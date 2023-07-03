Consolidated Financial Statements

Year ended March 31, 2023

Financial Section FY2022

(Fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2023)

Five-Year Financial Data and Indexes

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

FY2022

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019*6

FY2018

FY2022

For the years ended Mar. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2023

For the Year: Net sales Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating income

Profit before income taxes

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Capital expenditures*1 Depreciation and amortization R&D expenses

At Year-End:

Total assets

Total interest-bearing liabilities Total net assets*2

Per Share Data:

Profit attributable to owners of the parent*3:

Basic

Diluted Cash dividends

Owner's equity*4

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

Number of employees (at year- end)

Average number of temporary employees

Financial Indexes:

Operating income / net sales (%) Profit attributable to owners

of the parent / net sales (%) Operating income / invested

assets*5 (ROIC) (%)

Return on owner's equity (%) Owner's equity ratio (%) Current ratio (times)

R&D expenses / net sales (%)

¥4,005,561¥3,367,863 ¥2,918,580

¥3,107,027 ¥3,177,985

$29,997,461

3,335,585

2,793,919

2,387,237

2,553,902

2,593,363

24,980,042

492,533

451,749

417,417

425,909

418,362

3,688,557

177,443

122,195

113,926

127,216

166,260

1,328,862

196,472

159,921

110,340

133,198

181,388

1,471,370

112,654

96,306

56,344

72,720

118,063

843,661

208,278

189,719

172,246

208,834

190,314

1,559,784

195,999

180,508

168,040

163,581

148,916

1,467,827

127,672

123,060

118,820

125,449

129,627

956,130

4,013,008

3,807,390

3,381,914

3,100,260

3,053,263

30,053,231

960,368

859,794

685,087

636,262

540,745

7,192,152

2,110,819

2,052,938

1,892,506

1,766,647

1,776,313

15,807,826

Yen

U.S. dollars

FY2022

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019*7

FY2018

FY2022

¥ 144.45

¥ 123.49

¥ 72.25

¥ 93.24

¥ 151.38

$ 1.082

50.00

50.00

32.00

40.00

48.00

0.374

2,436.14

2,269.31

2,088.51

1,946.93

1,988.58

18.244

779,876

779,884

779,893

779,893

779,897

289,191

281,075

286,784

283,910

272,796

(45,525)

(48,275)

(38,227)

(37,065)

(40,134)

4.4

3.6

3.9

4.1

5.2

2.8

2.9

1.9

2.3

3.7

5.9

4.5

4.6

5.4

7.3

6.1

5.7

3.6

4.7

7.6

47.3

46.5

48.2

49.0

50.8

1.5

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.7

3.2

3.7

4.1

4.0

4.1

Note: All dollar figures herein refer to U.S. currency. Yen amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥133.53 to U.S. $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2023.

*1 Capital expenditures are recorded as property, plant and equipment.

*2 See Note 9.

*3 There were no potentially dilutive common shares.

*4 Owner's equity is the sum of total shareholders' equity and total accumulated other comprehensive income.

*5 Invested assets = total assets - interest-free liabilities

*6 The U.S. consolidated subsidiaries have adopted IFRS to replace U.S. GAAP from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The financial data and indexes for the year ended March 31, 2020 have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the changes in accounting policy.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Business Conditions in FY2022

With respect to the world economy, in the U.S., despite the impact of rising prices and credit squeezes, a modest recovery of the economy continued, supported by stable personal consumption and favorable employment conditions; however, in China, the urban blockages and restrictions on activity following the spread of COVID-19 placed downward pressure on the economy; further, in Europe, the economy gradually slowed down toward the end of this fiscal year due to rising prices for energy and other commodities, caused by the situation in Ukraine, and the tight monetary policies. With respect to the Japanese economy, gradually, socioeconomic activities returned to normal, and it recovered moderately, but it continued to lack strength due in part to sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate and rising prices.

Review of Operations in FY2022

The business circumstances of the Sumitomo Electric Group were challenging due to soaring material and energy prices, in addition to a decrease in the production of automobiles caused by reasons such as urban blockages in China and a supply shortage of semiconductors and other components. In this environment, in the consolidated financial settlement for this fiscal year, net sales increased from the preceding fiscal year to ¥4,005,561 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥3,367,863 million, +18.9 %) and exceeded ¥4 trillion for the first time, thanks to efforts to expand the sale of wiring harnesses, power cables, cemented carbide tools, and other commodities, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen. With respect to income and profits, we worked to thoroughly reduce costs and improve selling prices; as a result, operating income was ¥177,443 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥122,195 million, +45.2 %) with an operating margin of 4.4% (preceding fiscal year: 3.6%; +0.8 percentage points) and the profit attributable to owners of the parent was ¥112,654 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥96,306 million, +17.0 %). In this way, each of these items increased from the preceding fiscal year.

Segment Information

Automotive:

Due to an increase in sales of wiring harnesses, electronic components of cars, and anti-vibration rubber, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen, net sales increased by ¥432,654 million (24.7% compared with the preceding fiscal year) to ¥2,186,849 million. Operating income increased, despite soaring material prices and logistics expense, by ¥43,481 million to ¥55,745 million, due to an increase in sales and the thorough reduction of costs. The operating income margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 2.5%.

Infocommunications:

Net sales increased by ¥11,175 million (4.7%) to ¥250,325 million as a result of expanding sales of products such as optical wiring equipment and optical fibers, as well as depreciation of the Japanese yen. Operating income decreased by ¥1,472 million to ¥21,926 million due to an increase in material and energy prices as well as a decline in selling prices. The operating income margin fell by 1.0 percentage points to 8.8%.

Electronics:

Net sales increased by ¥73,504 million (25.1%) to ¥366,013 million, and operating income increased by ¥18,524 million to ¥38,349 million, due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen in addition to capturing demands for products such as FPCs (flexible printed circuits) and electronic wire products, and an increase in sales by TECHNO ASSOCIE Co., Ltd. The operating income margin improved by 3.7 percentage points to 10.5%.

Environment and Energy:

Net sales increased by ¥94,814 million (11.4%) to ¥928,239 million mainly due to the expansion of sales of power cables, an increase in demand for substation equipment, etc. from Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., and an increase in electric work at Sumitomo Densetsu Co., Ltd. Operating income decreased by ¥6,104 million to ¥37,920 yen compared to the preceding fiscal year, when the increase in profit was largely attributable to higher copper prices. The operating income margin fell by

1.2 percentage points to 4.1%. Meanwhile, orders received for plant and installation work came to ¥370,860 million (the order backlog at end of this fiscal year being ¥420,287 million), a rise of ¥878 million (0.2%).

Industrial Materials and Others:

Due to an increase in sales of cemented carbide tools and diamond/CBN tools, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen and an improvement in selling prices, net sales increased by ¥35,413 million (10.8%) to ¥363,296 million. Operating income increased by ¥954 million yen to ¥23,978 million. The operating income margin fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.6%.

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities recorded ¥265,191 million, an increase by ¥189,189 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, after adjustment of the fluctuation in working capital made in the cash flow generated by business activities of ¥392,471 million, represented by an addition of depreciation and amortization of ¥195,999 million back in profit before income taxes of ¥196,472 million.

Net cash used in investing activities recorded ¥147,821 million, a decrease by ¥17,626 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, due to capital expenditure of ¥184,467 million on the purchase of property, plant and equipment and a cash inflow of ¥43,810 million on the proceeds from sales of investment securities.

Free cash flow, represented by net cash used in investing activities offset against net cash provided by operating activities, was positive ¥117,370 million, while free cash flow was negative ¥89,445 million in the preceding fiscal year.

Cash flow from financing activities recorded a decrease of ¥98,290 million, while an increase of ¥82,816 million was recorded in the preceding fiscal year, due to payment of dividends and payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of consolidation offsetting an increase in loans payable.

Year-end balance of cash and cash equivalents stood at ¥279,432 million, a year-on-year increase of ¥23,892 million (9.3%).

Consolidated Balance Sheet

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

As of

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and time deposits (Notes 3 and 4)

¥ 283,425

¥ 259,581

$ 2,122,557

Trade notes and accounts receivable (Note 4)

842,794

784,647

6,311,645

Contract assets (Note 23)

32,838

30,030

245,922

Inventories (Note 7)

851,224

844,837

6,374,777

Other current assets

154,802

140,152

1,159,305

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(2,395)

(2,319)

(17,936)

Total current assets

2,162,688

2,056,928

16,196,271

Non-current Assets:

Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 8):

Buildings and structures

830,737

786,964

6,221,351

Machinery, equipment and others

2,259,127

2,113,611

16,918,498

Land

99,932

98,637

748,386

Construction in progress

73,273

64,054

548,738

3,263,069

3,063,266

24,436,973

Accumulated depreciation

(2,200,290)

(2,036,482)

(16,477,870)

Net property, plant and equipment

1,062,779

1,026,784

7,959,103

Intangible Assets

36,682

36,062

274,710

Investments and Other Assets:

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(Note 4)

269,335

299,986

2,017,037

Investment securities (Notes 4 and 5)

234,456

143,910

1,755,830

Net defined benefit asset (Note 13)

175,997

173,434

1,318,033

Deferred tax assets (Note 12)

30,909

32,329

231,476

Other

40,885

38,810

306,186

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(723)

(853)

(5,415)

Total investments and other assets

750,859

687,616

5,623,148

Total non-current assets

1,850,320

1,750,462

13,856,961

Total assets

¥4,013,008

¥3,807,390

$30,053,231

