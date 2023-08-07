Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT
For the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan. This document has been translated from the Japanese original as a guide to non-Japanese investors, and contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Amounts shown in this financial statement have been rounded to the nearest million yen.
Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023
Presented August 7, 2023
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Listed exchanges
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code
6302
Head office
Tokyo
President
Shinji Shimomura
URL
www.shi.co.jp
Inquiries
Yoshitaka Shimamura
General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept.
Telephone
+81 3 6737 2333
Scheduled date for submitting quarterly
August 9, 2023
report
Scheduled date of payment of cash
September 1, 2023
dividends
Availability of supplementary explanations
Yes
for quarterly financial statement
Holding of meeting to explain quarterly
Yes
financial statement
1. FY2023 Second Quarter Consolidated Results (January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Business Results
(Units: millions of yen)
Second Quarter
Second Quarter
January 1 to June 30, 2023
April 1 to September 30, 2022
% change
% change
Net sales
510,059
―
576,648
―
Operating profit
30,655
―
26,733
―
Ordinary profit
32,889
―
28,542
―
Profit attributable to owners of parent
22,476
―
19,002
―
Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)
183.49
155.12
Fully diluted profit attributable to owners of parent ratio
―
―
Note 1: Comprehensive income:
Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023: 48,786 million yen, (- %)
Fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022: 62,367 million yen, (- %)
Note 2: The Company has changed the closing date from March 31 to December 31 starting from the previous consolidated fiscal year. With regard to the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter, a transition period for the change of the closing date, accounts were closed in an irregular manner with a consolidation period being set to be six months from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 in the case of the Company and its subsidiaries whose fiscal year ended in March and being set to be nine months from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 in the case of its subsidiaries whose fiscal year ended in December. Therefore, year-on-year change rates are not described in this document.
2
Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023
(2) Financial Position
(Units: millions of yen)
End of Second Quarter
As of June 30, 2023
End of Previous Full Year
December 31, 2022
Total assets
1,203,463
1,148,870
Total net assets
620,005
576,922
Equity ratio (%)
50.8
49.5
Reference: Equity:
Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023:
611,783 million yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:
569,263 million yen
2. Dividends
(Unit: yen)
Year Ended December
Year Ending
Year Ending
December 31, 2023
31, 2022
December 31, 2023
(forecast)
Annual dividends per share
First quarter
―
―
Second quarter
45.00
60.00
Third quarter
―
―
End of term
45.00
60.00
Annual dividends
90.00
120.00
Note: Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: No
3. FY2023 Consolidated Forecasts (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(Units: millions of yen)
Full Year
January 1, 2023 to December 31,
2023
% change
Net sales
1,075,000
―
Operating profit
64,000
―
Ordinary profit
60,000
―
Profit attributable to owners of parent
38,000
―
Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)
310.21
Note 1: Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: Yes
Note 2: As a result of the change of the closing date, accounts were closed in an irregular manner for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Therefore, year-on-year change rates are not described in this document.
3
Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023
Additional Notes
(1) Transfers of important subsidiaries during the six months ended March 31, 2023:
None
(moves of specific subsidiaries due to change in scope of consolidation)
Newly consolidated:
-
Excluded from consolidation:
-
(2) Special accounting measures applied in the quarterly consolidated financial report:
Applicable
(3) Changes to accounting policies, changes to accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(i)
Changes to accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards:
None
(ii)
Changes to accounting policies not otherwise stated in (i):
None
(iii) Changes to accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Retrospective restatements:
None
- Number of shares issued (share capital)
- Number of shares issued at end of fiscal period (including treasury shares):
As of June 30, 2023
122,905,481 shares
As of December 31, 2022
122,905,481 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of fiscal period:
As of June 30, 2023
414,984 shares
As of December 31, 2022
409,650 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during fiscal period (cumulative quarterly period):
As of June 30, 2023
122,493,313 shares
As of September 30, 2022
122,498,607 shares
*Treasury stock that is deducted to calculate the number of term-end treasury stock and the average number of shares during the fiscal period includes shares of the Company held in the trust account related to the share delivery trust established for the stock compensation plan for directors and others.
- The Quarterly Summary of Financial Results is not subject to the Quarterly Review by a Certified Public Accountant or an Independent Auditor
- Earnings forecasts and outlooks concerning future financial results are believed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of publication. Actual financial results may vary from the above forecast and outlook due to a variety of factors. For information on the assumptions that form the basis of the earnings forecast and items to note concerning the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to theExplanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward- Looking Estimates in the Supplementary Materials section beginning on page 10.
4
Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023
Supplementary Materials - Table of Contents
I. Qualitative Information regarding Current Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance
... 6
1.
Explanation of Business Performance
6
2.
Explanation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Position
8
3.
Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Estimates
10
II. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Explanatory Notes
11
1.
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
11
2.
Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
14
3.
Items of Special Note Concerning the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
16
(Significant Events or Conditions that Question the Premise of a Going Concern)
16
(Notes regarding Significant Fluctuations to Shareholders' Equity)
16
(Application of Accounting Procedures Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial
Statements)
16
(Subsequent Events of Significant Importance)
16
III. Supplemental Information
17
1. Orders Received, Sales and Operating Profit/Loss, and Balance of Orders Received, by Segment
..............................................................................................................................................................17
2. (Summary) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flows Statement
19
5
