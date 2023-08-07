Orders: The market conditions were strong in North America, while Japan was softening, and China was declining. Orders decreased due to a drop in demand for semiconductor-related products and a reduction in energy-related projects.
Net sales: For Energy & Lifeline, sales decreased due to a timing difference in the progress of some construction projects. However, for the other segments, sales increased due to a large backlog of orders and relaxation of production constraints.
Operating profit: Slightly increased due to an increase in sales of Mechatronics and hydraulic excavators and a favorable change in the exchange rate, although selling & administrative expenses increased and sales decreased in Energy & Lifeline.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:08:31 UTC.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.;
- precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.;
- equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.;
- machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.;
- industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.;
- ships (4%);
- other (0.7%).