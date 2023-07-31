Industrial
&
Energy
Logistics
Mechatronics
Machinery
Construction
&
Lifeline
Integrated Report
April 2022-December 2022
2023
Excellent Products and Services
Creating a more vibrant world through reliable technologies that support manufacturing.
CONTENTS
SHI WAY
- 2 To Our Stakeholders
- 4 Growth History
- 6 Value Creation Process
MESSAGE
- 8 Message from the President
15 Roundtable Discussion with External Directors
18 Message from Newly Appointed External Director
CAPITALS
20 Manufactured Capital
22
Intellectual Capital
SHI MATERIALITY
24
Financial Capital
55
Sustainability
28
Human Capital
59
Corporate Governance
33
Social and Relationship Capital
63
Risk Management
35
Natural Capital
64
Compliance
39
Addressing Climate Change Risks
66
Directors, Corporate Auditors,
and Executive Officers
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
CORPORATE DATA
44
The 4 Segments of SHI
46
Mechatronics
70
Eleven-Year Summary and Key
Financial Data
48
Industrial Machinery
72
Non-
Financial Key Data
50
Logistics
& Construction
76
Corporate Data/Stock-Related
52
Energy & Lifeline
Information
Editorial Policy
The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group (SHI Group) published an Integrated Report for FY2017 in lieu of the Annual Report that it had published since the 1970s. Integrated Report 2023 contains reports on financial information as well as the SHI Group's unique strengths and the sources of its medium- to long-term growth with the aim of deepening understanding among a wide range of stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. Please refer to our website for detailed information and figures related to financial data (including Securities Reports) and non-financial data (such as sustainability data).
Scope of Report
This report covers Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., 144 consolidated subsidiaries (37 in Japan, 107 overseas) and 4 equity- method affiliates (1 in Japan, 3 overseas). Context changes are duly noted in the text.
Timeline
This report covers FY2022(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022). Coverage of overseas subsidiaries is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 with the exception of two companies. Some content makes references to dates outside of this time period. Regarding non-financial data, due to considerations that include ensuring comparability, this report generally covers the 12-month period from January to December 2022.
Reference Guidelines
• "International Integrated Reporting Framework," IFRS Foundation
• GRI Standards
• "WICI Intangibles Reporting Framework Version 1.0," World
• "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation,"
Intellectual Capital Initiative
METI of Japan
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This report includes forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and determined subjectively. All information contained herein is subject to changes in actual business performance.
Positioning of Integrated Report 2023
Corporate Information
Financial
Non-Financial
Technical
Information
Integrated
Report 2023
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Technical Review
Securities Reports
Corporate Governance Report
Interim Business Report "To Our Shareholders"
Environmental Activity Report
Website "Investor Relations"
Website "Sustainability"
Interim Business Report
"To Our Shareholders"
Securities Reports
Corporate Governance
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Report
Technical Review
Our Website
Please refer to our website for detailed information and figures related to financial data (including Securities Reports and timely disclosure information) and non-financial data (Sustainability data, etc.).
Investor Relations
Sustainability
https://www.shi.co.jp/english/ir
https://www.shi.co.jp/english/csr
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023 1
To Our Stakeholders
The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group
aims to achieve sustainable growth
by contributing to the resolution of social issues and embraces the challenge of transformation.
The Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI) Group has evolved along with the development of society and industry since it was established in 1888 as a machinery production and repair shop for the Besshi Copper Mine, the founding business of the Sumitomo Group. We are committed to fulfilling our corporate mission in accordance with the Sumitomo Business Philosophy, which serves as the common philosophy of all companies under the Group. The Sumitomo Business Philosophy is also highly compatible with today's environment where social skills are emphasized, and it forms the basis of management for the SHI Group.
Based on its Corporate Mission Statement, which focuses on benefiting society through the provision of excellent products and services, the Group has been providing a variety of products and services that meet
the demands of the times. We will continue to cater to the needs of our customers and provide products and services that address existing social issues. This will help the Group to achieve sustainable development and create enhanced corporate value, thereby meeting the expectations of our shareholders, employees, and local communities.
In Integrated Report 2023, we discuss our thoughts, business strategies, and corporate social responsibilities as we seek to fulfill our corporate mission.
We also explain current business conditions and our future outlook.
We hope the report will help deepen your understanding of the SHI Group.
SHI WAY
MESSAGE
CAPITALS
Tetsuya Okamura
Shinji Shimomura
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board
Representative Director, President and CEO
2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023
THE SUMITOMO BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY
Business Philosophy
Article 1
Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on integrity and sound management in the conduct of its business.
Article 2
Sumitomo shall manage its activities with foresight and flexibility in order to cope effectively with the changing times. Under no circumstances, however, shall it pursue easy gains or act imprudently.
[Commentary]
- Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on trust and reliability.
- We need to watch changes and aggressively pursue business expansion using our management resources but should not behave hastily for an easy profit in any case.
CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY
Corporate Mission Statement
We will aim to become a machinery manufacturer that continues to provide excellent products and services to the world.
With integrity being a key principle in the Group, we will contribute towards society by gaining high respect and confidence from all stakeholders.
Our Values
Customer First
We exceed customer expectations by providing sophisticated efficient products and services, giving the utmost consideration to their needs and requirements.
Embrace Changes
We will continue to drive and embrace changes without accepting the status quo.
Commitment to Technology and Innovation
We are passionate about contributing to society by further developing our unique, in-house technologies.
Respect People
We will nurture an organizational climate that fosters mutual respect, tolerance and learning for growth.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023 3
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
SHI MATERIALITY
CORPORATE DATA
Growth History
Since its establishment in 1888, the SHI Group has worked to tackle the problems faced by customers and society by providing products and services as a manufacturing company. The strengths of our Group lie in our superior technological, management, and organizational capabilities that we have built up over the course of our extensive history.
We will continue to draw on these strengths as sources of greater competitiveness and strive to achieve further growth in the future.
2018
Achieved new record highs in orders, net sales and proﬁt attributable to owners of parent
"Medium Term Management Plan 2016"
Achieve "Steady Growth" Become a
"High Profit Company" Create excellent products and services through "A Tireless Commitment to Improving Operational Quality"
Achievements and Challenges
We accelerated globalization through the acquisition of SFW and aggressively invest-
SHI
ROIC
Net Sales
- (¥ billion)
20 1,000.0
16
800.0
1888
The Company was launched as a machinery production and repair shop for the Besshi Copper Mine
1897
Incorporated as Uraga Dock Co., Ltd.
1934
Incorporated as Sumitomo
Machinery Co., Ltd.
(currently known as Sumitomo
Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.)
1999
Employed ROIC early as a management index
1969
Merged Sumitomo Machinery
Industries Co., Ltd. and Uraga Heavy
Industries Co., Ltd. to form
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
2015
Reformed Business Principles and added non-ﬁnancial indexes to the performance evaluation indexes
Operating Proﬁt
(¥ billion)
150.0
120.0
ed in growth-oriented,high-margin businesses.
We achieved our initial financial targets for net sales and ROIC in fiscal 2015, the second year of the plan.
We recognized the need to achieve steady growth based on a strict assessment of the external environment, further enhance our profitability with a view to becoming a highly profitable corporate entity, and further improve our operational quality.
Targets and Results
Target
FY2016 Results
Net Sales
¥700.0 billion
¥674.3 billion
Operating Profit
¥52.5 billion
¥48.4 billion
ROIC
7.0% or more
7.3%
"Medium Term Management Plan 2019"
Pursue corporate mission
Achievements and Challenges
We achieved steady growth and transformed ourselves into a highly profitable company by our strengthening overseas business and service activities, making proactive investments, and engaging in M&As and alliances.
We identified the material issues of the SHI Group and focused on CSR initiatives.
Through aggressive growth-oriented investments, including in M&As, we achieved our financial targets in fiscal 2018, the second year of the plan.
WAY
MESSAGE
CAPITALS
12
600.0
- 400.0
- 200.0
90.0
60.0
30.0
We refocused our attention on improving our operational quality and formulating a management policy that prioritizes compliance.
Targets and Results
Target
FY2019 Results
Net Sales
¥800.0 billion
¥864.5 billion
Operating Profit
¥60.0 billion
¥56.8 billion
ROIC
7.5% or more
7.3%
"Medium Term Management Plan 2023"
Enhance corporate value in a sustainable manner by solving social issues through products and services
Achievements and Challenges
Fiscal 2022 will be a nine-month accounting period due to a change in our fiscal year-end.
We will conduct a review of our segments to strengthen our exploratory capabilities, achieve a certain scale of operations, and further refine our exploitation capabilities through the power of integration.
Given the strong capital investments and demand for machinery, our net sales target for fiscal 2023, the final year of the plan, has been revised upward from the initial plan.
Challenges include the need for us to respond to an external environment that has evolved dramatically, including heightened geopolitical risks, fragmentation of the global economy, rapid fluctuations of financial markets, and supply chain disruptions.
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
SHI MATERIALITY
Results Forecast
(converted from a twelve-month accounting period)
Targets and Results
Target
FY2022 Results*
Net Sales
¥1,050.0 billion
¥1,018.3 billion
Operating Profit
¥76.0 billion
¥60.0 billion
ROIC
7.5%
6.2%
* Converted from a twelve-month accounting period
CORPORATE DATA
4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023 5
Value Creation Process
The SHI Group helps create value for customers and contributes to the sustainable development of society by leveraging its advanced technological capabilities and integrated strengths to provide excellent products and services. The corporate culture of always embracing new challenges that we have cultivated over the years has made this possible. We will continue working to enhance our corporate value by making full use of our superior management capabilities to create social value and corporate value.
SHI WAY
Megatrends
Rapid urbanization
Climate changes/Resource scarcity Change in demographic structure Shift of economic powers Evolution of technologies Information network revolution
Social issues to be solved
Improving labor productivity
Improving energy efficiency
Improving convenience through application of cutting edge technology
Responding to climate changes
Responding to infrastructure upgrading
Taking on challenges to circular economy
Bringing well being to life
BUSINESS
ACTIVITIES
CAPITALS
Mechatronics
Manufactured
Capital
Intellectual
Capital
Industrial
Machinery
Financial Capital
Human Capital
Logistics &
Social and
Construction
Relationship
Capital
Natural Capital
Energy &
Lifeline
SHI
MATERIALITY
Material issues
for value creation
Reduce environmental burden
Create better ways to live and work
Ensure high product quality
Prioritize employee safety, health, and development
Emphasize coexistence and co-prosperity with local communities
Strengthen governance
Enhance information disclosure
Material issues for strengthening our business foundation
OUTPUT
Optimization of
products to conserve energy and resources
Automation of products to save manpower
Application of
advanced technologies
(beam control,
cryogenics, vacuum
technology, etc.)
OUTCOME
Contribute to action
against climate change and the creation of a recycling- oriented society
Enhance labor
productivity and safety
for customers
Foster well-being
and improve quality
of life
Creation of shared value
SDGs the SHI Group is helping to achieve
MESSAGE
CAPITALS
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
SHI MATERIALITY
CORPORATE
Help resolve social issues by strengthening
sustainability management
DATA
6
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 08:15:24 UTC.