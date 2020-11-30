Sumitomo Forestry : Selected for Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, a Global ESG Investment Equity Index - Thirteenth time as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

November 19, 2020

For immediate release

Selected for Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index,

a Global ESG Investment Equity Index

- Thirteenth time as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices -

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and

Representative Director: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi ;

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Sumitomo Forestry) announced that Sumitomo Forestry has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

(hereinafter DJSI Asia Pacific), one of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment stock price indices that is highly regarded globally. This marks the thirteenth time that Sumitomo Forestry has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

DJSI Asia Pacific tracks the performance of around 600 major companies in aggregate market value from the Asia-Oceania region, of which 158 companies (82 being Japanese companies) were included into the index in 2020. Sumitomo Forestry was selected in recognition of its relatively high rate of handling sustainable timber and wood products*, and its climate change strategies required for TCFD through the joining of the RE100 initiative and the establishment of science-based targets (SBTs) which are long-term goals for reducing greenhouse gases.

Sumitomo Forestry defines timber and wood products as sustainable if they belong to any of the following categories: certified timber and pre-certified timber; timber from plantation forests; natural timber where forestry management and distribution can be assessed as sustainable; or recycled wood.

Reference: https://sfc.jp/english/information/society/business/distribution/procurement.html

Launched in 1999, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were the first family of global stock indices that tracked major companies in the world that are undertaking sustainability initiatives. It evaluates and analyzes the sustainability of major corporations in each country from three aspects-economic, environmental, and social-for inclusion in its indices.

Sumitomo Forestry has also been included in other major ESG indices, such as the four ESG indices-the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) (all selected continuously since 2017) and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (selected continuously since 2018)-selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund, a pension fund investment agency of the largest scale globally, as well as the FTSE4Good Index Series by FTSE Russell (comprising FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) since 2004.

Since its foundation, the Sumitomo Forestry Group has been utilizing timber, a renewable resource, in many businesses based on the needs of the times. Amid growing interest in ESG and sustainable development goals (SDGs) in recent years, the Group has worked to promote further integration of business operations and ESG initiatives as one of the basic policies of the