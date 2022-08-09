Log in
Sumitomo Forestry : Notice of Payment of Dividends (Increase)

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
August 9, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company name: Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

(Stock code: 1911 1st section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Representative: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi, President & CEO

Inquiries: Toshihiro Horii, General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-3214-2270)

Notice of Payment of Dividends (Increase)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors on August 9, 2022, Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Sumitomo Forestry") has resolved to distribute dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend) and to revise the year-end dividend forecast as follows.

1. Dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend) and Revision of year-end dividend forecast

  1. .Dividends of surplus (Interim Dividend)

Amount determined

Most recent dividend

Previous year result

forecast

(2Q of FY2021)

(Announced Apr. 27, 2022)

Record date

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dividend per share

60.00 yen

40.00 yen

35.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

12,055 million yen

6,388 million yen

Effective date

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

() .Revision of year-end dividend forecast

Dividend per share (yen)

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous forecast

40.00 yen

40.00 yen

80.00 yen

Revised forecast

65.00 yen

125.00 yen

Result of current year

60.00 yen

Result of previous year

35.00 yen

45.00 yen

80.00 yen

FY 12/2021

. Reasons

Sumitomo Forestry recognizes return to shareholders as one of our highest priorities, and our basic policy is to provide stable and continuous dividends. As a result of comprehensively considering the current business results based on the above basic policy, the interim dividend per share was set at 60.00 yen, which was an increase of 20.00 yen from the latest dividend forecast of 40.00 yen.

Moreover, we have revised the year-end dividend forecast to 65.00 yen, which is an increase of 25.00 yen from the latest dividend forecast of 40.00 yen.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:04 UTC.


