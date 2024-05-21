Sumitomo Heavy Industries Process Equipment Co., Ltd. will present a joint exhibit at ACHEMA 2024 with its German partner STC Engineering GmbH.

■ Exhibition dates : Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14, 2024
■ Venue :
Exhibition grounds of Messe Frankfurt GmbH
Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Frankfurt am Main GERMANY
■ Booth location : Hall 6.0 B62
■ Official website : https://www.achema.de/en/

■ We will use our booth to present MAXBLEND, an impeller with innovative mixing features made possible by an ideal flow pattern.
The presentation will be an opportunity to see the flow MAXBLEND generates in actual demonstrations.

Representatives from Sumitomo Heavy Industries Process Equipment and STC Engineering will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your needs. They will be happy to discuss the product and its technologies with you.
We look forward to seeing you there.

