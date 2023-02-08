Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1911   JP3409800004

SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD.

(1911)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:12:11 2023-02-08 am EST
2424.00 JPY   -0.12%
12:24aSumitomo Forestry : receives top-rankedS&P Global Sustainability Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year
PU
01/31Sumitomo Forestry : Housing Project in the Depok City, Suburban Area of Jakarta~Improving Indonesia's living environment by providing environmentally conscious, safe, high quality housing~
PU
01/31Sumitomo Forestry : selected for inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Third Consecutive Year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Forestry : receives top-rankedS&P Global Sustainability Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

02/08/2023 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 8, 2023

For Immediate Release

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Forestry receives top-ranked

S&P Global Sustainability Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi;

headquarters: Tokyo; hereinafter, Sumitomo Forestry) is pleased to announce that it has received for the fifth consecutive year the highest-ranked Sustainability Award by S&P Global, the world's leading provider of research and ratings of socially responsible investments (SRI). This year, Sumitomo Forestry scored 83 out of 100, which is the highest among the Homebuilding Industry.

S&P Global assesses the economic, environmental, and social aspects of more than 7,800 leading companies around the world. The top 15% of companies in 61 industries are listed in The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 for excellence in sustainability performance.

This year in 2023, the award designations that were used until 2022 - Gold, Silver, and Bronze Class - have been renamed the Top 1%, the Top 5%, and the Top 10%.

Since the Sustainability Yearbook was first issued in 2008, Sumitomo Forestry has been selected for excellence in sustainability performance in the Homebuilding Industry for 16 consecutive years and given the highest former Gold Class ranking seven times. This year, 84 Japanese companies were selected for excellence in sustainability performance, of which three companies, including Sumitomo Forestry, received the Top 1% ranking. The Company has also been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), both of which are global ESG investment indices evaluated based on S&P Global scores.

To contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society, Sumitomo Forestry Group announced the "Mission TREEING 2030", its long-term vision with 2030 as target year, the same target year as the United Nation's SDGs. In its medium-term management plan, "Mission TREEING 2030 Phase 1 (2022~2024)", the Company specified "the further integration of business and ESG" as one of its basic policies and to achieve this, created

the Mid-Term Sustainability Targets 2024, which incorporates material issues and sustainability targets. By addressing specific material issues and providing value for our planet, for people and society, and for the market economy, Sumitomo Forestry will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD.
12:24aSumitomo Forestry : receives top-rankedS&P Global Sustainability Award for the Fifth Conse..
PU
01/31Sumitomo Forestry : Housing Project in the Depok City, Suburban Area of Jakarta~Improving ..
PU
01/31Sumitomo Forestry : selected for inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the ..
PU
2022SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
2022Sumitomo Forestry : Development of Seven-Story Mass Timber Office Building in the Suburbs ..
PU
2022Sumitomo Forestry : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Equity Shares of the Southern Impressi..
PU
2022Sumitomo Forestry : Makes Climate Change A List for Seventh Consecutive Year~ Achieves Hig..
PU
2022Sumitomo Forestry : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, a Global ESG Invest..
PU
2022The market is still looking for an inflection point
MS
2022Sumitomo Forestry : WBCSD Releases a Roadmap towards Nature-PositiveSumitomo Forestry the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 624 B 12 365 M 12 365 M
Net income 2022 107 B 816 M 816 M
Net Debt 2022 262 B 1 996 M 1 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,54x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 485 B 3 692 M 3 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 254
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 427,00 JPY
Average target price 2 740,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiro Mitsuyoshi President & Representative Director
Akira Ichikawa President & Representative Director
Junko Hirakawa Independent Outside Director
Izumi Yamashita Independent Outside Director
Ryu Yano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD.3.73%3 644
D.R. HORTON, INC.10.14%33 714
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.55%15 322
PULTEGROUP, INC.29.15%13 095
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.5.91%12 331
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 993