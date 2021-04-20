Sumitomo Forestry : Notice Concerning Completion of Pay-In for New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer

April 20, 2021
For Immediate Release
Company name: Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 1911 1st section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Representative: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi, President & CEO
Inquiries: Toshihiro Horii, General Manager of Corporate Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-3214-2270)
Notice Concerning Completion of Pay-In for New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer
Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that pay-in was completed today in relation to the issuance of new shares for remuneration by shares with restriction on transfer approved by resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 30, 2021. Details of the issues can be found in the Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer dated March 30, 2021.
1. Outline of the issuance
|
(1)
|
Payment date
|
April 20, 2021
|
(2)
|
Class and number of
|
19,800 shares of common stock of the Company
|
shares to be issued
|
|
|
(3)
|
Paid-in amount
|
2,412 yen per share
|
(4)
|
Total amount of issue
|
47,757,600 yen
|
|
|
6 Directors (1*) 12,800 shares
|
(5)
|
Allottees
|
13 Executive Officers (2*) 7,000 shares
|
*1 Excluding Outside Directors
|
|
|
*2 Excluding Executive Officers who concurrently serve
|
|
|
as Directors
