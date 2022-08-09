Sumitomo Forestry : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Increase)

August 9, 2022
For Immediate Release
Company name: Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.
(Stock code: 1911 1st section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Representative: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi, President & CEO
Inquiries: Toshihiro Horii, General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-3214-2270)
Notice of Payment of Dividends (Increase)
At the meeting of the Board of Directors on August 9, 2022, Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Sumitomo Forestry") has resolved to distribute dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend) and to revise the year-end dividend forecast as follows.
1. Dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend) and Revision of year-end dividend forecast
.Dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend)
|
|
Amount determined
|
Most recent dividend
|
Previous year result
|
|
forecast
|
(2Q of FY2021)
|
|
|
(Announced Apr. 27, 2022)
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
60.00 yen
|
40.00 yen
|
35.00 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of dividends
|
12,055 million yen
|
―
|
6,388 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
September 8, 2022
|
―
|
September 8, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
―
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
(２) .Revision of year-end dividend forecast
|
|
|
Dividend per share (yen)
|
|
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
Previous forecast
|
40.00 yen
|
40.00 yen
|
80.00 yen
|
Revised forecast
|
|
65.00 yen
|
125.00 yen
|
Result of current year
|
60.00 yen
|
|
|
Result of previous year
|
35.00 yen
|
45.00 yen
|
80.00 yen
|
（FY 12/2021）
|
|
|
|
２. Reasons
|
|
|
Sumitomo Forestry recognizes return to shareholders as one of our highest priorities, and our basic policy is to provide stable and continuous dividends. As a result of comprehensively considering the current business results based on the above basic policy, the interim dividend per share was set at 60.00 yen, which was an increase of 20.00 yen from the latest dividend forecast of 40.00 yen.
Moreover, we have revised the year-end dividend forecast to 65.00 yen, which is an increase of 25.00 yen from the latest dividend forecast of 40.00 yen.
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:04 UTC.