Sumitomo Forestry : Development of Seven-Story Mass Timber Office Building in the Suburbs of Dallas, U.S.A. ~ESG-friendly, and significantly reducing CO2 emissions~

December 26, 2022

Development of Seven-Story Mass Timber Office Building

in the Suburbs of Dallas, U.S.A.

~ESG-friendly, and significantly reducing CO2 emissions~

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi; Headquarters:

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Sumitomo Forestry), IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (President: Hiromi Tosha;

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter IINO Kaiun), and Kumagai Gumi Co., Ltd. (President:

Yasunori Sakurano; Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Kumagai Gumi) announced that they will participate in the development of an ESG-friendlyseven-story wooden office building in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas, U.S.A. The three companies have established a special purpose company (SPC) with major U.S. real estate developer Crow Holdings Development (CEO of Crow Holdings Development: Ken Valach; Headquarters: Dallas, Texas; hereinafter CHD) and will construct a large-scale mass timber office building*1. The wooden construction significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to standard reinforced concrete (RC) construction. The total cost of the project is approximately USD 122 million (about 16.6 billion yen*2), and it is scheduled for completion in October 2023.

Property characteristics

A seven-story wooden office building using mass timber with a lease floor area of 22,548 m2 will be developed in the city of Frisco, north of Dallas, Texas. In addition to its convenient location, the property will feature environmental performance from the carbon storage effect of wood and other features, as well as a layout and design that takes employee health and work comfort into consideration. According to calculations using the Whole Building Life Cycle Assessment software "One Click LCA*5," CO2 emissions generated during construction will be reduced by approximately 2,600 tons compared to an RC structure, and the wood used as building is expected to store approximately 3,800 tons of CO2*6. The use of mass timber is also expected to streamline work on the construction site, and to shorten the construction time compared to RC structures.

Exposed columns and beams will allow tenants to enjoy a comfortable space with the abundant use of wood. The mass timber construction can also be seen from the outside, highlighting the use of wood and the environmental advantages as distinctive features of the building. A central park with green space of about 93,000 m2 will be developed on the adjacent land, and all office floors will feature terraces that overlook the park. A gym, restaurant, coffee shop and other facilities will also be invited. The building will obtain green building certification (LEED*3) and wellness certification (Fitwel*4), providing a social and environmental value-added office for ESG-conscious tenants.