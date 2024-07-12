Management's Discussion and Analysis

Business Conditions in FY2023

With respect to the world economy during this fiscal year, in the U.S., the economic recovery continued, supported by stable personal consumption; however, in Europe, the continued tight monetary policies brought the economy to a standstill; further, in China, the pace of growth slowed due in part to worsening real estate market conditions. The Japanese economy recovered moderately, despite the impact of global price increases, partly due to moves to expand capital expenditure backed by improved corporate profits.

Review of Operations in FY2023

With respect to the business circumstances of the Sumitomo Electric Group, although the business circumstances continued to be challenging in the Infocommunication sector due to restrained investment by customers and inventory adjustments, in the Automotive sector, recovery of the production of automobiles progressed as a result of an easing of a supply shortage of semiconductors and other components, and in the Environment and Energy sector, robust demand continued. In this environment, in the consolidated financial settlement for this fiscal year, net sales increased from the preceding fiscal year to ¥4,402,814 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥4,005,561 million, +9.9%), thanks to efforts to expand the sale of wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber, power cables, and other commodities, as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen. With respect to income and profits, we worked to increase sales as well as to thoroughly improve productivity, reduce costs, and improve selling prices; as a result, operating profit was ¥226,618 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥177,443 million, +27.7%) with an operating margin of 5.1% (preceding fiscal year: 4.4%; +0.7 percentage points) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥149,723 million (preceding fiscal year: ¥112,654 million, +32.9%). In this way, each of these items increased from the preceding fiscal year and achieved new record highs. We also made efforts to improve asset efficiency, such as reducing inventories. As a result, ROIC before tax increased from the preceding fiscal year to 7.6% (preceding fiscal year: 6.6%).

Segment Information

Environment and Energy:

Net sales increased by ¥51,738 million (compared with the preceding fiscal year: 5.6%) to ¥979,977 million due to the expansion of sales of power cables and rectangular magnet wires for motors used in electric vehicles. Operating profit increased by ¥4,970 million to ¥42,890 million due to the impact of copper price fluctuations as well as an increase in sales. The operating profit margin improved by 0.3 percentage points to 4.4%. Meanwhile, orders received for plant and installation work came to ¥440,442 million (the order backlog at end of this fiscal year being ¥493,210 million), a rise of ¥69,582 million (18.8%).

Infocommunications:

Net sales decreased by ¥44,251 million (17.7%) to ¥206,074 million as a result of reduced demand for optical fiber cables and optical/wireless devices due to investment restraint and inventory adjustments by telecommunications and data center business operators. Operating profit resulted in a loss of ¥11,552 million and a decrease of ¥33,478 million due to a decrease in sales and a deterioration in productivity due to a decrease in volume.

Automotive:

As a result of the recovery in automobile production due to the easing of the shortage in the supply of components such as semiconductors, demand for wiring harnesses, electronic components of cars, and anti-vibration rubber increased. As a result, net sales increased by ¥409,555 million (18.7%) to ¥2,596,404 million. Operating profit increased by ¥88,929 million to ¥144,674 million partly due to an increase in sales as well as improvement of productivity. The operating profit margin improved by 3.1 percentage points to 5.6%.

Electronics:

Net sales decreased by ¥9,535 million (2.6%) to ¥356,478 million partly due to a decrease in demand for electronic wires and heat shrink tubes for consumer use as well as a decrease in demand from major customers for FPCs (flexible printed circuits). Operating profit decreased by ¥9,052 million to ¥29,297 million partly due to a decrease in sales as well as an increase in personnel expenses. The operating profit margin fell by 2.3 percentage points to 8.2%.