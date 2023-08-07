Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.; - precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.; - equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.; - machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.; - industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.; - ships (4%); - other (0.7%).