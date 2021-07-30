Log in
    6302   JP3405400007

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Consolidated Financial Report for the 1st Quarter of FY 2021

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

For the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021

All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan. This document has been translated from the Japanese original as a guide to non-Japanese investors, and contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Amounts shown in this financial statement have been rounded to the nearest million yen.

Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021

Presented July 30, 2021

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Listed exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code

6302

Head office

Tokyo

President

Shinji Shimomura

URL

www.shi.co.jp

Inquiries

Michiko Watanabe

General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept.

Telephone

+81 3 6737 2331

Scheduled date for submitting quarterly

August 6, 2021

report

Scheduled date of payment of cash

-

dividends

Availability of supplementary explanations

No

for quarterly financial statement

Holding of meeting to explain quarterly

No

financial statement

1. FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Results (April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021)

(1) Business Results

(Units: millions of yen)

First Quarter

First Quarter

April 1 to June 30, 2021

April 1 to June 30, 2020

% change

% change

Net sales

216,267

19.7

180,657

(11.5)

Operating profit

15,045

114.7

7,006

(48.2)

Ordinary profit

15,059

164.5

5,693

(57.3)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,260

255.7

2,603

(70.8)

Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)

75.59

21.25

Fully diluted profit attributable to owners of parent ratio

Note: Comprehensive income:

Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021: 22,591 million yen, (- %)

Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020: (2,566) million yen, (-%)

2

Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021

(2) Financial Position

(Units: millions of yen)

End of First Quarter

End of Previous Full Year

As of June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Total assets

1,040,030

1,030,684

Total net assets

519,924

504,928

Equity ratio (%)

48.6

47.6

Reference: Equity:

Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021:

505,750 million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

490,697 million yen

2. Dividends

(Unit: yen)

Year Ended March 31,

Year Ending March 31,

Year Ending March 31,

2021

2022

2022 (forecast)

Annual dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

9.00

35.00

Third quarter

End of term

56.00

35.00

Annual dividends

65.00

70.00

Note: Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. FY2022 Consolidated Forecasts (April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022)

(Units: millions of yen)

Full Year

April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022

% change

Net sales

870,000

2.5

Operating profit

50,000

(2.6)

Ordinary profit

46,000

(7.2)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

27,000

0.9

Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)

220.39

Note:

Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: No

Additional Notes

(1) Transfers of important subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021:

None

(moves of specific subsidiaries due to change in scope of consolidation)

3

Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021

Newly consolidated:

-

Excluded from consolidation:

-

(2) Special accounting measures applied in the quarterly consolidated financial report:

Applicable

(3) Changes to accounting policies, changes to accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i) Changes to accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards:

Yes

(ii) Changes to accounting policies not otherwise stated in (i):

None

(iii) Changes to accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Retrospective restatements:

None

  1. Number of shares issued (share capital)
    1. Number of shares issued at end of fiscal period (including treasury shares):

As of June 30, 2021

122,905,481 shares

As of March 31, 2021

122,905,481 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of fiscal period:

As of June 30, 2021

398,502 shares

As of March 31, 2021

397,425 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during fiscal period (cumulative quarterly period):

As of June 30, 2021

122,507,252 shares

As of June 30, 2020

122,515,795 shares

  • The Quarterly Summary of Financial Results is not subject to the Quarterly Review by a Certified Public Accountant or an Independent Auditor

Explanations and Other Special Items regarding the Pertinent Reasons for the Earnings Forecast

Earnings forecasts and outlooks concerning future financial results are believed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of publication. Actual financial results may vary from the above forecast and outlook due to a variety of factors. For information on the assumptions that form the basis of the earnings forecast and items to note concerning the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to the Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-LookingEstimates in the Supplementary Materials section beginning on page 9.

4

Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021

Supplementary Materials - Table of Contents

I. Qualitative Information regarding Current Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance ... 7

1.

Explanation of Business Performance .............................................................................................

7

2.

Explanation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Position ...........................................................

8

3.

Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Estimates .........

9

II. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Explanatory Notes.............................

10

1.

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ........................................................................................

10

2.

Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income..................................................................................................................

13

3.

Items of Special Note Concerning the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..................

15

(Significant Events or Conditions that Question the Premise of a Going Concern) ......................

15

(Notes regarding Significant Fluctuations to Shareholders' Equity) ..............................................

15

(Application of Accounting Procedures Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial

Statements) ....................................................................................................................................

15

(Changes to Accounting Policies) ..................................................................................................

15

(Subsequent Events of Significant Importance).............................................................................

16

III. Supplemental Information..............................................................................................................

17

1.

Orders Received, Sales, and Balance of Orders Received, by Segment .....................................

17

2.

(Summary) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flows Statement ..........................................................

19

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
