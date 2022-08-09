Sumitomo Forestry : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Increase)

August 9, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company name: Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

(Stock code: 1911 1st section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Representative: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi, President & CEO

Notice of Payment of Dividends (Increase)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors on August 9, 2022, Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Sumitomo Forestry") has resolved to distribute dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend) and to revise the year-end dividend forecast as follows.

1. Dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend) and Revision of year-end dividend forecast

.Dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend)

Amount determined Most recent dividend Previous year result forecast (2Q of FY2021) (Announced Apr. 27, 2022) Record date June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Dividend per share 60.00 yen 40.00 yen 35.00 yen Total amount of dividends 12,055 million yen ― 6,388 million yen Effective date September 8, 2022 ― September 8, 2021 Source of dividends Retained earnings ― Retained earnings

(２) .Revision of year-end dividend forecast

Dividend per share (yen) Interim Year-end Annual Previous forecast 40.00 yen 40.00 yen 80.00 yen Revised forecast 65.00 yen 125.00 yen Result of current year 60.00 yen Result of previous year 35.00 yen 45.00 yen 80.00 yen （FY 12/2021） ２. Reasons

Sumitomo Forestry recognizes return to shareholders as one of our highest priorities, and our basic policy is to provide stable and continuous dividends. As a result of comprehensively considering the current business results based on the above basic policy, the interim dividend per share was set at 60.00 yen, which was an increase of 20.00 yen from the latest dividend forecast of 40.00 yen.

Moreover, we have revised the year-end dividend forecast to 65.00 yen, which is an increase of 25.00 yen from the latest dividend forecast of 40.00 yen.