    6302   JP3405400007

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
2800.00 JPY   -4.70%
Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Nihon Spindle Receives Gold Rating in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

11/14/2022 | 04:12am EST
November 14, 2022

Nihon Spindle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Nihon Spindle"; headquarters: Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Shigeo Kondo; wholly owned by Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.) has received a "Gold Rating" in the 2022 sustainability assessment by EcoVadis (headquarters: France), an international evaluation organization. EcoVadis evaluates the sustainability of more than 100,000 companies in 175 countries around the world in four areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Nihon Spindle was highly evaluated for its efforts in these four areas, and as a result, received a "Gold Rating," which corresponds to the top 5% in the industry.

Nihon Spindle is a machinery manufacturer that manufactures and sells a wide variety of products that support its customers' manufacturing of products including, among others, spinning machines and kneading machines used to process automotive parts and materials, and also dust collectors that contribute to improving the global environment by processing exhaust gas from factories and municipal waste incineration plants.
Under the corporate slogan "Leading Eco-Technology," we, at Nihon Spindle, are promoting sustainability based on our contribution to solving social issues through our products and businesses and the enhancement of social responsiveness in areas such as safety, environment, compliance, and local community activities.

Taking the momentum from this EcoVadis Gold Rating, we will further promote sustainability and continue to take on the challenge of the "enrichment of society" through our products and services.

Nihon Spindle website

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
