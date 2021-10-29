Log in
    6302   JP3405400007

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation Material for the 2nd Quarter FY 2021[PDF:728KB]
10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021 and

Projections for FY2021

2021/10/29

Copyright © Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1

2021/10/29

I N D E X

01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021

02 Projections for FY2021

03 Topics

Copyright © Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

2021/10/29

01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021

Copyright © Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

2021/10/29

01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021

  • Main Points
  1. Orders
  • Increased significantly YoY backed by the recovery in the economy and capital investment.
  • Increased across all segments YoY except Energy & Lifelines.
  1. Sales
  • Increased YoY as did orders.
  • Increased across all segments YoY.
  1. Operating profit
  • Increased YoY backed by the sales increase and others.
  • Increased across all segments YoY except Industrial Machinery.

Unit: JPY billion

2020/1H

2021/1H

Change

Orders

370.8

489.5

118.7

Net Sales

391.7

446

54.3

Operating profit

21.2

27.5

6.3

Operating profit Ratio

5.4%

6.2%

0.8%

Ordinary profit

19.1

27.2

8.1

Ordinary profit Ratio

4.9%

6.1%

1.2%

Extra Ordinary profit

(3.0)

(3.0)

or Loss

Current Profit before

19.1

27.0

7.8

Tax Adjustments

Current Profit

10.9

17.7

6.8

Current Profit Ratio

2.8%

4.0%

1.2%

Dividend Per Share

JPY9

JPY35

Currency exchange

JPY106

JPY108

rate (US dollars)

Copyright © Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

2021/10/29

01

Operating Profit by Segment

Comparison with Previous Fiscal Year2020/1H - 2021/1H

Unit: JPY billion

Machinery components

2020/1H

2021/1H

Change

Increased sales and profits due to increased

demand for gear reducers, the segment's

1.1

2.7

1.6

mainstays.

Mechatronics

Industrial machinery

Plastics machinery saw increased sales and

Industrial

profits due to increased demand in China and

8.9

8.8

(0.0)

Europe.

machinery

Semiconductor-related business saw a

decrease in sales and profits due to a

Logistics &

decrease in order backlog compared to the

7.3

9.5

2.2

previous year.

Construction

Logistics & Construction

Hydraulic excavator sales and profits

Energy & Lifelines

3.0

5.2

2.2

increased due to increased demand in China

and North America.

Other businesses saw a decrease in profits

due to lower sales in the material handling

Others

1.0

1.3

0.3

system business and others.

Energy & Lifelines

The energy plant business increased profits

Total

21.1

27.5

6.3

due to higher sales.

Other businesses saw a decrease in profits

due to lower sales and others.

Copyright © Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
