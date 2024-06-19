Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Highview Enterprise Limited Completed Funding for LAES Plant
June 19, 2024 at 12:06 am EDT
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI; Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Shinji Shimomura; hereinafter "SHI") announced that Highview Enterprise Limited ("Highview"), in which SHI has been a leading investor and technology partner since 2020, has successfully completed a funding round for first commercial-scale liquid air energy storage (LAES) plant in England. The plant will use Highview's LAES technology with an output of 50 MW for 6 hour duration with a total capacity of 300 MWh, and the commercial operation will start in early 2026.
＜Carrington Project Summary＞
Construction site：Carrington, Metropolitan Borough of Trafford, Greater Manchester, England
Storage capacity: 300 MWh (Output power 50 MW x 6 hours)
Start of commercial operation: 2026 (Plan)
Concurrent with Highview's Carrington project in the UK, SHI is constructing a commercial demonstration plant based on Highview's LAES technology at Hiroshima Gas Hatsukaichi plant in Japan. This LAES plant is designed, delivered and operated by SHI and it will start commercial operation in May 2025. Our investment in Highview and the Hiroshima LAES project demonstrate SHI's commitment to providing long duration energy storage that is indispensable for promoting renewable energy, stabilizing grids and achieving net zero.
