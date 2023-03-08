Advanced search
    6302   JP3405400007

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-08 am EST
3355.00 JPY   +1.21%
04:32aSumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. invests in Alpha Fusion Inc., developer of Astatine based radiopharmaceuticals for Targeted Alpha Therapy
BU
01:17aSumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI received order for 10MW-class poultry litter-fired power plant
PU
02/21Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Provides Support for Areas Affected by the Earthquake in Southeastern Turkey
PU
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. invests in Alpha Fusion Inc., developer of Astatine based radiopharmaceuticals for Targeted Alpha Therapy

03/08/2023 | 04:32am EST
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (“SHI”) (TOKYO:6302) (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Shinji Shimomura) announced the decision to invest in Alpha Fusion Inc. (“AF”) (Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka, Chief Executive Officer: Sunao Fujioka), a developer of Astatine based radiopharmaceuticals for Targeted Alpha Therapy (“TAT”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005372/en/

Image Diagram of TAT (Graphic: Business Wire)

Image Diagram of TAT (Graphic: Business Wire)

AF will aim at establishing their pipeline (*1). Development of their radiopharmaceuticals is expected to be progressed by this funding and will lead more needs of Astatine-211. SHI is joining a new project led by Osaka University for mass production of Astatine-211 and will contribute for the development of the TAT, which is expected to be a future advanced medicine, with our technology of particle accelerators and a synthesis of radio-isotope (RI) labeled compounds.

TAT and Astatine-211

TAT is a treatment that destroys cancer cells in the human body by injecting alpha emitting RI labeled candidate which selectively targets to cancer cells. Astatine-211 (211At, Atomic number 85, Half life time 7.2H) is an element belonging to halogens and has the property of emitting alpha particle. Due to no stable isotopes in nature, their properties have not been fully elucidated so far. However, it's getting attention in accordance with recent development of a nuclear medicine treatment and/or a theranostics (a new term combinated of therapy and diagnostic). Clinical studies had been already conducted in U.S. and Sweden etc. because of the advantages which is different from other approved RIs (177Lu, 223Ra, or 131I). The advantages are; stable production using naturally abundant bismuth (209Bi) with a relatively low-energy particle accelerator (cyclotron), short half-life time as 7.2 hours, and direct chemical formation with basic structure of candidates which conjugate with the disease target site.

In Japan, investigator-initiated clinical trials targeting differentiated thyroid cancer (jRCT2051210144) at Osaka University and pheochromocytoma paraganglioma (jRCT2021220012) at Fukushima Medical University have started and further progress is highly expected.

Alpha Fusion Inc.

AF is a startup company who is conducting a social implementation of Astatine-211 based on drug discovery transferred research results of Osaka university funded by Program on Open Innovation Platform with Enterprises, Research Institute and Achademia (OPERA) promoted by Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). In the field of targeted alpha therapy, which has been rapidly attracting worldwide attention in recent years, Mission of the company is to let the Astatine drug development out by using its originality from Japan in the field of TAT that is rapidly attracting worldwide attention. AF aims to lead this innovative modality into the basic of cancer treatment and are aiming at the practical application of new cancer treatment by proceeding with pipeline research and development to business development on a world-class level.

Company Profile

Alpha Fusion Inc.

Head office

2-5-13, Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

Board of director

CEO, Sunao Fujioka

Business domain

Technical research, drug discovery development, and business development of astatine-introduced compounds into a wide range of small molecules and antibodies, including Sodium astatide

Capital

251 MJPY

Web site

https://alpha-fusion.com/

(*1) Pipelines of AF are followings. Please refer to the URL for detail.
• Pipeline 1 : Drug for thyroid cancer
(Under Phase I clinical trial : https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000001.000091191.html)
• Pipeline 2 : Drug for prostate cancer
(Preparing for clinical trial in next year : https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000003.000091191.html)
• Other 4 drugs are under development and preparing for a patent application for the basic technology


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 014 B 7 407 M 7 407 M
Net income 2023 40 925 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,92x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 406 B 2 966 M 2 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 24 584
Free-Float 93,9%
