Sumitomo Forestry : receives top-rankedS&P Global Sustainability Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

February 8, 2023

For Immediate Release

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Forestry receives top-ranked

S&P Global Sustainability Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi;

headquarters: Tokyo; hereinafter, Sumitomo Forestry) is pleased to announce that it has received for the fifth consecutive year the highest-ranked Sustainability Award by S&P Global, the world's leading provider of research and ratings of socially responsible investments (SRI). This year, Sumitomo Forestry scored 83 out of 100, which is the highest among the Homebuilding Industry.

S&P Global assesses the economic, environmental, and social aspects of more than 7,800 leading companies around the world. The top 15% of companies in 61 industries are listed in The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 for excellence in sustainability performance.

This year in 2023, the award designations that were used until 2022 - Gold, Silver, and Bronze Class - have been renamed the Top 1%, the Top 5%, and the Top 10%.

Since the Sustainability Yearbook was first issued in 2008, Sumitomo Forestry has been selected for excellence in sustainability performance in the Homebuilding Industry for 16 consecutive years and given the highest former Gold Class ranking seven times. This year, 84 Japanese companies were selected for excellence in sustainability performance, of which three companies, including Sumitomo Forestry, received the Top 1% ranking. The Company has also been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), both of which are global ESG investment indices evaluated based on S&P Global scores.

To contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society, Sumitomo Forestry Group announced the "Mission TREEING 2030", its long-term vision with 2030 as target year, the same target year as the United Nation's SDGs. In its medium-term management plan, "Mission TREEING 2030 Phase 1 (2022~2024)", the Company specified "the further integration of business and ESG" as one of its basic policies and to achieve this, created