Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is one of the world's leaders of electric wires and cables, and fiber optic manufacturing. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by sectors of activity as follows: - automotive (54.8%): cable beams, rubber anti-vibration products, etc.; - energy and environment (21.1%): copper electric wires, electric cables, magnet wires, power cables, etc.; - electronic (7.8%): electronic wires, semiconductors components, electronic components, printed circuit boards, etc.; - information and communication (7.5%): fiber optic cables, optic components, network cabling systems, etc.; - others (8.8%): primarily steel special wires. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (42.7%), China (19.7%), Asia (10.7%), the United States (11.8%), the Americas (4.2%) and other (10.9%).

Related indices Nikkei 225