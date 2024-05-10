Supplementary Sheet
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
May 10, 2024
1-1. FY2023 Results (PL)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
Interest expenses
Other Non-Operating Income/Expenses
Ordinary Income
Extraodinary Income or Loss
Profit before Income Taxes
Taxes and Profit Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
FY2022
Actual①
4,005.6
177.4
11.5
(16.1)
0.5
173.3
23.1
196.5
(83.8)
112.7
FY2023
Revised
Plan②
4,350.0
215.0
198.0
120.0
FY2023
Growth
Difference
Actual③
③ー①
③ー②
4,402.8
+397.3
+52.8
226.6
+49.2
+11.6
20.2 +8.7
(29.3) (13.2)
(2.1) (2.7)
215.3 +42.0 +17.3
23.2 +0.1
238.5 +42.1
(88.8) (5.0)
149.7 +37.1 +29.7
1-2. OP variation factors from FY2022 to FY2023
(%):OP Rate
Actual
¥226.6
(5.1%)
Unit price/
Forex
Product mix
Logistics
impact
transitory
(34.0)
+10.0
factors
costs
+25.0
Depreciation/
R&D and others
Cost structure
(25.0)
Excluding
Improvement
transitory
+33.0
factors
Sales volume
Increase
¥177.4 +26.0 bn
(4.4%)
Prices of copper
and materials
+3.0
Copper price
2022
2023
1209k/t
1262k/t
¥215.0 bn
Average Rate
2022
2023
USD
135.50
144.59
EUR
140.99
156.75
FY2022
FY2023
1-3. Sales and OP by Segment
Environment
and Energy
Infocommunications
Automotive
Electronics
Industrial Materials and Others
Total
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Growth
Difference
Actual①
Revised Plan②
Actual③
③－①
③－②
Sales
OP
Sales
OP
Sales
OP
Sales
OP
Sales
OP
928.2
37.9
980.0
42.0
980.0
42.9
+51.7
+5.0
0.0
+0.9
250.3
21.9
210.0
(4.0)
206.1
(11.6)
(44.3)
(33.5)
(3.9)
(7.6)
2,186.8
55.7
2,560.0
132.0
2,596.4
144.7
+409.6
+88.9
+36.4
+12.7
366.0
38.3
350.0
24.0
356.5
29.3
(9.5)
(9.1)
+6.5
+5.3
363.3
24.0
350.0
21.0
364.2
21.1
+0.9
(2.9)
+14.2
+0.1
4,005.6
177.4
4,350.0
215.0
4,402.8
226.6
+397.3
+49.2
+52.8
+11.6
※Differences between the aggregate of all segments and Total are consolidated eliminations.
1-4. OP variation factors and performance trends by segment
Environment and Energy
【OP】FY2023 : 42.9 billion yen (+5.0 billion yen from FY2022)
（＋）Increase in number of power cable
（＋）Increase in order volume of rectangular magnet wires for xEV
（＋）Copper price impact：Sales ¥2.0 bn
（＋）
OP ¥0.2 bn
Infocommunications
【OP】FY2023 : (11.6) billion yen ((33.5) billion yen from FY2022)
（－） Decrease in optical fiber・cable and optical & electronic devices due to restrained investment and inventory adjustment by telecom carriers and data centers
1-4. OP variation factors and performance trends by segment
Automotive
【OP】FY2023 : 144.7 billion yen (+88.9 billion yen fromFY2022)
（＋）Increase in sales volume of Wiring Harnesses and Sumitomo Riko
（＋）Cost reduction through productivity improvement
（＋）Decline in sea freight to North America
Harness order volume
４Q▲4%
Plan
Actual
YoY＋１３%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023
1-4. OP variation factors and performance trends by segment
Electronics
【OP】FY2023 : 29.3 billion yen
((9.1) billion yen from FY2022)
（－）Decrease in volume of FPCs and electronic wires
（－）Rising labor costs
Industrial Materials and Others 【OP】FY2023 : 21.1 billion yen ((2.9) billion yen from FY2022)
（－）Decrease in volume of carbide tools in China and Japan
（－）Rising labor costs
1-5. BS as of FY2023 end
FY2022
FY2023
Atual①
Actual②
Cash and Time Deposits
283.4
269.7
Trade Receivables
875.6
912.4
Inventories
851.2
885.0
Property, Plant
1,062.8
1,098.2
and Equipment
Investment Securities
503.8
607.1
Net Defined Benefit
176.0
303.7
Assets
Other
260.2
289.2
Total Assets
4,013.0 4,365.4
Difference
②ー①
(13.7)
+36.8 (FX impact)
- (+55.4)
- (+61.2)
103.3
127.7
29.0
352.4
Trade Payables
Interest Bearing Debt
Other
Total Liabilities
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
Non-Controlling Interests
Total Net Assets
Total Liabilities
and Net Assets
OP ROIC
Pre-tax ROIC
ROE
FY2022
FY2023
Difference
Actual①
Actual②
②ー①
446.0
479.8
+33.9 (FX impact)
960.4 801.5 (158.9) (+40.2)
495.9 652.2 +156.3
1,902.2 1,933.5 +31.3
1,628.8 1,738.1 +109.3
271.1 469.6 +198.5
210.9 224.2 +13.3
2,110.8 2,431.9 +321.1
4,013.0 4,365.4 +352.4
5.9% 7.2%
6.6% 7.6%
6.1% 7.3%
1-6. Statement of Cash Flows
FY2022
FY2023
Difference
Actual①
Actual②
②－①
Profit before Income Taxes
196.5
238.5
+42.1
Depreciation and Amortization
196.0
206.3
+10.3
Changes in Working Capital
△22.0
47.6
+69.6
Other
△105.3
△99.0
+6.3
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
265.2
393.5
+128.3
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
△147.8
△123.8
+24.0
Free Cash Flow
117.4
269.7
+152.3
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
△98.3
△292.3
(194.0)
Other
4.8
11.5
+6.7
Increase(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
23.9
△11.2
(35.1)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of Year
279.4
268.3
(11.2)
2-1. FY2024 Forecasts (PL)
Announced in
May 2023
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Dividend(/share)
FY2023
4,402.8
226.6
215.3
149.7
77
USD 145
EUR 157
Cupper 1262k/t
FY2024
FY2025
1H
Annual
Growth
25M
Plan
Plan
Plan
2,180.0
4,500.0
+97.2
4,400.0
94.0
240.0
+13.4
250.0
92.0
232.0
+16.7
50.0
140.0
(9.7)
36 72
145
130
155
140
1250k/t
1200k/t
