Consolidated Financial Statements
Year ended March 31, 2024
Financial Section FY2023
(Fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2024)
Five-Year Financial Data and Indexes
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
FY2023
FY2022
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019*6
FY2023
For the years ended Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2021
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2024
For the Year: Net sales Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating profit
Profit before income taxes Profit attributable to owners of
parent
Capital expenditures*1 Depreciation and amortization R&D expenses
At Year-End:
Total assets
Total interest-bearing liabilities Total net assets*2
Per Share Data:
Profit attributable to owners of parent*3:
Basic
Diluted Cash dividends
Owner's equity*4
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
Number of employees (at year- end)
Average number of temporary employees
Financial Indexes:
Operating profit / net sales (%) Profit attributable to owners
of parent / net sales (%) Profit before income taxes
-
invested assets*5 (ROIC) (%) Return on owner's equity (%) Owner's equity ratio (%) Current ratio (times)
R&D expenses / net sales (%)
¥4,402,814 ¥4,005,561 ¥3,367,863 ¥2,918,580
¥3,107,027
$29,078,753
3,635,226
3,335,585
2,793,919
2,387,237
2,553,902
24,009,154
540,970
492,533
451,749
417,417
425,909
3,572,882
226,618
177,443
122,195
113,926
127,216
1,496,718
238,545
196,472
159,921
110,340
133,198
1,575,490
149,723
112,654
96,306
56,344
72,720
988,858
193,803
208,278
189,719
172,246
208,834
1,279,988
206,331
195,999
180,508
168,040
163,581
1,362,730
141,992
127,672
123,060
118,820
125,449
937,798
4,365,397
4,013,008
3,807,390
3,381,914
3,100,260
28,831,629
801,499
960,368
859,794
685,087
636,262
5,293,567
2,431,888
2,110,819
2,052,938
1,892,506
1,766,647
16,061,608
Yen
U.S. dollars
FY2023
FY2022
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019*6
FY2023
¥191.98
¥ 144.45
¥ 123.49
¥ 72.25
¥ 93.24
$ 1.268
－
－
－
－
－
－
77.00
50.00
50.00
32.00
40.00
0.509
2,830.82
2,436.14
2,269.31
2,088.51
1,946.93
18.696
779,870
779,876
779,884
779,893
779,893
293,266
289,191
281,075
286,784
283,910
(43,414)
(45,525)
(48,275)
(38,227)
(37,065)
5.1
4.4
3.6
3.9
4.1
3.4
2.8
2.9
1.9
2.3
7.6
6.6
5.8
4.4
5.6
7.3
6.1
5.7
3.6
4.7
50.6
47.3
46.5
48.2
49.0
171.5
1.5
1.6
1.7
1.7
3.2
3.2
3.7
4.1
4.0
Note: All dollar figures herein refer to U.S. currency. Yen amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥151.41 to U.S. $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2024.
*1 Capital expenditures are recorded as property, plant and equipment.
*2 See Note 9.
*3 There were no potentially dilutive common shares.
*4 Owner's equity is the sum of total shareholders' equity and total accumulated other comprehensive income.
*5 Invested assets = total assets - interest-free liabilities
*6 The U.S. consolidated subsidiaries have adopted IFRS to replace U.S. GAAP from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The financial data and indexes for the year ended March 31, 2020 have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the changes in accounting policy.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Business Conditions in FY2023
With respect to the world economy during this fiscal year, in the U.S., the economic recovery continued, supported by stable personal consumption; however, in Europe, the continued tight monetary policies brought the economy to a standstill; further, in China, the pace of growth slowed due in part to worsening real estate market conditions. The Japanese economy recovered moderately, despite the impact of global price increases, partly due to moves to expand capital expenditure backed by improved corporate profits.
Review of Operations in FY2023
With respect to the business circumstances of the Sumitomo Electric Group, although the business circumstances continued to be challenging in the Infocommunication sector due to restrained investment by customers and inventory adjustments, in the Automotive sector, recovery of the production of automobiles progressed as a result of an easing of a supply shortage of semiconductors and other components, and in the Environment and Energy sector, robust demand continued. In this environment, in the consolidated financial settlement for this fiscal year, net sales increased from the preceding fiscal year to ¥4,402,814 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥4,005,561 million, +9.9%), thanks to efforts to expand the sale of wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber, power cables, and other commodities, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen. With respect to income and profits, we worked to increase sales as well as to thoroughly improve productivity, reduce costs, and improve selling prices; as a result, operating profit was ¥226,618 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥177,443 million, +27.7%) with an operating margin of 5.1% (preceding fiscal year: 4.4%; +0.7 percentage points) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥149,723 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥112,654 million, +32.9%). In this way, each of these items increased from the preceding fiscal year and achieved new record highs. We also made efforts to improve asset efficiency, such as reducing inventories. As a result, ROIC before tax increased from the preceding fiscal year to 7.6% (preceding fiscal year: 6.6%).
Segment Information
Environment and Energy:
Net sales increased by ¥51,738 million (compared with the preceding fiscal year: 5.6%) to ¥979,977 million due to the expansion of sales of power cables and rectangular magnet wires for motors used in electric vehicles. Operating profit increased by ¥4,970 million to ¥42,890 million due to the impact of copper price fluctuations as well as an increase in sales. The operating profit margin improved by 0.3 percentage points to 4.4%. Meanwhile, orders received for plant and installation work came to ¥440,442 million (the order backlog at end of this fiscal year being ¥493,210 million), a rise of ¥69,582 million (18.8%).
Infocommunications:
Net sales decreased by ¥44,251 million (17.7%) to ¥206,074 million as a result of reduced demand for optical fiber cables and optical/wireless devices due to investment restraint and inventory adjustments by telecommunications and data center business operators. Operating profit resulted in a loss of ¥11,552 million and a decrease of ¥33,478 million due to a decrease in sales and a deterioration in productivity due to a decrease in volume.
Automotive:
As a result of the recovery in automobile production due to the easing of the shortage in the supply of components such as semiconductors, demand for wiring harnesses, electronic components of cars, and anti-vibration rubber increased. As a result, net sales increased by ¥409,555 million (18.7%) to ¥2,596,404 million. Operating profit increased by ¥88,929 million to ¥144,674 million partly due to an increase in sales as well as improvement of productivity. The operating profit margin improved by 3.1 percentage points to 5.6%.
Electronics:
Net sales decreased by ¥9,535 million (2.6%) to ¥356,478 million partly due to a decrease in demand for electronic wires and heat shrink tubes for consumer use as well as a decrease in demand from major customers for FPCs (flexible printed circuits). Operating profit decreased by ¥9,052 million to ¥29,297 million partly due to a decrease in sales as well as an increase in personnel expenses. The operating profit margin fell by 2.3 percentage points to 8.2%.
Industrial Materials and Others:
Although demand for cemented carbide tools declined in China and Japan, net sales increased by ¥889 million (0.2%) to ¥364,185 million due to the impact of the depreciation of the Japanese yen. Operating profit decreased by ¥2,911 million to ¥21,067 million due to a decrease in demand as well as an increase in personnel expenses. The operating profit margin fell by 0.8 percentage points to 5.8%.
Cash Flows
Net cash provided by operating activities recorded ¥393,465 million, an increase by ¥128,274 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, after adjustment of the fluctuation in working capital made in the cash flow generated by business activities of ¥444,876 million, represented by an addition of depreciation and amortization of ¥206,331 million back in profit before income taxes of ¥238,545 million.
Net cash used in investing activities recorded ¥123,809 million, a decrease by ¥24,012 million compared with the preceding fiscal year, due to capital expenditure of ¥179,323 million on the purchase of property, plant and equipment and a cash inflow of ¥70,141 million on the proceeds from sales of investment securities.
Free cash flow, represented by net cash used in investing activities offset against net cash provided by operating activities, was positive ¥269,656 million, while free cash flow was positive ¥117,370 million in the preceding fiscal year.
Cash flow from financing activities recorded a decrease of ¥292,313 million, while a decrease of ¥98,290 million was recorded in the preceding fiscal year, due to a decrease of loan payable and payment of dividends offsetting proceeds from issuance of bonds.
Year-end balance of cash and cash equivalents stood at ¥268,273 million, a year-on-year decrease of ¥11,159 million (4.0%).
Supplemental Information
Accounting Fees
a) Fees of the auditor
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
For the years ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Fees for audit
Fees for non-
Fees for audit
Fees for non-
Fees for audit
Fees for non-
services
audit services
services
audit services
services
audit services
The Company
¥224
¥ 14
¥207
¥ 8
$1,479
$ 92
Consolidated subsidiaries
457
111
484
23
3,018
733
Total
¥681
¥124
¥691
¥31
$4,498
$819
b) Fees of the network firms to which the auditor belongs (KPMG LLP), excluding fees of the auditor
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
For the years ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Fees for audit
Fees for non-
Fees for audit
Fees for non-
Fees for audit
Fees for non-
services
audit services
services
audit services
services
audit services
The Company
¥ 21
¥ 17
¥ 11
¥ 5
$ 139
$ 112
Consolidated subsidiaries
1,310
659
1,135
749
8,652
4,352
Total
¥1,331
¥675
¥1,146
¥754
$8,791
$4,458
Consolidated Balance Sheet
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
As of
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and time deposits (Notes 3 and 4)
¥ 269,744
¥ 283,425
$ 1,781,547
Trade notes and accounts receivable (Note 4)
875,933
842,794
5,785,173
Contract assets (Note 21)
36,497
32,838
241,047
Inventories (Note 7)
885,017
851,224
5,845,169
Other current assets
186,414
154,802
1,231,187
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(11,390)
(2,395)
(75,226)
Total current assets
2,242,215
2,162,688
14,808,896
Non-current Assets:
Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 8):
Buildings and structures
873,752
830,737
5,770,768
Machinery, equipment and others
2,477,809
2,259,127
16,364,897
Land
101,934
99,932
673,232
Construction in progress
75,835
73,273
500,859
3,529,330
3,263,069
23,309,755
Accumulated depreciation
(2,431,179)
(2,200,290)
(16,056,925)
Net property, plant and equipment
1,098,151
1,062,779
7,252,830
Intangible Assets
39,831
36,682
263,067
Investments and Other Assets:
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(Note 4)
302,338
269,335
1,996,817
Investment securities (Notes 4 and 5)
304,767
234,456
2,012,859
Net defined benefit asset (Note 13)
303,740
175,997
2,006,076
Deferred tax assets (Note 12)
31,953
30,909
211,036
Other
43,148
40,885
284,975
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(746)
(723)
(4,927)
Total investments and other assets
985,200
750,859
6,506,836
Total non-current assets
2,123,182
1,850,320
14,022,733
Total assets
¥4,365,397
¥4,013,008
$28,831,629
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
As of March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Trade notes and accounts payable (Note 4)
¥
479,831
¥
445,951
$
3,169,084
Short-term debt (Notes 4 and 8)
385,575
601,237
2,546,562
Commercial papers (Notes 4 and 8)
－
7,000
－
Current portion of bonds (Notes 4 and 8)
10,000
－
66,046
Accrued income taxes
50,227
34,011
331,728
Contract liabilities (Note 21)
74,263
50,168
490,476
Other current liabilities
307,474
261,040
2,030,738
Total current liabilities
1,307,370
1,399,407
8,634,634
Non-current Liabilities:
Bonds (Notes 4 and 8)
174,890
94,864
1,155,076
Long-term debt (Notes 4 and 8)
164,579
195,578
1,086,976
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 12)
136,103
87,895
898,904
Provision for loss on business
12,762
－
84,288
Net defined benefit liabilities (Note 13)
52,935
45,794
349,614
Other non-current liabilities
84,870
78,651
560,531
Total non-current liabilities
626,139
502,782
4,135,387
Total liabilities
1,933,509
1,902,189
12,770,022
Contingent Liabilities (Note 14)
NET ASSETS (Note 9)
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock:
Authorized─3,000,000 thousand shares in FY2023 and FY2022
99,737
99,737
658,721
Issued─793,941 thousand shares in FY2023 and FY2022
Capital surplus
165,424
166,817
1,092,557
Retained earnings
1,493,708
1,383,046
9,865,319
Treasury stock, at cost: 14,073 thousand shares in FY2023 and
(20,803)
(20,793)
(137,395)
14,068 thousand shares in FY2022
Total shareholders' equity
1,738,066
1,628,807
11,479,202
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income:
Net unrealized holding gains or losses on available-for-sale
183,971
135,032
1,215,052
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(2,679)
(2,340)
(17,694)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
155,338
85,258
1,025,943
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
132,966
53,122
878,185
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
469,596
271,072
3,101,486
Non-controlling Interests
224,226
210,940
1,480,919
Total net assets
2,431,888
2,110,819
16,061,608
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
4,365,397
¥
4,013,008
$
28,831,629
The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Consolidated Statement of Income
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
For the years ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Net Sales
¥4,402,814
¥4,005,561
$29,078,753
Cost of Sales
3,635,226
3,335,585
24,009,154
Gross profit
767,588
669,976
5,069,599
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
540,970
492,533
3,572,882
Operating profit
226,618
177,443
1,496,718
Other Income (Expenses):
Interest and dividend income
9,335
6,305
61,654
Interest expenses
(29,321)
(16,107)
(193,653)
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity
20,177
11,485
133,261
method
Gain on sales of investment securities
66,834
32,478
441,411
Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment
－
5,832
－
Fire insurance recovery gain and compensation income
－
2,508
－
(Notes 15)
Foreign exchange losses
(5,680)
(896)
(37,514)
Loss on claims
(6,394)
(3,625)
(42,230)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (Note 16)
(5,834)
(3,123)
(38,531)
Impairment loss on fixed assets (Note 17)
(9,421)
(2,823)
(62,222)
Restructuring expenses (Note 18)
(15,613)
(9,622)
(103,117)
Provision for loss on business (Note 19)
(12,762)
－
(84,288)
Loss due to fire (Note 20)
－
(2,126)
－
Other, net
606
(1,257)
4,002
11,927
19,029
78,773
Profit before Income Taxes
238,545
196,472
1,575,490
Income Taxes (Note 12):
Current
77,726
61,828
513,348
Deferred
(8,142)
2,371
(53,775)
69,584
64,199
459,573
Profit for the year
Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
168,961 132,273 1,115,917
(19,238) (19,619) (127,059)
¥ 149,723
¥ 112,654
$ 988,858
Yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
Per Share of Common Stock (Note 10):
Basic
¥191.98
¥144.45
$1.268
Diluted
－
－
－
Cash dividends
77.00
50.00
0.509
The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Thousands of
Millions of yenU.S. dollars (Note 1)
FY2023 FY2022 FY2023
For the years ended March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Profit for the year
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Note 11) :
Net unrealized holding gains or losses on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliates accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
¥168,961
¥132,273
$1,115,917
50,978
58,593
336,688
(328)
(1,048)
(2,166)
65,799
30,112
434,575
78,688
(6,061)
519,701
15,580
18,067
102,899
210,717
99,663
1,391,698
¥379,678
¥231,936
$2,507,615
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
347,539
207,375
2,295,350
Non-controlling interests
32,139
24,561
212,265
The accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Millions of yen
Shareholders' Equity
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized
holding gains
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasure-
Non-controlling
Total
Common
Capital
Retained
or losses on
gains or
currency
ments of
Treasury stock
net assets
stock
surplus
earnings
available-
losses on
translation
defined benefit
interests
for-sale
hedges
adjustments
plans
(Note 9)
securities
Balance at Beginning of FY2022
Hyperinflation adjustment
Restated Balance at Beginning of FY 2022
Cash dividends
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Purchases of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Change in scope of
consolidation
Change in scope of equity method
Change in ownership interests arising from transactions with non-controlling shareholders
Other
Balance at End of FY2022
Balance at Beginning of FY2023
Hyperinflation adjustment
Restated Balance at Beginning of FY 2023
Cash dividends
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Purchases of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Change in scope of
consolidation
Change in scope of equity method
Change in ownership interests arising from transactions with non-controlling shareholders
Other
Balance at End of FY2023
¥99,737
¥170,539
¥1,346,210
¥(20,781)
¥
76,687
¥(1,366)
¥
38,821
¥
59,941
¥283,150
¥2,052,938
48
2,268
(33)
2,283
99,737
170,539
1,346,258
(20,781)
76,687
(1,366)
41,089
59,941
283,117
2,055,221
(39,004)
(39,004)
112,654
112,654
(12)
(12)
(0)
0
0
－
(36,862)
(36,862)
(3,722)
(3,722)
58,345
(974)
44,169
(6,819)
(72,177)
22,544
¥99,737
¥166,817
¥1,383,046
¥(20,793)
¥135,032
¥(2,340)
¥
85,258
¥
53,122
¥210,940
¥2,110,819
¥99,737
¥166,817
¥1,383,046
¥(20,793)
¥
135,032
¥(2,340)
¥
85,258
¥
53,122
¥210,940
¥2,110,819
－
99,737
166,817
1,383,046
(20,793)
135,032
(2,340)
85,258
53,122
210,940
2,110,819
(39,004)
(39,004)
149,723
149,723
(10)
(10)
0
0
0
(41)
(41)
(16)
(16)
(1,393)
(1,393)
48,939
(339)
70,080
79,844
13,286
211,810
¥99,737
¥165,424
¥1,493,708
¥(20,803)
¥
183,971
¥(2,679)
¥
155,338
¥
132,966
¥224,226
¥2,431,888
The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Shareholders' Equity
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
holding gains
Deferred gains
Foreign
Remeasure-
Non-controlling
Total
or losses on
or losses on
currency
ments of
net assets
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
available-
translation
defined benefit
interests
hedges
(Note 9)
for-sale
adjustments
plans
securities
Balance at Beginning of
$658,721
$1,101,757
$9,134,443
$(137,329)
$
891,830
$(15,455)
$
563,094
$350,849
$1,393,171
$13,941,081
FY2023
Hyperinflation adjustment
－
Restated Balance at
658,721
1,101,757
9,134,443
(137,329)
891,830
(15,455)
563,094
350,849
1,393,171
13,941,081
Beginning of FY 2023
Cash dividends
(257,605)
(257,605)
Profit attributable to owners
988,858
988,858
of parent
Purchases of treasury stock
(66)
(66)
Disposal of treasury stock
0
0
0
Change in scope of
(271)
(271)
consolidation
Change in scope of
(106)
(106)
equity method
Change in ownership
interests arising from
transactions with
(9,200)
(9,200)
non-controlling
shareholders
Other
323,222
(2,239)
462,849
527,336
87,748
1,398,917
Balance at End of FY2023
$658,721
$1,092,557
$9,865,319
$(137,395)
$
1,215,052
$(17,694)
$
1,025,943
$878,185
$1,480,919
$16,061,608
The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
