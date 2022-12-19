Advanced search
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-19 am EST
2825.00 JPY   -1.33%
04:23aSumitomo Heavy Industries : Group Receives Silver Rating from EcoVadis, an International Sustainability Rating Provider
PU
12/12Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Contract Agreement for Positive Impact Finance (business investment & loan without restrictions on use)
PU
12/05Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Secures Order for a 74 MW-Class Wood Biomass and Recycled Fuel-Fired Boiler for Power Plant
PU
Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Group Receives Silver Rating from EcoVadis, an International Sustainability Rating Provider

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
December 19, 2022

The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group received a Silver Rating in 2022 Sustainability Assessments conducted by EcoVadis (headquarters: France), an international ratings provider. EcoVadis assesses the sustainability of more than 100,000 supplier companies in 175 countries around the world in four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis awards a Silver Rating to companies falling within the top 25% of all the companies it assesses, and because the SHI Group's score in 2022 corresponded to the top 21%, it earned a Silver Rating.

We, the members of the SHI Group, promote sustainability-oriented management aimed at enhancing both social and corporate value. We do this under the basic policies of "contribution to society through promotion of CSV" and "sustainable growth and development of a SHI Group,"which are components of our Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 for the period from FY2021 to FY2023. We have also set carbon neutrality goals and are addressing climate change risks with an eye to reducing CO₂ emissions to virtually zero throughout our entire Group by 2050.

We will use this Silver Rating to further accelerate these initiatives and achieve growth as a company that stakeholders trust.

■ Related news item:
Nihon Spindle Receives Gold Rating in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 015 B 7 428 M 7 428 M
Net income 2023 40 260 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,71x
Yield 2023 4,03%
Capitalization 351 B 2 566 M 2 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 584
Free-Float -
Chart SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 863,00 JPY
Average target price 3 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinji Shimomura President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Suzuki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shunsuke Betsukawa Chairman
Tetsuya Okamura Representative Director, EVP & GM-ICT
Toshihiko Chijiiwa Manager-Technology Research & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.65%2 566
ATLAS COPCO AB-19.12%57 394
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.18%36 692
FANUC CORPORATION-15.50%28 760
SANDVIK AB-22.02%22 628
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.32%22 587