Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Consolidated Financial Report for the 1st Quarter of FY 2021

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT
For the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan. This document has been translated from the Japanese original as a guide to non-Japanese investors, and contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Amounts shown in this financial statement have been rounded to the nearest million yen.
Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021
Presented July 30, 2021
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Listed exchanges
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code
6302
Head office
Tokyo
President
Shinji Shimomura
URL
www.shi.co.jp
Inquiries
Michiko Watanabe
General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept.
Telephone
+81 3 6737 2331
Scheduled date for submitting quarterly
August 6, 2021
report
Scheduled date of payment of cash
-
dividends
Availability of supplementary explanations
No
for quarterly financial statement
Holding of meeting to explain quarterly
No
financial statement
1. FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Results (April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021)
(1) Business Results
(Units: millions of yen)
First Quarter
First Quarter
April 1 to June 30, 2021
April 1 to June 30, 2020
% change
% change
Net sales
216,267
19.7
180,657
(11.5)
Operating profit
15,045
114.7
7,006
(48.2)
Ordinary profit
15,059
164.5
5,693
(57.3)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,260
255.7
2,603
(70.8)
Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)
75.59
21.25
Fully diluted profit attributable to owners of parent ratio
―
―
Note: Comprehensive income:
Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021: 22,591 million yen, (- %)
Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020: (2,566) million yen, (-%)
2
Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021
(2) Financial Position
(Units: millions of yen)
End of First Quarter
End of Previous Full Year
As of June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Total assets
1,040,030
1,030,684
Total net assets
519,924
504,928
Equity ratio (%)
48.6
47.6
Reference: Equity:
Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021:
505,750 million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
490,697 million yen
2. Dividends
(Unit: yen)
Year Ended March 31,
Year Ending March 31,
Year Ending March 31,
2021
2022
2022 (forecast)
Annual dividends per share
First quarter
―
―
Second quarter
9.00
35.00
Third quarter
―
―
End of term
56.00
35.00
Annual dividends
65.00
70.00
Note: Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: No
3. FY2022 Consolidated Forecasts (April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022)
(Units: millions of yen)
Full Year
April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022
% change
Net sales
870,000
2.5
Operating profit
50,000
(2.6)
Ordinary profit
46,000
(7.2)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
27,000
0.9
Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)
220.39
Note:
Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: No
Additional Notes
(1) Transfers of important subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021:
None
(moves of specific subsidiaries due to change in scope of consolidation)
3
Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021
Newly consolidated:
-
Excluded from consolidation:
-
(2) Special accounting measures applied in the quarterly consolidated financial report:
Applicable
(3) Changes to accounting policies, changes to accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(i) Changes to accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards:
Yes
(ii) Changes to accounting policies not otherwise stated in (i):
None
(iii) Changes to accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Retrospective restatements:
None
Number of shares issued (share capital)
Number of shares issued at end of fiscal period (including treasury shares):
As of June 30, 2021
122,905,481 shares
As of March 31, 2021
122,905,481 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of fiscal period:
As of June 30, 2021
398,502 shares
As of March 31, 2021
397,425 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during fiscal period (cumulative quarterly period):
As of June 30, 2021
122,507,252 shares
As of June 30, 2020
122,515,795 shares
The Quarterly Summary of Financial Results is not subject to the Quarterly Review by a Certified Public Accountant or an Independent Auditor
Explanations and Other Special Items regarding the Pertinent Reasons for the Earnings Forecast
Earnings forecasts and outlooks concerning future financial results are believed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of publication. Actual financial results may vary from the above forecast and outlook due to a variety of factors. For information on the assumptions that form the basis of the earnings forecast and items to note concerning the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to the Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and OtherForward-LookingEstimates in the Supplementary Materials section beginning on page 9.
4
Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period from April 1 to June 30, 2021
Supplementary Materials - Table of Contents
I. Qualitative Information regarding Current Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance ... 7
1.
Explanation of Business Performance .............................................................................................
7
2.
Explanation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Position ...........................................................
8
3.
Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Estimates .........
9
II. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Explanatory Notes.............................
