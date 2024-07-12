Consolidated Financial Statements

Year ended March 31, 2024

Financial Section FY2023

(Fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2024)

Five-Year Financial Data and Indexes

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

FY2023

FY2022

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019*6

FY2023

For the years ended Mar. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2024

For the Year: Net sales Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Profit before income taxes Profit attributable to owners of

parent

Capital expenditures*1 Depreciation and amortization R&D expenses

At Year-End:

Total assets

Total interest-bearing liabilities Total net assets*2

Per Share Data:

Profit attributable to owners of parent*3:

Basic

Diluted Cash dividends

Owner's equity*4

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

Number of employees (at year- end)

Average number of temporary employees

Financial Indexes:

Operating profit / net sales (%) Profit attributable to owners

of parent / net sales (%) Profit before income taxes

  • invested assets*5 (ROIC) (%) Return on owner's equity (%) Owner's equity ratio (%) Current ratio (times)
    R&D expenses / net sales (%)

¥4,402,814 ¥4,005,561 ¥3,367,863 ¥2,918,580

¥3,107,027

$29,078,753

3,635,226

3,335,585

2,793,919

2,387,237

2,553,902

24,009,154

540,970

492,533

451,749

417,417

425,909

3,572,882

226,618

177,443

122,195

113,926

127,216

1,496,718

238,545

196,472

159,921

110,340

133,198

1,575,490

149,723

112,654

96,306

56,344

72,720

988,858

193,803

208,278

189,719

172,246

208,834

1,279,988

206,331

195,999

180,508

168,040

163,581

1,362,730

141,992

127,672

123,060

118,820

125,449

937,798

4,365,397

4,013,008

3,807,390

3,381,914

3,100,260

28,831,629

801,499

960,368

859,794

685,087

636,262

5,293,567

2,431,888

2,110,819

2,052,938

1,892,506

1,766,647

16,061,608

Yen

U.S. dollars

FY2023

FY2022

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019*6

FY2023

¥191.98

¥ 144.45

¥ 123.49

¥ 72.25

¥ 93.24

$ 1.268

77.00

50.00

50.00

32.00

40.00

0.509

2,830.82

2,436.14

2,269.31

2,088.51

1,946.93

18.696

779,870

779,876

779,884

779,893

779,893

293,266

289,191

281,075

286,784

283,910

(43,414)

(45,525)

(48,275)

(38,227)

(37,065)

5.1

4.4

3.6

3.9

4.1

3.4

2.8

2.9

1.9

2.3

7.6

6.6

5.8

4.4

5.6

7.3

6.1

5.7

3.6

4.7

50.6

47.3

46.5

48.2

49.0

171.5

1.5

1.6

1.7

1.7

3.2

3.2

3.7

4.1

4.0

Note: All dollar figures herein refer to U.S. currency. Yen amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥151.41 to U.S. $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2024.

*1 Capital expenditures are recorded as property, plant and equipment.

*2 See Note 9.

*3 There were no potentially dilutive common shares.

*4 Owner's equity is the sum of total shareholders' equity and total accumulated other comprehensive income.

*5 Invested assets = total assets - interest-free liabilities

*6 The U.S. consolidated subsidiaries have adopted IFRS to replace U.S. GAAP from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The financial data and indexes for the year ended March 31, 2020 have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the changes in accounting policy.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Business Conditions in FY2023

With respect to the world economy during this fiscal year, in the U.S., the economic recovery continued, supported by stable personal consumption; however, in Europe, the continued tight monetary policies brought the economy to a standstill; further, in China, the pace of growth slowed due in part to worsening real estate market conditions. The Japanese economy recovered moderately, despite the impact of global price increases, partly due to moves to expand capital expenditure backed by improved corporate profits.

Review of Operations in FY2023

With respect to the business circumstances of the Sumitomo Electric Group, although the business circumstances continued to be challenging in the Infocommunication sector due to restrained investment by customers and inventory adjustments, in the Automotive sector, recovery of the production of automobiles progressed as a result of an easing of a supply shortage of semiconductors and other components, and in the Environment and Energy sector, robust demand continued. In this environment, in the consolidated financial settlement for this fiscal year, net sales increased from the preceding fiscal year to ¥4,402,814 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥4,005,561 million, +9.9%), thanks to efforts to expand the sale of wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber, power cables, and other commodities, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen. With respect to income and profits, we worked to increase sales as well as to thoroughly improve productivity, reduce costs, and improve selling prices; as a result, operating profit was ¥226,618 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥177,443 million, +27.7%) with an operating margin of 5.1% (preceding fiscal year: 4.4%; +0.7 percentage points) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥149,723 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥112,654 million, +32.9%). In this way, each of these items increased from the preceding fiscal year and achieved new record highs. We also made efforts to improve asset efficiency, such as reducing inventories. As a result, ROIC before tax increased from the preceding fiscal year to 7.6% (preceding fiscal year: 6.6%).

Segment Information

Environment and Energy:

Net sales increased by ¥51,738 million (compared with the preceding fiscal year: 5.6%) to ¥979,977 million due to the expansion of sales of power cables and rectangular magnet wires for motors used in electric vehicles. Operating profit increased by ¥4,970 million to ¥42,890 million due to the impact of copper price fluctuations as well as an increase in sales. The operating profit margin improved by 0.3 percentage points to 4.4%. Meanwhile, orders received for plant and installation work came to ¥440,442 million (the order backlog at end of this fiscal year being ¥493,210 million), a rise of ¥69,582 million (18.8%).

Infocommunications:

Net sales decreased by ¥44,251 million (17.7%) to ¥206,074 million as a result of reduced demand for optical fiber cables and optical/wireless devices due to investment restraint and inventory adjustments by telecommunications and data center business operators. Operating profit resulted in a loss of ¥11,552 million and a decrease of ¥33,478 million due to a decrease in sales and a deterioration in productivity due to a decrease in volume.

Automotive:

As a result of the recovery in automobile production due to the easing of the shortage in the supply of components such as semiconductors, demand for wiring harnesses, electronic components of cars, and anti-vibration rubber increased. As a result, net sales increased by ¥409,555 million (18.7%) to ¥2,596,404 million. Operating profit increased by ¥88,929 million to ¥144,674 million partly due to an increase in sales as well as improvement of productivity. The operating profit margin improved by 3.1 percentage points to 5.6%.

Electronics:

Net sales decreased by ¥9,535 million (2.6%) to ¥356,478 million partly due to a decrease in demand for electronic wires and heat shrink tubes for consumer use as well as a decrease in demand from major customers for FPCs (flexible printed circuits). Operating profit decreased by ¥9,052 million to ¥29,297 million partly due to a decrease in sales as well as an increase in personnel expenses. The operating profit margin fell by 2.3 percentage points to 8.2%.

Industrial Materials and Others:

Although demand for cemented carbide tools declined in China and Japan, net sales increased by ¥889 million (0.2%) to ¥364,185 million due to the impact of the depreciation of the Japanese yen. Operating profit decreased by ¥2,911 million to ¥21,067 million due to a decrease in demand as well as an increase in personnel expenses. The operating profit margin fell by 0.8 percentage points to 5.8%.

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities recorded ¥393,465 million, an increase by ¥128,274 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, after adjustment of the fluctuation in working capital made in the cash flow generated by business activities of ¥444,876 million, represented by an addition of depreciation and amortization of ¥206,331 million back in profit before income taxes of ¥238,545 million.

Net cash used in investing activities recorded ¥123,809 million, a decrease by ¥24,012 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, due to capital expenditure of ¥179,323 million on the purchase of property, plant and equipment and a cash inflow of ¥70,141 million on the proceeds from sales of investment securities.

Free cash flow, represented by net cash used in investing activities offset against net cash provided by operating activities, was positive ¥269,656 million, while free cash flow was positive ¥117,370 million in the preceding fiscal year.

Cash flow from financing activities recorded a decrease of ¥292,313 million, while a decrease of ¥98,290 million was recorded in the preceding fiscal year, due to a decrease of loan payable and payment of dividends offsetting proceeds from issuance of bonds.

Year-end balance of cash and cash equivalents stood at ¥268,273 million, a year-on-year decrease of ¥11,159 million (4.0%).

Supplemental Information

Accounting Fees

a) Fees of the auditor

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

For the years ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Fees for audit

Fees for non-

Fees for audit

Fees for non-

Fees for audit

Fees for non-

services

audit services

services

audit services

services

audit services

The Company

¥224

¥ 14

¥207

¥ 8

$1,479

$ 92

Consolidated subsidiaries

457

111

484

23

3,018

733

Total

¥681

¥124

¥691

¥31

$4,498

$819

b) Fees of the network firms to which the auditor belongs (KPMG LLP), excluding fees of the auditor

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

For the years ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Fees for audit

Fees for non-

Fees for audit

Fees for non-

Fees for audit

Fees for non-

services

audit services

services

audit services

services

audit services

The Company

¥ 21

¥ 17

¥ 11

¥ 5

$ 139

$ 112

Consolidated subsidiaries

1,310

659

1,135

749

8,652

4,352

Total

¥1,331

¥675

¥1,146

¥754

$8,791

$4,458

Consolidated Balance Sheet

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

As of

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and time deposits (Notes 3 and 4)

¥ 269,744

¥ 283,425

$ 1,781,547

Trade notes and accounts receivable (Note 4)

875,933

842,794

5,785,173

Contract assets (Note 21)

36,497

32,838

241,047

Inventories (Note 7)

885,017

851,224

5,845,169

Other current assets

186,414

154,802

1,231,187

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(11,390)

(2,395)

(75,226)

Total current assets

2,242,215

2,162,688

14,808,896

Non-current Assets:

Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 8):

Buildings and structures

873,752

830,737

5,770,768

Machinery, equipment and others

2,477,809

2,259,127

16,364,897

Land

101,934

99,932

673,232

Construction in progress

75,835

73,273

500,859

3,529,330

3,263,069

23,309,755

Accumulated depreciation

(2,431,179)

(2,200,290)

(16,056,925)

Net property, plant and equipment

1,098,151

1,062,779

7,252,830

Intangible Assets

39,831

36,682

263,067

Investments and Other Assets:

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(Note 4)

302,338

269,335

1,996,817

Investment securities (Notes 4 and 5)

304,767

234,456

2,012,859

Net defined benefit asset (Note 13)

303,740

175,997

2,006,076

Deferred tax assets (Note 12)

31,953

30,909

211,036

Other

43,148

40,885

284,975

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(746)

(723)

(4,927)

Total investments and other assets

985,200

750,859

6,506,836

Total non-current assets

2,123,182

1,850,320

14,022,733

Total assets

¥4,365,397

¥4,013,008

$28,831,629

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

As of March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Trade notes and accounts payable (Note 4)

¥

479,831

¥

445,951

$

3,169,084

Short-term debt (Notes 4 and 8)

385,575

601,237

2,546,562

Commercial papers (Notes 4 and 8)

7,000

Current portion of bonds (Notes 4 and 8)

10,000

66,046

Accrued income taxes

50,227

34,011

331,728

Contract liabilities (Note 21)

74,263

50,168

490,476

Other current liabilities

307,474

261,040

2,030,738

Total current liabilities

1,307,370

1,399,407

8,634,634

Non-current Liabilities:

Bonds (Notes 4 and 8)

174,890

94,864

1,155,076

Long-term debt (Notes 4 and 8)

164,579

195,578

1,086,976

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 12)

136,103

87,895

898,904

Provision for loss on business

12,762

84,288

Net defined benefit liabilities (Note 13)

52,935

45,794

349,614

Other non-current liabilities

84,870

78,651

560,531

Total non-current liabilities

626,139

502,782

4,135,387

Total liabilities

1,933,509

1,902,189

12,770,022

Contingent Liabilities (Note 14)

NET ASSETS (Note 9)

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock:

Authorized3,000,000 thousand shares in FY2023 and FY2022

99,737

99,737

658,721

Issued793,941 thousand shares in FY2023 and FY2022

Capital surplus

165,424

166,817

1,092,557

Retained earnings

1,493,708

1,383,046

9,865,319

Treasury stock, at cost: 14,073 thousand shares in FY2023 and

(20,803)

(20,793)

(137,395)

14,068 thousand shares in FY2022

Total shareholders' equity

1,738,066

1,628,807

11,479,202

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income:

Net unrealized holding gains or losses on available-for-sale

183,971

135,032

1,215,052

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(2,679)

(2,340)

(17,694)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

155,338

85,258

1,025,943

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

132,966

53,122

878,185

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

469,596

271,072

3,101,486

Non-controlling Interests

224,226

210,940

1,480,919

Total net assets

2,431,888

2,110,819

16,061,608

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

4,365,397

¥

4,013,008

$

28,831,629

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Consolidated Statement of Income

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

For the years ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net Sales

¥4,402,814

¥4,005,561

$29,078,753

Cost of Sales

3,635,226

3,335,585

24,009,154

Gross profit

767,588

669,976

5,069,599

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

540,970

492,533

3,572,882

Operating profit

226,618

177,443

1,496,718

Other Income (Expenses):

Interest and dividend income

9,335

6,305

61,654

Interest expenses

(29,321)

(16,107)

(193,653)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity

20,177

11,485

133,261

method

Gain on sales of investment securities

66,834

32,478

441,411

Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment

5,832

Fire insurance recovery gain and compensation income

2,508

(Notes 15)

Foreign exchange losses

(5,680)

(896)

(37,514)

Loss on claims

(6,394)

(3,625)

(42,230)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (Note 16)

(5,834)

(3,123)

(38,531)

Impairment loss on fixed assets (Note 17)

(9,421)

(2,823)

(62,222)

Restructuring expenses (Note 18)

(15,613)

(9,622)

(103,117)

Provision for loss on business (Note 19)

(12,762)

(84,288)

Loss due to fire (Note 20)

(2,126)

Other, net

606

(1,257)

4,002

11,927

19,029

78,773

Profit before Income Taxes

238,545

196,472

1,575,490

Income Taxes (Note 12):

Current

77,726

61,828

513,348

Deferred

(8,142)

2,371

(53,775)

69,584

64,199

459,573

Profit for the year

Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

168,961 132,273 1,115,917

(19,238) (19,619) (127,059)

¥ 149,723

¥ 112,654

$ 988,858

Yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

Per Share of Common Stock (Note 10):

Basic

¥191.98

¥144.45

$1.268

Diluted

Cash dividends

77.00

50.00

0.509

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Thousands of

Millions of yenU.S. dollars (Note 1)

FY2023 FY2022 FY2023

For the years ended March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Profit for the year

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Note 11) :

Net unrealized holding gains or losses on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliates accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

¥168,961

¥132,273

$1,115,917

50,978

58,593

336,688

(328)

(1,048)

(2,166)

65,799

30,112

434,575

78,688

(6,061)

519,701

15,580

18,067

102,899

210,717

99,663

1,391,698

¥379,678

¥231,936

$2,507,615

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

347,539

207,375

2,295,350

Non-controlling interests

32,139

24,561

212,265

The accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

Millions of yen

Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized

holding gains

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasure-

Non-controlling

Total

Common

Capital

Retained

or losses on

gains or

currency

ments of

Treasury stock

net assets

stock

surplus

earnings

available-

losses on

translation

defined benefit

interests

for-sale

hedges

adjustments

plans

(Note 9)

securities

Balance at Beginning of FY2022

Hyperinflation adjustment

Restated Balance at Beginning of FY 2022

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchases of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Change in scope of

consolidation

Change in scope of equity method

Change in ownership interests arising from transactions with non-controlling shareholders

Other

Balance at End of FY2022

Balance at Beginning of FY2023

Hyperinflation adjustment

Restated Balance at Beginning of FY 2023

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchases of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Change in scope of

consolidation

Change in scope of equity method

Change in ownership interests arising from transactions with non-controlling shareholders

Other

Balance at End of FY2023

¥99,737

¥170,539

¥1,346,210

¥(20,781)

¥

76,687

¥(1,366)

¥

38,821

¥

59,941

¥283,150

¥2,052,938

48

2,268

(33)

2,283

99,737

170,539

1,346,258

(20,781)

76,687

(1,366)

41,089

59,941

283,117

2,055,221

(39,004)

(39,004)

112,654

112,654

(12)

(12)

(0)

0

0

(36,862)

(36,862)

(3,722)

(3,722)

58,345

(974)

44,169

(6,819)

(72,177)

22,544

¥99,737

¥166,817

¥1,383,046

¥(20,793)

¥135,032

¥(2,340)

¥

85,258

¥

53,122

¥210,940

¥2,110,819

¥99,737

¥166,817

¥1,383,046

¥(20,793)

¥

135,032

¥(2,340)

¥

85,258

¥

53,122

¥210,940

¥2,110,819

99,737

166,817

1,383,046

(20,793)

135,032

(2,340)

85,258

53,122

210,940

2,110,819

(39,004)

(39,004)

149,723

149,723

(10)

(10)

0

0

0

(41)

(41)

(16)

(16)

(1,393)

(1,393)

48,939

(339)

70,080

79,844

13,286

211,810

¥99,737

¥165,424

¥1,493,708

¥(20,803)

¥

183,971

¥(2,679)

¥

155,338

¥

132,966

¥224,226

¥2,431,888

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

holding gains

Deferred gains

Foreign

Remeasure-

Non-controlling

Total

or losses on

or losses on

currency

ments of

net assets

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

available-

translation

defined benefit

interests

hedges

(Note 9)

for-sale

adjustments

plans

securities

Balance at Beginning of

$658,721

$1,101,757

$9,134,443

$(137,329)

$

891,830

$(15,455)

$

563,094

$350,849

$1,393,171

$13,941,081

FY2023

Hyperinflation adjustment

Restated Balance at

658,721

1,101,757

9,134,443

(137,329)

891,830

(15,455)

563,094

350,849

1,393,171

13,941,081

Beginning of FY 2023

Cash dividends

(257,605)

(257,605)

Profit attributable to owners

988,858

988,858

of parent

Purchases of treasury stock

(66)

(66)

Disposal of treasury stock

0

0

0

Change in scope of

(271)

(271)

consolidation

Change in scope of

(106)

(106)

equity method

Change in ownership

interests arising from

transactions with

(9,200)

(9,200)

non-controlling

shareholders

Other

323,222

(2,239)

462,849

527,336

87,748

1,398,917

Balance at End of FY2023

$658,721

$1,092,557

$9,865,319

$(137,395)

$

1,215,052

$(17,694)

$

1,025,943

$878,185

$1,480,919

$16,061,608

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

