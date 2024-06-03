Sumitomo Plastics Machinery (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Demag Plastics Machinery (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., overseas subsidiaries of the SHI Plastics Machinery(Thailand) Ltd., will be exhibiting the latest model of injection molding machines at InterPlas Thailand 2024, the largest plastics exhibition in Thailand.



■ Exhibition dates : Wednesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 22, 2024

■ Venue : Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre - Bangkok ( BITEC)

88 Debaratna Road (km. 1) Bangna Tai.Bangna, Bangkok 10260, Thailand

■ Booth location : Booth No. 3F11 Hall 103

■ Official website : https://www.interplasthailand.com/



We will propose to all the customers how to reduce maintenance cost of mold by using our function and application such as high-spec, high-cycle and low clamping force, which is standard equipped.



Exhibition Content:

SE100EV-S Petri dish Φ90 2sets Cycle time＜4s



Attachments Original Link

Permalink