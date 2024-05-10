Supplementary Sheet

for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

May 10, 2024

1-1. FY2023 Results (PL)

bn

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

Interest expenses

Other Non-Operating Income/Expenses

Ordinary Income

Extraodinary Income or Loss

Profit before Income Taxes

Taxes and Profit Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent

FY2022

Actual

4,005.6

177.4

11.5

(16.1)

0.5

173.3

23.1

196.5

(83.8)

112.7

FY2023

Revised

Plan

4,350.0

215.0

198.0

120.0

FY2023

Growth

Difference

Actual

③ー①

③ー②

4,402.8

+397.3

+52.8

226.6

+49.2

+11.6

20.2 +8.7

(29.3) (13.2)

(2.1) (2.7)

215.3 +42.0 +17.3

23.2 +0.1

238.5 +42.1

(88.8) (5.0)

149.7 +37.1 +29.7

1-2. OP variation factors from FY2022 to FY2023

(%):OP Rate

Actual

¥226.6

bn

(5.1%)

Unit price/

Forex

Product mix

Logistics

impact

transitory

(34.0)

+10.0

factors

costs

+25.0

Depreciation/

R&D and others

Cost structure

(25.0)

Excluding

Improvement

transitory

+33.0

factors

Sales volume

Increase

¥177.4 +26.0 bn

(4.4%)

Prices of copper

and materials

+3.0

Copper price

2022

2023

1209k/t

1262k/t

¥215.0 bn

Average Rate

2022

2023

USD

135.50

144.59

EUR

140.99

156.75

FY2022

FY2023

1-3. Sales and OP by Segment

bn

Environment

and Energy

Infocommunications

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial Materials and Others

Total

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

Growth

Difference

Actual

Revised Plan

Actual

③－①

③－②

Sales

OP

Sales

OP

Sales

OP

Sales

OP

Sales

OP

928.2

37.9

980.0

42.0

980.0

42.9

+51.7

+5.0

0.0

+0.9

250.3

21.9

210.0

(4.0)

206.1

(11.6)

(44.3)

(33.5)

(3.9)

(7.6)

2,186.8

55.7

2,560.0

132.0

2,596.4

144.7

+409.6

+88.9

+36.4

+12.7

366.0

38.3

350.0

24.0

356.5

29.3

(9.5)

(9.1)

+6.5

+5.3

363.3

24.0

350.0

21.0

364.2

21.1

+0.9

(2.9)

+14.2

+0.1

4,005.6

177.4

4,350.0

215.0

4,402.8

226.6

+397.3

+49.2

+52.8

+11.6

Differences between the aggregate of all segments and Total are consolidated eliminations.

LeftSales RightOP¥bn

1-4. OP variation factors and performance trends by segment

Environment and Energy

OPFY2023 : 42.9 billion yen (+5.0 billion yen from FY2022)

（＋）Increase in number of power cable

（＋）Increase in order volume of rectangular magnet wires for xEV

（＋）Copper price impactSales ¥2.0 bn

（＋）

OP ¥0.2 bn

Infocommunications

OPFY2023 : (11.6) billion yen ((33.5) billion yen from FY2022)

（－） Decrease in optical fibercable and optical & electronic devices due to restrained investment and inventory adjustment by telecom carriers and data centers

LeftSales RightOP¥bn

1-4. OP variation factors and performance trends by segment

Automotive

OPFY2023 : 144.7 billion yen (+88.9 billion yen fromFY2022)

（＋）Increase in sales volume of Wiring Harnesses and Sumitomo Riko

（＋）Cost reduction through productivity improvement

（＋）Decline in sea freight to North America

Harness order volume

Q▲4%

Plan

Actual

YoY＋１３%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023

LeftSales RightOP¥bn

1-4. OP variation factors and performance trends by segment

Electronics

OPFY2023 : 29.3 billion yen

((9.1) billion yen from FY2022)

（－）Decrease in volume of FPCs and electronic wires

（－）Rising labor costs

Industrial Materials and Others OPFY2023 : 21.1 billion yen ((2.9) billion yen from FY2022)

（－）Decrease in volume of carbide tools in China and Japan

（－）Rising labor costs

1-5. BS as of FY2023 end

FY2022

FY2023

bn

Atual

Actual

Cash and Time Deposits

283.4

269.7

Trade Receivables

875.6

912.4

Inventories

851.2

885.0

Property, Plant

1,062.8

1,098.2

and Equipment

Investment Securities

503.8

607.1

Net Defined Benefit

176.0

303.7

Assets

Other

260.2

289.2

Total Assets

4,013.0 4,365.4

Difference

②ー①

(13.7)

+36.8 (FX impact)

  1. (+55.4)
  1. (+61.2)

103.3

127.7

29.0

352.4

bn

Trade Payables

Interest Bearing Debt

Other

Total Liabilities

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total Net Assets

Total Liabilities

and Net Assets

OP ROIC

Pre-tax ROIC

ROE

FY2022

FY2023

Difference

Actual

Actual

②ー①

446.0

479.8

+33.9 (FX impact)

960.4 801.5 (158.9) (+40.2)

495.9 652.2 +156.3

1,902.2 1,933.5 +31.3

1,628.8 1,738.1 +109.3

271.1 469.6 +198.5

210.9 224.2 +13.3

2,110.8 2,431.9 +321.1

4,013.0 4,365.4 +352.4

5.9% 7.2%

6.6% 7.6%

6.1% 7.3%

1-6. Statement of Cash Flows

FY2022

FY2023

Difference

bn

Actual

Actual

②－①

Profit before Income Taxes

196.5

238.5

+42.1

Depreciation and Amortization

196.0

206.3

+10.3

Changes in Working Capital

22.0

47.6

+69.6

Other

105.3

99.0

+6.3

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

265.2

393.5

+128.3

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

147.8

123.8

+24.0

Free Cash Flow

117.4

269.7

+152.3

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

98.3

292.3

(194.0)

Other

4.8

11.5

+6.7

Increase(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

23.9

11.2

(35.1)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of Year

279.4

268.3

(11.2)

2-1. FY2024 Forecasts (PL)

Announced in

May 2023

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Dividend(/share)

FY2023

bn Actual

4,402.8

226.6

215.3

149.7

77

USD 145

EUR 157

Cupper 1262k/t

FY2024

FY2025

1H

Annual

Growth

25M

Plan

Plan

Plan

2,180.0

4,500.0

+97.2

4,400.0

94.0

240.0

+13.4

250.0

92.0

232.0

+16.7

50.0

140.0

(9.7)

36 72

145

130

155

140

1250k/t

1200k/t

