Sumitomo Forestry : Notice Concerning Completion of Pay-In for New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer

Notice Concerning Completion of Pay-In for New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that pay-in was completed today in relation to the issuance of new shares for remuneration by shares with restriction on transfer approved by resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 30, 2021. Details of the issues can be found in the Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares for Remuneration by Shares with Restriction on Transfer dated March 30, 2021.

1. Outline of the issuance