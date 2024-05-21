■ Exhibition dates : Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14, 2024
■ Venue :
Exhibition grounds of Messe Frankfurt GmbH
Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Frankfurt am Main GERMANY
■ Booth location : Hall 6.0 B62
■ Official website : https://www.achema.de/en/
■ We will use our booth to present MAXBLEND, an impeller with innovative mixing features made possible by an ideal flow pattern.
The presentation will be an opportunity to see the flow MAXBLEND generates in actual demonstrations.
Representatives from Sumitomo Heavy Industries Process Equipment and STC Engineering will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your needs. They will be happy to discuss the product and its technologies with you.
We look forward to seeing you there.
21 May 2024

21 May 2024
21 May 2024 01:50:06 UTC.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.;
- precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.;
- equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.;
- machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.;
- industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.;
- ships (4%);
- other (0.7%).