Official SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. press release
Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Action to Implement Management that is Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price
December 27, 2023 at 02:50 am EST
SHI Group will make efforts to enhance its corporate governance, aiming to establish an efficient and highly transparent management structure, in order to increase the SHI Group's corporate value and further enhance its reputation among and trustfulness of all stakeholders.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.;
- precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.;
- equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.;
- machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.;
- industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.;
- ships (4%);
- other (0.7%).