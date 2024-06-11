Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Exhibit at PROPAK ASIA 2024
June 11, 2024 at 12:19 am EDT
Share
Izumi Food Machinery Co., Ltd. will be exhibiting at the PROPAK ASIA FOOMA JAPAN Pavilion.
PROPAK ASIA is one of Asia's largest international trade shows for manufacturing, processing, and packaging, and has been held every June in Bangkok, Thailand, for the past 30 years.
■ Exhibition dates : Wed. June 12 to Sat. June 15, 2024 (Four days)
■ Host city: Bangkok, Thailand
■ Venue: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)
■ Location of our exhibit booth: AH14, Hall 102 (inside FOOMA Pavilion AH06)
■ Official website: PROPAK ASIA
What to expect:
1) An exhibit featuring an actual "Emulder" emulsification/dispersion machine
The Emulder is highly effective in manufacturing processes that require dispersion, homogenization, emulsification, and pulverization, such as in the food and drinks sector.
2) A video of our Multipurpose Extractor
We will introduce application examples of this machine using 3D animation.
3) A panel exhibit
This exhibit will introduce our Multipurpose Extractor, Homogenizer, Ice Cream Production Line, and Process Engineering.
Our booth will be staffed by Japanese and Indonesian employees along with a Thai interpreter, and we will be available to answer any questions you may have.
We look forward to seeing you.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on
11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 June 2024 04:18:02 UTC.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.;
- precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.;
- equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.;
- machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.;
- industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.;
- ships (4%);
- other (0.7%).