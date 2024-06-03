Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Exhibiting at InterPlas Thailand 2024
June 03, 2024 at 02:04 am EDT
Sumitomo Plastics Machinery (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Demag Plastics Machinery (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., overseas subsidiaries of the SHI Plastics Machinery(Thailand) Ltd., will be exhibiting the latest model of injection molding machines at InterPlas Thailand 2024, the largest plastics exhibition in Thailand.
■ Exhibition dates : Wednesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 22, 2024
■ Venue : Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre - Bangkok ( BITEC)
88 Debaratna Road (km. 1) Bangna Tai.Bangna, Bangkok 10260, Thailand
■ Booth location : Booth No. 3F11 Hall 103
■ Official website : https://www.interplasthailand.com/
We will propose to all the customers how to reduce maintenance cost of mold by using our function and application such as high-spec, high-cycle and low clamping force, which is standard equipped.
Exhibition Content:
SE100EV-S Petri dish Φ90 2sets Cycle time＜4s
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.;
- precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.;
- equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.;
- machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.;
- industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.;
- ships (4%);
- other (0.7%).