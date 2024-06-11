Izumi Food Machinery Co., Ltd. will be exhibiting at the PROPAK ASIA FOOMA JAPAN Pavilion.

PROPAK ASIA is one of Asia's largest international trade shows for manufacturing, processing, and packaging, and has been held every June in Bangkok, Thailand, for the past 30 years.

■ Exhibition dates : Wed. June 12 to Sat. June 15, 2024 (Four days)
■ Host city: Bangkok, Thailand
■ Venue: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)
■ Location of our exhibit booth: AH14, Hall 102 (inside FOOMA Pavilion AH06)
■ Official website: PROPAK ASIA

What to expect:
1) An exhibit featuring an actual "Emulder" emulsification/dispersion machine
　The Emulder is highly effective in manufacturing processes that require dispersion, homogenization, emulsification, and pulverization, such as in the food and drinks sector.
2) A video of our Multipurpose Extractor
　We will introduce application examples of this machine using 3D animation.
3) A panel exhibit
　This exhibit will introduce our Multipurpose Extractor, Homogenizer, Ice Cream Production Line, and Process Engineering.

Our booth will be staffed by Japanese and Indonesian employees along with a Thai interpreter, and we will be available to answer any questions you may have.
We look forward to seeing you.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 04:18:02 UTC.