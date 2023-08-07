Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

For the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023

All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan. This document has been translated from the Japanese original as a guide to non-Japanese investors, and contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Amounts shown in this financial statement have been rounded to the nearest million yen.

Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023

Presented August 7, 2023

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Listed exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code

6302

Head office

Tokyo

President

Shinji Shimomura

URL

www.shi.co.jp

Inquiries

Yoshitaka Shimamura

General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept.

Telephone

+81 3 6737 2333

Scheduled date for submitting quarterly

August 9, 2023

report

Scheduled date of payment of cash

September 1, 2023

dividends

Availability of supplementary explanations

Yes

for quarterly financial statement

Holding of meeting to explain quarterly

Yes

financial statement

1. FY2023 Second Quarter Consolidated Results (January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Business Results

(Units: millions of yen)

Second Quarter

Second Quarter

January 1 to June 30, 2023

April 1 to September 30, 2022

% change

% change

Net sales

510,059

576,648

Operating profit

30,655

26,733

Ordinary profit

32,889

28,542

Profit attributable to owners of parent

22,476

19,002

Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)

183.49

155.12

Fully diluted profit attributable to owners of parent ratio

Note 1: Comprehensive income:

Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023: 48,786 million yen, (- %)

Fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022: 62,367 million yen, (- %)

Note 2: The Company has changed the closing date from March 31 to December 31 starting from the previous consolidated fiscal year. With regard to the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter, a transition period for the change of the closing date, accounts were closed in an irregular manner with a consolidation period being set to be six months from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 in the case of the Company and its subsidiaries whose fiscal year ended in March and being set to be nine months from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 in the case of its subsidiaries whose fiscal year ended in December. Therefore, year-on-year change rates are not described in this document.

2

Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023

(2) Financial Position

(Units: millions of yen)

End of Second Quarter

As of June 30, 2023

End of Previous Full Year

December 31, 2022

Total assets

1,203,463

1,148,870

Total net assets

620,005

576,922

Equity ratio (%)

50.8

49.5

Reference: Equity:

Fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023:

611,783 million yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:

569,263 million yen

2. Dividends

(Unit: yen)

Year Ended December

Year Ending

Year Ending

December 31, 2023

31, 2022

December 31, 2023

(forecast)

Annual dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

45.00

60.00

Third quarter

End of term

45.00

60.00

Annual dividends

90.00

120.00

Note: Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. FY2023 Consolidated Forecasts (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Units: millions of yen)

Full Year

January 1, 2023 to December 31,

2023

% change

Net sales

1,075,000

Operating profit

64,000

Ordinary profit

60,000

Profit attributable to owners of parent

38,000

Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio (yen)

310.21

Note 1: Changes from the most recent dividend forecast: Yes

Note 2: As a result of the change of the closing date, accounts were closed in an irregular manner for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Therefore, year-on-year change rates are not described in this document.

3

Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023

Additional Notes

(1) Transfers of important subsidiaries during the six months ended March 31, 2023:

None

(moves of specific subsidiaries due to change in scope of consolidation)

Newly consolidated:

-

Excluded from consolidation:

-

(2) Special accounting measures applied in the quarterly consolidated financial report:

Applicable

(3) Changes to accounting policies, changes to accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i)

Changes to accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards:

None

(ii)

Changes to accounting policies not otherwise stated in (i):

None

(iii) Changes to accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Retrospective restatements:

None

  1. Number of shares issued (share capital)
    1. Number of shares issued at end of fiscal period (including treasury shares):

As of June 30, 2023

122,905,481 shares

As of December 31, 2022

122,905,481 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of fiscal period:

As of June 30, 2023

414,984 shares

As of December 31, 2022

409,650 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during fiscal period (cumulative quarterly period):

As of June 30, 2023

122,493,313 shares

As of September 30, 2022

122,498,607 shares

*Treasury stock that is deducted to calculate the number of term-end treasury stock and the average number of shares during the fiscal period includes shares of the Company held in the trust account related to the share delivery trust established for the stock compensation plan for directors and others.

  • The Quarterly Summary of Financial Results is not subject to the Quarterly Review by a Certified Public Accountant or an Independent Auditor
  • Earnings forecasts and outlooks concerning future financial results are believed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of publication. Actual financial results may vary from the above forecast and outlook due to a variety of factors. For information on the assumptions that form the basis of the earnings forecast and items to note concerning the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to theExplanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward- Looking Estimates in the Supplementary Materials section beginning on page 10.

4

Consolidated Results for the Six-Month Period from January 1 to June 30, 2023

Supplementary Materials - Table of Contents

I. Qualitative Information regarding Current Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance

... 6

1.

Explanation of Business Performance

6

2.

Explanation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Position

8

3.

Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Estimates

10

II. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Explanatory Notes

11

1.

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

11

2.

Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income

14

3.

Items of Special Note Concerning the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

16

(Significant Events or Conditions that Question the Premise of a Going Concern)

16

(Notes regarding Significant Fluctuations to Shareholders' Equity)

16

(Application of Accounting Procedures Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial

Statements)

16

(Subsequent Events of Significant Importance)

16

III. Supplemental Information

17

1. Orders Received, Sales and Operating Profit/Loss, and Balance of Orders Received, by Segment

..............................................................................................................................................................17

2. (Summary) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flows Statement

19

5

