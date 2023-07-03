Management's Discussion and Analysis

Business Conditions in FY2022

With respect to the world economy, in the U.S., despite the impact of rising prices and credit squeezes, a modest recovery of the economy continued, supported by stable personal consumption and favorable employment conditions; however, in China, the urban blockages and restrictions on activity following the spread of COVID-19 placed downward pressure on the economy; further, in Europe, the economy gradually slowed down toward the end of this fiscal year due to rising prices for energy and other commodities, caused by the situation in Ukraine, and the tight monetary policies. With respect to the Japanese economy, gradually, socioeconomic activities returned to normal, and it recovered moderately, but it continued to lack strength due in part to sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate and rising prices.

Review of Operations in FY2022

The business circumstances of the Sumitomo Electric Group were challenging due to soaring material and energy prices, in addition to a decrease in the production of automobiles caused by reasons such as urban blockages in China and a supply shortage of semiconductors and other components. In this environment, in the consolidated financial settlement for this fiscal year, net sales increased from the preceding fiscal year to ¥4,005,561 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥3,367,863 million, +18.9 %) and exceeded ¥4 trillion for the first time, thanks to efforts to expand the sale of wiring harnesses, power cables, cemented carbide tools, and other commodities, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen. With respect to income and profits, we worked to thoroughly reduce costs and improve selling prices; as a result, operating income was ¥177,443 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥122,195 million, +45.2 %) with an operating margin of 4.4% (preceding fiscal year: 3.6%; +0.8 percentage points) and the profit attributable to owners of the parent was ¥112,654 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥96,306 million, +17.0 %). In this way, each of these items increased from the preceding fiscal year.

Segment Information

Automotive:

Due to an increase in sales of wiring harnesses, electronic components of cars, and anti-vibration rubber, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen, net sales increased by ¥432,654 million (24.7% compared with the preceding fiscal year) to ¥2,186,849 million. Operating income increased, despite soaring material prices and logistics expense, by ¥43,481 million to ¥55,745 million, due to an increase in sales and the thorough reduction of costs. The operating income margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 2.5%.

Infocommunications:

Net sales increased by ¥11,175 million (4.7%) to ¥250,325 million as a result of expanding sales of products such as optical wiring equipment and optical fibers, as well as depreciation of the Japanese yen. Operating income decreased by ¥1,472 million to ¥21,926 million due to an increase in material and energy prices as well as a decline in selling prices. The operating income margin fell by 1.0 percentage points to 8.8%.

Electronics:

Net sales increased by ¥73,504 million (25.1%) to ¥366,013 million, and operating income increased by ¥18,524 million to ¥38,349 million, due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen in addition to capturing demands for products such as FPCs (flexible printed circuits) and electronic wire products, and an increase in sales by TECHNO ASSOCIE Co., Ltd. The operating income margin improved by 3.7 percentage points to 10.5%.

Environment and Energy:

Net sales increased by ¥94,814 million (11.4%) to ¥928,239 million mainly due to the expansion of sales of power cables, an increase in demand for substation equipment, etc. from Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., and an increase in electric work at Sumitomo Densetsu Co., Ltd. Operating income decreased by ¥6,104 million to ¥37,920 yen compared to the preceding fiscal year, when the increase in profit was largely attributable to higher copper prices. The operating income margin fell by

1.2 percentage points to 4.1%. Meanwhile, orders received for plant and installation work came to ¥370,860 million (the order backlog at end of this fiscal year being ¥420,287 million), a rise of ¥878 million (0.2%).