CONTENTS

SHI WAY

  • 2 To Our Stakeholders
  • 4 Growth History
  • 6 Value Creation Process

MESSAGE

  • 8 Message from the President

15 Roundtable Discussion with External Directors

18 Message from Newly Appointed External Director

CAPITALS

20 Manufactured Capital

Intellectual Capital

SHI MATERIALITY

Financial Capital

Sustainability

Human Capital

Corporate Governance

Social and Relationship Capital

Risk Management

Natural Capital

Compliance

Addressing Climate Change Risks

Directors, Corporate Auditors,

and Executive Officers

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

CORPORATE DATA

The 4 Segments of SHI

Mechatronics

Eleven-Year Summary and Key

Financial Data

Industrial Machinery

Non-

Financial Key Data

Logistics

& Construction

Corporate Data/Stock-Related

Energy & Lifeline

Information

Editorial Policy

The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group (SHI Group) published an Integrated Report for FY2017 in lieu of the Annual Report that it had published since the 1970s. Integrated Report 2023 contains reports on financial information as well as the SHI Group's unique strengths and the sources of its medium- to long-term growth with the aim of deepening understanding among a wide range of stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. Please refer to our website for detailed information and figures related to financial data (including Securities Reports) and non-financial data (such as sustainability data).

Scope of Report

This report covers Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., 144 consolidated subsidiaries (37 in Japan, 107 overseas) and 4 equity- method affiliates (1 in Japan, 3 overseas). Context changes are duly noted in the text.

Timeline

This report covers FY2022(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022). Coverage of overseas subsidiaries is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 with the exception of two companies. Some content makes references to dates outside of this time period. Regarding non-financial data, due to considerations that include ensuring comparability, this report generally covers the 12-month period from January to December 2022.

Reference Guidelines

• "International Integrated Reporting Framework," IFRS Foundation

• GRI Standards

• "WICI Intangibles Reporting Framework Version 1.0," World

• "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation,"

Intellectual Capital Initiative

METI of Japan

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This report includes forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and determined subjectively. All information contained herein is subject to changes in actual business performance.

Positioning of Integrated Report 2023

Corporate Information

Financial

Non-Financial

Technical

Information

Integrated

Report 2023

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Technical Review

Securities Reports

Corporate Governance Report

Interim Business Report "To Our Shareholders"

Environmental Activity Report

Website "Investor Relations"

Website "Sustainability"

Interim Business Report

"To Our Shareholders"

Securities Reports

Corporate Governance

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Report

Technical Review

Our Website

Please refer to our website for detailed information and figures related to financial data (including Securities Reports and timely disclosure information) and non-financial data (Sustainability data, etc.).

Investor Relations

Sustainability

https://www.shi.co.jp/english/ir

https://www.shi.co.jp/english/csr

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023 1

To Our Stakeholders

The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group

aims to achieve sustainable growth

by contributing to the resolution of social issues and embraces the challenge of transformation.

The Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI) Group has evolved along with the development of society and industry since it was established in 1888 as a machinery production and repair shop for the Besshi Copper Mine, the founding business of the Sumitomo Group. We are committed to fulfilling our corporate mission in accordance with the Sumitomo Business Philosophy, which serves as the common philosophy of all companies under the Group. The Sumitomo Business Philosophy is also highly compatible with today's environment where social skills are emphasized, and it forms the basis of management for the SHI Group.

Based on its Corporate Mission Statement, which focuses on benefiting society through the provision of excellent products and services, the Group has been providing a variety of products and services that meet

the demands of the times. We will continue to cater to the needs of our customers and provide products and services that address existing social issues. This will help the Group to achieve sustainable development and create enhanced corporate value, thereby meeting the expectations of our shareholders, employees, and local communities.

In Integrated Report 2023, we discuss our thoughts, business strategies, and corporate social responsibilities as we seek to fulfill our corporate mission.

We also explain current business conditions and our future outlook.

We hope the report will help deepen your understanding of the SHI Group.

SHI WAY

MESSAGE

CAPITALS

Tetsuya Okamura

Shinji Shimomura

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

Representative Director, President and CEO

2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023

THE SUMITOMO BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY

Business Philosophy

Article 1

Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on integrity and sound management in the conduct of its business.

Article 2

Sumitomo shall manage its activities with foresight and flexibility in order to cope effectively with the changing times. Under no circumstances, however, shall it pursue easy gains or act imprudently.

[Commentary]

  1. Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on trust and reliability.
  2. We need to watch changes and aggressively pursue business expansion using our management resources but should not behave hastily for an easy profit in any case.

CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY

Corporate Mission Statement

We will aim to become a machinery manufacturer that continues to provide excellent products and services to the world.

With integrity being a key principle in the Group, we will contribute towards society by gaining high respect and confidence from all stakeholders.

Our Values

Customer First

We exceed customer expectations by providing sophisticated efficient products and services, giving the utmost consideration to their needs and requirements.

Embrace Changes

We will continue to drive and embrace changes without accepting the status quo.

Commitment to Technology and Innovation

We are passionate about contributing to society by further developing our unique, in-house technologies.

Respect People

We will nurture an organizational climate that fosters mutual respect, tolerance and learning for growth.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023 3

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

SHI MATERIALITY

CORPORATE DATA

Growth History

Since its establishment in 1888, the SHI Group has worked to tackle the problems faced by customers and society by providing products and services as a manufacturing company. The strengths of our Group lie in our superior technological, management, and organizational capabilities that we have built up over the course of our extensive history.

We will continue to draw on these strengths as sources of greater competitiveness and strive to achieve further growth in the future.

2018

Achieved new record highs in orders, net sales and proﬁt attributable to owners of parent

"Medium Term Management Plan 2016"

Achieve "Steady Growth" Become a

"High Profit Company" Create excellent products and services through "A Tireless Commitment to Improving Operational Quality"

Achievements and Challenges

We accelerated globalization through the acquisition of SFW and aggressively invest-

SHI

ROIC

Net Sales

  1. (¥ billion)
    20 1,000.0

16

800.0

1888

The Company was launched as a machinery production and repair shop for the Besshi Copper Mine

1897

Incorporated as Uraga Dock Co., Ltd.

1934

Incorporated as Sumitomo

Machinery Co., Ltd.

(currently known as Sumitomo

Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.)

1999

Employed ROIC early as a management index

1969

Merged Sumitomo Machinery

Industries Co., Ltd. and Uraga Heavy

Industries Co., Ltd. to form

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

2015

Reformed Business Principles and added non-ﬁnancial indexes to the performance evaluation indexes

Operating Proﬁt

(¥ billion)

150.0

120.0

ed in growth-oriented,high-margin businesses.

We achieved our initial financial targets for net sales and ROIC in fiscal 2015, the second year of the plan.

We recognized the need to achieve steady growth based on a strict assessment of the external environment, further enhance our profitability with a view to becoming a highly profitable corporate entity, and further improve our operational quality.

Targets and Results

Target

FY2016 Results

Net Sales

¥700.0 billion

¥674.3 billion

Operating Profit

¥52.5 billion

¥48.4 billion

ROIC

7.0% or more

7.3%

"Medium Term Management Plan 2019"

Pursue corporate mission

Achievements and Challenges

We achieved steady growth and transformed ourselves into a highly profitable company by our strengthening overseas business and service activities, making proactive investments, and engaging in M&As and alliances.

We identified the material issues of the SHI Group and focused on CSR initiatives.

Through aggressive growth-oriented investments, including in M&As, we achieved our financial targets in fiscal 2018, the second year of the plan.

WAY

MESSAGE

CAPITALS

12

600.0

  • 400.0
  • 200.0

90.0

60.0

30.0

We refocused our attention on improving our operational quality and formulating a management policy that prioritizes compliance.

Targets and Results

Target

FY2019 Results

Net Sales

¥800.0 billion

¥864.5 billion

Operating Profit

¥60.0 billion

¥56.8 billion

ROIC

7.5% or more

7.3%

"Medium Term Management Plan 2023"

Enhance corporate value in a sustainable manner by solving social issues through products and services

Achievements and Challenges

Fiscal 2022 will be a nine-month accounting period due to a change in our fiscal year-end.

We will conduct a review of our segments to strengthen our exploratory capabilities, achieve a certain scale of operations, and further refine our exploitation capabilities through the power of integration.

Given the strong capital investments and demand for machinery, our net sales target for fiscal 2023, the final year of the plan, has been revised upward from the initial plan.

Challenges include the need for us to respond to an external environment that has evolved dramatically, including heightened geopolitical risks, fragmentation of the global economy, rapid fluctuations of financial markets, and supply chain disruptions.

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

SHI MATERIALITY

00 1888 1900 1950 1970 1980 1990200020102020 2022 2023 (FY)0

Results Forecast

(converted from a twelve-month accounting period)

Targets and Results

Target

FY2022 Results*

Net Sales

¥1,050.0 billion

¥1,018.3 billion

Operating Profit

¥76.0 billion

¥60.0 billion

ROIC

7.5%

6.2%

* Converted from a twelve-month accounting period

CORPORATE DATA

4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023 5

Value Creation Process

The SHI Group helps create value for customers and contributes to the sustainable development of society by leveraging its advanced technological capabilities and integrated strengths to provide excellent products and services. The corporate culture of always embracing new challenges that we have cultivated over the years has made this possible. We will continue working to enhance our corporate value by making full use of our superior management capabilities to create social value and corporate value.

SHI WAY

Megatrends

Rapid urbanization

Climate changes/Resource scarcity Change in demographic structure Shift of economic powers Evolution of technologies Information network revolution

Social issues to be solved

Improving labor productivity

Improving energy efficiency

Improving convenience through application of cutting edge technology

Responding to climate changes

Responding to infrastructure upgrading

Taking on challenges to circular economy

Bringing well being to life

BUSINESS

ACTIVITIES

CAPITALS

Mechatronics

Manufactured

Capital

Intellectual

Capital

Industrial

Machinery

Financial Capital

Human Capital

Logistics &

Social and

Construction

Relationship

Capital

Natural Capital

Energy &

Lifeline

SHI

MATERIALITY

Material issues

for value creation

Reduce environmental burden

Create better ways to live and work

Ensure high product quality

Prioritize employee safety, health, and development

Emphasize coexistence and co-prosperity with local communities

Strengthen governance

Enhance information disclosure

Material issues for strengthening our business foundation

OUTPUT

Optimization of

products to conserve energy and resources

Automation of products to save manpower

Application of

advanced technologies

(beam control,

cryogenics, vacuum

technology, etc.)

OUTCOME

Contribute to action

against climate change and the creation of a recycling- oriented society

Enhance labor

productivity and safety

for customers

Foster well-being

and improve quality

of life

Creation of shared value

SDGs the SHI Group is helping to achieve

MESSAGE

CAPITALS

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

SHI MATERIALITY

CORPORATE

Help resolve social issues by strengthening

sustainability management

DATA

6

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. / Integrated Report 2023

7

