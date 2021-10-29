Consolidated Financial Report for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021 [PDF:382KB]

Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from April 1 to September 30, 2021

Additional Notes

Transfers of important subsidiaries during the three months ended September 30, 2020: None (moves of specific subsidiaries due to change in scope of consolidation)

Newly consolidated: - Excluded from consolidation: - (2) Special accounting measures applied in the quarterly consolidated financial report: Applicable

(3) Changes to accounting policies, changes to accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i) Changes to accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes (ii) Changes to accounting policies not otherwise stated in (i): None (iii) Changes to accounting estimates: None (iv) Retrospective restatements: None

Number of shares issued (share capital) Number of shares issued at end of fiscal period (including treasury shares):

As of September 30, 2021 122,905,481 shares As of March 31, 2021 122,905,481 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of fiscal period:

As of September 30, 2021 402,242 shares As of March 31, 2021 397,425 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during fiscal period (cumulative quarterly period):

As of September 30, 2021 122,505,571 shares As of September 30, 2020 122,513,993 shares

The Quarterly Summary of Financial Results is not subject to the Quarterly Review by a Certified Public Accountant or an Independent Auditor

Explanations and Other Special Items regarding the Pertinent Reasons for the Earnings Forecast

Earnings forecasts and outlooks concerning future financial results are believed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of publication. Actual financial results may vary from the above forecast and outlook due to a variety of factors. For information on the assumptions that form the basis of the earnings forecast and items to note concerning the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to the Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-LookingEstimates in the Supplementary Materials section beginning on page 10.