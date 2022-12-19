Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Group Receives Silver Rating from EcoVadis, an International Sustainability Rating Provider

December 19, 2022

The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group received a Silver Rating in 2022 Sustainability Assessments conducted by EcoVadis (headquarters: France), an international ratings provider. EcoVadis assesses the sustainability of more than 100,000 supplier companies in 175 countries around the world in four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis awards a Silver Rating to companies falling within the top 25% of all the companies it assesses, and because the SHI Group's score in 2022 corresponded to the top 21%, it earned a Silver Rating.

We, the members of the SHI Group, promote sustainability-oriented management aimed at enhancing both social and corporate value. We do this under the basic policies of "contribution to society through promotion of CSV" and "sustainable growth and development of a SHI Group,"which are components of our Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 for the period from FY2021 to FY2023. We have also set carbon neutrality goals and are addressing climate change risks with an eye to reducing CO₂ emissions to virtually zero throughout our entire Group by 2050.

We will use this Silver Rating to further accelerate these initiatives and achieve growth as a company that stakeholders trust.



