Editorial Policy

The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group (SHI Group) published an Integrated Report for FY2017 in lieu of the Annual Report that it had published since the 1970s. Integrated Report 2023 contains reports on financial information as well as the SHI Group's unique strengths and the sources of its medium- to long-term growth with the aim of deepening understanding among a wide range of stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. Please refer to our website for detailed information and figures related to financial data (including Securities Reports) and non-financial data (such as sustainability data).

Scope of Report

This report covers Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., 144 consolidated subsidiaries (37 in Japan, 107 overseas) and 4 equity- method affiliates (1 in Japan, 3 overseas). Context changes are duly noted in the text.

Timeline

This report covers FY2022(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022). Coverage of overseas subsidiaries is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 with the exception of two companies. Some content makes references to dates outside of this time period. Regarding non-financial data, due to considerations that include ensuring comparability, this report generally covers the 12-month period from January to December 2022.

Reference Guidelines

• "International Integrated Reporting Framework," IFRS Foundation • GRI Standards • "WICI Intangibles Reporting Framework Version 1.0," World • "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation," Intellectual Capital Initiative METI of Japan

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This report includes forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and determined subjectively. All information contained herein is subject to changes in actual business performance.