Presentation Material for the 2nd Quarter FY 2021[PDF:728KB]

Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021 and
Projections for FY2021
2021/10/29
2021/10/29
I N D E X
01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021
02 Projections for FY2021
03 Topics
2021/10/29
01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021
2021/10/29
01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2021
-
Orders
-
Increased significantly YoY backed by the recovery in the economy and capital investment.
-
Increased across all segments YoY except Energy & Lifelines.
-
Sales
-
Increased YoY as did orders.
-
Increased across all segments YoY.
-
Operating profit
-
Increased YoY backed by the sales increase and others.
-
Increased across all segments YoY except Industrial Machinery.
Unit: JPY billion
|
|
2020/1H
|
2021/1H
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Orders
|
370.8
|
489.5
|
118.7
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
391.7
|
446
|
54.3
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
21.2
|
27.5
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit Ratio
|
5.4%
|
6.2%
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
19.1
|
27.2
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit Ratio
|
4.9%
|
6.1%
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Extra Ordinary profit
|
－
|
(3.0)
|
(3.0)
|
or Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Profit before
|
19.1
|
27.0
|
7.8
|
Tax Adjustments
|
|
|
|
Current Profit
|
10.9
|
17.7
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
Current Profit Ratio
|
2.8%
|
4.0%
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Per Share
|
JPY9
|
JPY35
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency exchange
|
JPY106
|
JPY108
|
|
rate (US dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021/10/29
|
01
|
|
Operating Profit by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■ Comparison with Previous Fiscal Year（2020/1H - 2021/1H）
|
|
Unit: JPY billion
|
|
＜Machinery components＞
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/1H
|
2021/1H
|
Change
|
|
• Increased sales and profits due to increased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
demand for gear reducers, the segment's
|
|
|
1.1
|
2.7
|
1.6
|
|
mainstays.
|
|
Mechatronics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＜Industrial machinery＞
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Plastics machinery saw increased sales and
|
Industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profits due to increased demand in China and
|
|
8.9
|
8.8
|
(0.0)
|
|
Europe.
|
|
machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Semiconductor-related business saw a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decrease in sales and profits due to a
|
Logistics &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decrease in order backlog compared to the
|
|
7.3
|
9.5
|
2.2
|
|
previous year.
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＜Logistics & Construction＞
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Hydraulic excavator sales and profits
|
Energy & Lifelines
|
|
3.0
|
5.2
|
2.2
|
|
increased due to increased demand in China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and North America.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Other businesses saw a decrease in profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to lower sales in the material handling
|
Others
|
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
|
system business and others.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＜Energy & Lifelines＞
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• The energy plant business increased profits
|
Total
|
|
21.1
|
27.5
|
6.3
|
|
due to higher sales.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Other businesses saw a decrease in profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to lower sales and others.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
