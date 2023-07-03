Consolidated Financial Statements
Year ended March 31, 2023
Financial Section FY2022
(Fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2023)
Five-Year Financial Data and Indexes
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
FY2022
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019*6
FY2018
FY2022
For the years ended Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2021
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2023
For the Year: Net sales Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating income
Profit before income taxes
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
Capital expenditures*1 Depreciation and amortization R&D expenses
At Year-End:
Total assets
Total interest-bearing liabilities Total net assets*2
Per Share Data:
Profit attributable to owners of the parent*3:
Basic
Diluted Cash dividends
Owner's equity*4
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
Number of employees (at year- end)
Average number of temporary employees
Financial Indexes:
Operating income / net sales (%) Profit attributable to owners
of the parent / net sales (%) Operating income / invested
assets*5 (ROIC) (%)
Return on owner's equity (%) Owner's equity ratio (%) Current ratio (times)
R&D expenses / net sales (%)
¥4,005,561¥3,367,863 ¥2,918,580
¥3,107,027 ¥3,177,985
$29,997,461
3,335,585
2,793,919
2,387,237
2,553,902
2,593,363
24,980,042
492,533
451,749
417,417
425,909
418,362
3,688,557
177,443
122,195
113,926
127,216
166,260
1,328,862
196,472
159,921
110,340
133,198
181,388
1,471,370
112,654
96,306
56,344
72,720
118,063
843,661
208,278
189,719
172,246
208,834
190,314
1,559,784
195,999
180,508
168,040
163,581
148,916
1,467,827
127,672
123,060
118,820
125,449
129,627
956,130
4,013,008
3,807,390
3,381,914
3,100,260
3,053,263
30,053,231
960,368
859,794
685,087
636,262
540,745
7,192,152
2,110,819
2,052,938
1,892,506
1,766,647
1,776,313
15,807,826
Yen
U.S. dollars
FY2022
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019*7
FY2018
FY2022
¥ 144.45
¥ 123.49
¥ 72.25
¥ 93.24
¥ 151.38
$ 1.082
－
－
－
－
－
－
50.00
50.00
32.00
40.00
48.00
0.374
2,436.14
2,269.31
2,088.51
1,946.93
1,988.58
18.244
779,876
779,884
779,893
779,893
779,897
289,191
281,075
286,784
283,910
272,796
(45,525)
(48,275)
(38,227)
(37,065)
(40,134)
4.4
3.6
3.9
4.1
5.2
2.8
2.9
1.9
2.3
3.7
5.9
4.5
4.6
5.4
7.3
6.1
5.7
3.6
4.7
7.6
47.3
46.5
48.2
49.0
50.8
1.5
1.6
1.7
1.7
1.7
3.2
3.7
4.1
4.0
4.1
Note: All dollar figures herein refer to U.S. currency. Yen amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥133.53 to U.S. $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2023.
*1 Capital expenditures are recorded as property, plant and equipment.
*2 See Note 9.
*3 There were no potentially dilutive common shares.
*4 Owner's equity is the sum of total shareholders' equity and total accumulated other comprehensive income.
*5 Invested assets = total assets - interest-free liabilities
*6 The U.S. consolidated subsidiaries have adopted IFRS to replace U.S. GAAP from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The financial data and indexes for the year ended March 31, 2020 have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the changes in accounting policy.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Business Conditions in FY2022
With respect to the world economy, in the U.S., despite the impact of rising prices and credit squeezes, a modest recovery of the economy continued, supported by stable personal consumption and favorable employment conditions; however, in China, the urban blockages and restrictions on activity following the spread of COVID-19 placed downward pressure on the economy; further, in Europe, the economy gradually slowed down toward the end of this fiscal year due to rising prices for energy and other commodities, caused by the situation in Ukraine, and the tight monetary policies. With respect to the Japanese economy, gradually, socioeconomic activities returned to normal, and it recovered moderately, but it continued to lack strength due in part to sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate and rising prices.
Review of Operations in FY2022
The business circumstances of the Sumitomo Electric Group were challenging due to soaring material and energy prices, in addition to a decrease in the production of automobiles caused by reasons such as urban blockages in China and a supply shortage of semiconductors and other components. In this environment, in the consolidated financial settlement for this fiscal year, net sales increased from the preceding fiscal year to ¥4,005,561 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥3,367,863 million, +18.9 %) and exceeded ¥4 trillion for the first time, thanks to efforts to expand the sale of wiring harnesses, power cables, cemented carbide tools, and other commodities, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen. With respect to income and profits, we worked to thoroughly reduce costs and improve selling prices; as a result, operating income was ¥177,443 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥122,195 million, +45.2 %) with an operating margin of 4.4% (preceding fiscal year: 3.6%; +0.8 percentage points) and the profit attributable to owners of the parent was ¥112,654 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥96,306 million, +17.0 %). In this way, each of these items increased from the preceding fiscal year.
Segment Information
Automotive:
Due to an increase in sales of wiring harnesses, electronic components of cars, and anti-vibration rubber, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen, net sales increased by ¥432,654 million (24.7% compared with the preceding fiscal year) to ¥2,186,849 million. Operating income increased, despite soaring material prices and logistics expense, by ¥43,481 million to ¥55,745 million, due to an increase in sales and the thorough reduction of costs. The operating income margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 2.5%.
Infocommunications:
Net sales increased by ¥11,175 million (4.7%) to ¥250,325 million as a result of expanding sales of products such as optical wiring equipment and optical fibers, as well as depreciation of the Japanese yen. Operating income decreased by ¥1,472 million to ¥21,926 million due to an increase in material and energy prices as well as a decline in selling prices. The operating income margin fell by 1.0 percentage points to 8.8%.
Electronics:
Net sales increased by ¥73,504 million (25.1%) to ¥366,013 million, and operating income increased by ¥18,524 million to ¥38,349 million, due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen in addition to capturing demands for products such as FPCs (flexible printed circuits) and electronic wire products, and an increase in sales by TECHNO ASSOCIE Co., Ltd. The operating income margin improved by 3.7 percentage points to 10.5%.
Environment and Energy:
Net sales increased by ¥94,814 million (11.4%) to ¥928,239 million mainly due to the expansion of sales of power cables, an increase in demand for substation equipment, etc. from Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., and an increase in electric work at Sumitomo Densetsu Co., Ltd. Operating income decreased by ¥6,104 million to ¥37,920 yen compared to the preceding fiscal year, when the increase in profit was largely attributable to higher copper prices. The operating income margin fell by
1.2 percentage points to 4.1%. Meanwhile, orders received for plant and installation work came to ¥370,860 million (the order backlog at end of this fiscal year being ¥420,287 million), a rise of ¥878 million (0.2%).
Industrial Materials and Others:
Due to an increase in sales of cemented carbide tools and diamond/CBN tools, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen and an improvement in selling prices, net sales increased by ¥35,413 million (10.8%) to ¥363,296 million. Operating income increased by ¥954 million yen to ¥23,978 million. The operating income margin fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.6%.
Cash Flows
Net cash provided by operating activities recorded ¥265,191 million, an increase by ¥189,189 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, after adjustment of the fluctuation in working capital made in the cash flow generated by business activities of ¥392,471 million, represented by an addition of depreciation and amortization of ¥195,999 million back in profit before income taxes of ¥196,472 million.
Net cash used in investing activities recorded ¥147,821 million, a decrease by ¥17,626 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, due to capital expenditure of ¥184,467 million on the purchase of property, plant and equipment and a cash inflow of ¥43,810 million on the proceeds from sales of investment securities.
Free cash flow, represented by net cash used in investing activities offset against net cash provided by operating activities, was positive ¥117,370 million, while free cash flow was negative ¥89,445 million in the preceding fiscal year.
Cash flow from financing activities recorded a decrease of ¥98,290 million, while an increase of ¥82,816 million was recorded in the preceding fiscal year, due to payment of dividends and payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of consolidation offsetting an increase in loans payable.
Year-end balance of cash and cash equivalents stood at ¥279,432 million, a year-on-year increase of ¥23,892 million (9.3%).
Consolidated Balance Sheet
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
As of
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and time deposits (Notes 3 and 4)
¥ 283,425
¥ 259,581
$ 2,122,557
Trade notes and accounts receivable (Note 4)
842,794
784,647
6,311,645
Contract assets (Note 23)
32,838
30,030
245,922
Inventories (Note 7)
851,224
844,837
6,374,777
Other current assets
154,802
140,152
1,159,305
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(2,395)
(2,319)
(17,936)
Total current assets
2,162,688
2,056,928
16,196,271
Non-current Assets:
Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 8):
Buildings and structures
830,737
786,964
6,221,351
Machinery, equipment and others
2,259,127
2,113,611
16,918,498
Land
99,932
98,637
748,386
Construction in progress
73,273
64,054
548,738
3,263,069
3,063,266
24,436,973
Accumulated depreciation
(2,200,290)
(2,036,482)
(16,477,870)
Net property, plant and equipment
1,062,779
1,026,784
7,959,103
Intangible Assets
36,682
36,062
274,710
Investments and Other Assets:
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(Note 4)
269,335
299,986
2,017,037
Investment securities (Notes 4 and 5)
234,456
143,910
1,755,830
Net defined benefit asset (Note 13)
175,997
173,434
1,318,033
Deferred tax assets (Note 12)
30,909
32,329
231,476
Other
40,885
38,810
306,186
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(723)
(853)
(5,415)
Total investments and other assets
750,859
687,616
5,623,148
Total non-current assets
1,850,320
1,750,462
13,856,961
Total assets
¥4,013,008
¥3,807,390
$30,053,231
