating an Integrated Report with even richer content. Reference Guidelines International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) The International Integrated Reporting Framework Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation" Period covered: FY2021 April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022 (Some of the information provided is not applicable to this period) Scope of coverage: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and Sumitomo Electric Group companies As of the end of March 2022, 414 companies (Consolidated subsidiaries (382 companies), Equity method affiliates (32 companies)) Date of issue: October 2022 Precautions regarding forecasts The forward-looking statements in this Report, such as the Group's future plans, forecasts, and strategies, have been prepared based on certain assumptions that the Group considers reasonable at the time of disclosure. Actual results may significantly differ from these forecasts due to a variety of factors. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC GROUP Integrated Report 2022 Corporate Philosophy Message from Chairman & CEO Together with Our Stakeholders Management Policies Business Foundations Progress of the Mid-term Management Plan "VISION 2022" Corporate Governance Corporate Data 2 Corporate Philosophy Honoring both the tradition of the Sumitomo Spirit and the Sumitomo Electric Group Corporate Principles, SEG has always prioritized its contribution to society. Traditional Beliefs and Principles We manage the Group based on the spirit of"contributing to the public benefit through business"while striving to ensure mutual prosperity with our stakeholders. The Sumitomo Spirit The Sumitomo Spirit originates from the guiding principles of Monjuin Shiigaki - the Aphorisms of Monjuin, which describe how a merchant should conduct his business - set down by the founding father of the House of Sumitomo, Masatomo Sumitomo (1585 - 1652). The Sumitomo Spirit has been enriched and elaborated throughout the history of Sumitomo, mainly operating in the copper business. The core principals of the spirit can be found in the"Business Principles" codified in 1891. The Sumitomo Spirit also integrates the principles and beliefs of previous generations of Sumitomo leadership, passed down the generations in the form of important remarks and thoughts behind critical business decisions. Business Principles Article 1 Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on solid foundation by placing prime importance on integrity and sound management in the conduct of its business. Article 2 Sumitomo's business interest must always be in harmony with public interest; Sumitomo shall adapt to good times and bad times but will not pursue immoral business. Shinyo-kakujitsu Fusu-furi "Place importance on integrity and "Do not act rashly or carelessly in pursuit of immoral business." sound management." In its first part, Article 2 speaks of the importance of working The Business Principles Article proactively, pursuing profit by quickly and appropriately Attaching Importance to Technology Sumitomo's original copper business centered on the nanban- buki (foreign-style) refining technique, which at the time comprised the leading edge of smelting technology. The business policy of valuing technology and tackling the development of new technology has been a driving force in the evolution of Sumitomo business from the very beginning. Respect for Human Resources Sumitomo's history features many events that demonstrate the great value the group attaches to the opinions of those working in tits various fields of business. Over the years, Sumitomo has established a corporate culture in which frank discussions are cherished and people are treated with the utmost importance. Sumitomo has always considered that people are the foundation of the enterprise and attached importance to human resources. This tradition has coexisted with the commitment among Sumitomo personnel to character cultivation. Long-Range Planning This principle is derived from Sumitomo's original experience in copper mine management, which requires long-term and constant views. Business development with a future-looking, longterm view, complemented by a wider perspective to ensure national and social interests, is one of the factors that have made Sumitomo distinctive. Mutual Prosperity, Respect for the Public Good This phrase represents the principle that Sumitomo's business must benefit not only Sumitomo but also the nation and society in general. Everyone in Sumitomo is required to focus not only on making money but on always conducting business in harmony with public interests. This spirit is also demonstrated by Sumitomo's more than century-long efforts to solve environmental problems in the Besshi Copper Mine - a spirit that has always remained unchanged at Sumitomo. 1 emphasizes the importance of responding to changes in society and not being content with integrity; that is, being worthy of the the status quo. At the same time, Article 2 emphasizes the trust of others. importance of harmonizing business gains with the public interest and scorns reckless or careless actions in pursuit of easy gain. While furi means easy, temporary or short-term gain, the term also implies unfair profit obtained through dishonest means. Banji-nissei "Do your sincere best in not only business but also every aspect of your life." Consisting of five articles, Monjuin Shiigaki contains ideas reflecting the unstable social conditions of Kyoto in the 17th century, when it was written. The preamble admonishes us to pay attention to any matters including business and work wholeheartedly on everything. This precept, Banji-nissei, has been passed down continuously, by way of hoping that each one of us in Sumitomo does not focus only on making money but also on improving one's personality and developing one's character. This lofty document urges us to persist in sincere and careful effort and to cultivate good character. The Sumitomo Electric Group positions Banji-nissei as the key phrase representing the Sumitomo Spirit. Monjuin Shiigaki (the Aphorisms of Monjuin) (Sumitomo Historical Archives) The Sumitomo Electric Group Corporate Principles At the centennial celebration of Sumitomo Electric in 1997, the Group defined the Sumitomo Electric Group Corporate Principles as the new management philosophy based on the Sumitomo Spirit. The Corporate Principles underscore our commitment to our stakeholders- our customers, suppliers, shareholders/investors, local communities/governments, employees- and dedication to the importance of compliance and trust. Each company of the Sumitomo Electric Group shall Offer the very best goods Build technical expertise, Contribute to creating a better society and and services to satisfy realize changes and strive environment, with a firm customer needs. for consistent growth. awareness of our social responsibility. Maintain high corporate Nurture a lively ethics and strive to corporate culture that become a company enables employee self- worthy of society' trust. improvement. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC GROUP Integrated Report 2022 Message from Chairman & CEO Corporate Philosophy Message from Chairman & CEO Together with Our Stakeholders Management Policies Business Foundations Progress of the Mid-term Management Plan "VISION 2022" Corporate Governance Corporate Data 3 Our path to the realization of a"Glorious Excellent Company" Chairman & CEO The Sumitomo Spirit and the corporate philosophy of "contributing to the public interest through our business" Sumitomo has a long history of more than 400 years, and our group exists as result of that history. Though there have been tough times in the past, we overcame many challenges to become the Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. of today. As a leadership philosophy in challenging times, founding father of the House of Sumitomo, Masatomo Sumitomo, established the principle of business known as "Banji-nissei'', as explained in the "Monjuin Shiigaki". "Banji-nissei" is a word that comes from the preamble of "Monjuin Shiigaki", from the phrase, "Do your sincere best, in not only business, but also in every aspect of your life." When I took office as President, I asked the head of the original Sumitomo family to create a work of Japanese calligraphy for me and he wrote"Banji-nissei".It teaches us to look straight at what we must do whole- heartedly, both in public and private, and work hard day and night to succeed. The essence of the founder's "Monjuin Shiigaki" was rearranged into a modern version and summarized in Article 2 in the Meiji period as the "Business Principles". They are"Shinyo-kakujitsu"and"Fusu-furi"."Shinyo-kakujitsu"teaches us the importance of integrity as the basis of business, while "Fusu-furi" seeks alignment with the public interest. It teaches us not to irresponsibly pursue short-termprofits."Banji-nissei","Shinyo-kakujitsu"and"Fusu-furi" are the three pillars of"The Sumitomo Spirit." Sumitomo has had many excellent leaders to date, and I believe that these three pillars are at the heart of the management philosophy for every leader. In addition, there is the concept of"Mutual Prosperity, Respect for the Public Good." Teigo Iba, our second General Director, left behind the words,"Sumitomo's business must be fundamental business that benefit the nation and society as well as Sumitomo itself."Even though sustainable society has become a daily topic of discussion today, the management's basic approach to harmony with public interests has been passed down through the generations and observed to this day. The group's basic philosophy Going forward,"The Sumitomo Spirit"will continue to be based on its three pillars, namely "Banji-nissei,""Shinyo-kakujitsu," and "Fusu-furi," to serve as guidelines for the management philosophy of "contributing to the public interest through our business", with an emphasis on the public interest, and striving for mutual prosperity with our diverse stakeholders. And even in today's uncertain, unprecedented and unpredictable times, we will pursue top technologies, evolve our connecting and supporting technologies through innovation, and strive to provide products and services that are useful to society through the collective strength of the group. I came across the impressive phrase "Captains of Industry" back in my university days. At the height of the industrial revolution, as a result of the development of capitalism, it is said that new industrialists built their wealth by exploiting workers who were forced to work in poor conditions. Concerned about such a situation, Thomas Carlyle, a British philosopher and historian at that time, wrote in his book "Past and SUMITOMO ELECTRIC GROUP Integrated Report 2022 Corporate Philosophy Message from Chairman & CEO Together with Our Stakeholders Management Policies Business Foundations Progress of the Mid-term Management Plan "VISION 2022" Corporate Governance Corporate Data 4 Present" that he will overcome the harmful influence of commercial supremacy, and conduct management based on a new kind of humanity. He advocated"captains of industry"as the ideal image of a manager. I think the idea of "management chivalry," in which management is conducted based on humanity has something in common with the management philosophy of "The Sumitomo Spirit" and "contributing to the public interest through our business." Developing Human Capital and Picture of a Leader Manufacturing industry, which has been the driving force of the Japanese economy, is being challenged by the rapid development of companies in emerging countries. We may be compelled to take various hard decisions, such as withdrawing from businesses, changing our business model, and sometimes parting ways with our people. However, I believe that the greatest ammunition for winning this global competition are world- class technological prowess and product strength, as well as the human capital that create them. For that reason, we are serious about developing our human capital, and as a leader, I believe that we should do our best to in terms of enhancing the quality of our people and consistently increasing their engagement, Ever since I took office as president, I have spoken on many occasions about leadership, but I would like to express here my thoughts on what type of person makes a suitable leader. To start with, it is someone who can position"The Sumitomo Spirit"at the core of our business - in other words, the core of our work. In addition, he (or she) has to have "intelligence," "physical strength" and "courage.""Courage"means daring to solve challenging problems like the Japanese saying of"picking up a chestnut from the fire,"instead of avoiding the challenge or reacting irresponsibly. Leaders are also expected to possess "presence of mind," to have a "natural manner," to be "whole- hearted and sincere," "fair and square," and to possess the spirit of being "altruistic." They are also required to have characteristics such as "virtue, benevolence, courtesy, sincerity, righteousness, and wisdom," which are concepts that originate in Confucianism. As for the behavioral characteristics, it is important to have a progressive spirit, adventurous and innovative mindset, drive to achieve goals, international outlook, respect for the society, and to be knowledgeable in liberal arts subjects. We believe that a leader is a person who can execute a plan logically, rationally and scientifically and work with flexibility and consistency. My mission is to discover and develop a talent like this. There is a word "liberal arts." I believe this is the ability to find a way by asking oneself questions about which general direction we should take to where there will be no major problems. although there may be no clear answer to atypical problems. It is a bit misleading to interpret this as"culture and education.""Liberal arts"is not just "knowledge,"but rather wisdom, ingenuity, and self-reflection that human beings have accumulated over generations, teachings that have been handed down from generation to generation. And the essence is contained in the so-called"Classics."The roots of the word"Classic"go back to the Roman era. In Rome at that time, warships were built with donations, not with taxes. Therefore, the wealthy people who could donate a "fleet (classis)" to protect the country in times of crisis were called"Classicus".It then evolved to refer to books and works that give power to one's spirit in times of crisis. This has led to the present-day word Classics*. If leaders of an organization stay familiar with the Classics on a daily basis and have the wisdom of their predecessors running in their veins, they should have many options even in challenging situations and be able to maintain their composure. I believe that it is the role of senior management to find leaders who possess such qualities. Our path to the realization of a "Glorious Excellent Company" When our company was faced with many challenges during the time of the IT bubble collapse, we were going through structural reform that involved an active split up of the company. I succeeded as the president under such circumstances, and I felt that the cohesiveness that had held our group together was fading. Therefore, I was determined to rebuild a strong company by bringing back "Sumitomo Spirit of Solidarity", known for its cohesiveness and a family- like atmosphere, and regain an environment where top management is always available when there is a problem. The phrase "Glorious Excellent Company" was coincided with my desire to achieve this and to present the future aspirations for the Group. "Glory" was originally written on the crusader flag. "Glorious," meaning "honorable," is meant to represent "The Sumitomo Spirit," a philosophy that has been nurtured throughout Sumitomo's 400- year history and to follow the glorious path of our predecessors who have honored it. On the other hand, "Excellent," which means "outstanding," expresses our attitude to aim high with the courage to change and to steadily achieve our business plans. "Excellent"also represents quantitative targets and contents related to business and includes things that will change and things that must be changed to aim high, while "Glorious"represents things that must be retained and passed down through the generations. Article 2 of Sumitomo's Business Principles is interesting. It states,"Sumitomo shall adapt to changing times, weighing economic advantages and disadvantages, expanding in good times and scaling back in lean times." Jisei no hensen, or"changing times," represents adapting in response to changing trends in the world. Rizai no tokushitsu, or "economic advantages and disadvantages," represents weighing gains and losses when making investments. Shicho kohai, or"tension and ease, rise and fall,"represents expansion and contraction and building and scrapping businesses."Everything stated in Article 2 is normal in the world of business. In May this year, we announced"The Sumitomo Electric Group 2030 VISION." This is a long-term vision with 2030 as a turning point, to show the group's vision as we go through various changes in society. We would like to work together as a group and realize lasting corporate values, aiming to achieve the corporate image of a"Glorious Excellent Company." We ask for the continued kind support and encouragement from all of our stakeholders. Takenori Inoki"Reflections on the University"(NTT Publishing), Tomonobu Imamichi"Dante's "Divine Comedy" Lecture"(Misuzu Shobo) Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 22:29:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. 10/21 Sumitomo Electric Industries : Ownload Integrated Report 2022 PU 10/14 Sumitomo Electric Selected as Official Partner for 46th WorldSkills Competition in Kyot.. AQ 10/06 Sumitomo Electric Industries : Visits to Group Companies in Thailand PU 10/04 Sumitomo Electric Industries : Integrated Report 2022 PU 10/04 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Integrated repor.. CO 10/03 Sumitomo Electric Industries : Group Publishes Its Integrated Report 2022 PU 09/30 Sumitomo Electric Completes Long-Term Test for 525 kV Cross-Linked Polyethylene Submari.. AQ 09/29 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day .. FA 09/22 Sumitomo Electric Delivers Its Energy Management System Using Storage Battery for On-si.. AQ 09/12 Sumitomo Electric Exhibits at ITS World Congress 2022 AQ Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. 09/09 UBS Adjusts Sumitomo Electric Industries' Price Target to 1,540 Yen From 1,420 Yen, Kee.. MT