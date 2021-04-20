Log in
    1911   JP3409800004

SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD.

(1911)
Sumitomo Forestry : Notice Concerning Completion of Pay-In for New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer

04/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
April 20, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company name: Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 1911 1st section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi, President & CEO

Inquiries: Toshihiro Horii, General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-3214-2270)

Notice Concerning Completion of Pay-In for New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that pay-in was completed today in relation to the issuance of new shares for remuneration by shares with restriction on transfer approved by resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 30, 2021. Details of the issues can be found in the Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer dated March 30, 2021.

1. Outline of the issuance

(1)

Payment date

April 20, 2021

(2)

Class and number of

19,800 shares of common stock of the Company

shares to be issued

(3)

Paid-in amount

2,412 yen per share

(4)

Total amount of issue

47,757,600 yen

6 Directors (1*) 12,800 shares

(5)

Allottees

13 Executive Officers (2*) 7,000 shares

*1 Excluding Outside Directors

*2 Excluding Executive Officers who concurrently serve

as Directors

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
