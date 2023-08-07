Financial Summary for Q2 FY2023 and

Projections for FY2023

2023/8/7

President Shinji Shimomura

I N D E X

01

Financial Summary for Q2 FY2023

02 Performance Forecast for FY2023

03 Topics

04 Sustainability

05 Direction of the next Medium-Term Management Plan

01 Financial Summary for Q2 FY2023

01

Change in Fiscal Year End of FY 2022 (Financial Year End)

2023

January to March

April to June

July to September

October to December

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Domestic

1H of FY2023

2H of FY2023

FY2023 Domestic 12 months

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Overseas

1H of FY2023

2H of FY2023

FY2023 Overseas 12 months

2022Before adjustment

[Ref.]

January to March

April to June

July to September

October to December

1Q (Before adjustment)

2Q (Before adjustment)

3Q

Domestic

FY2022 Domestic 9 months

Overseas

1Q (Before adjustment)

2Q (Before adjustment)

3Q

FY2022 Overseas 12 months

2Q (After adjustment)

01

Financial Summary for FY2023-2Q

Actual

FY2023-2Q

/Same period of previous fiscal

year (after adjustment),

(change)

OrdersJPY512.7billion

Net salesJPY510.1billion

Operating profitJPY30.7billion

/ 581.0billion

(68.3)billion

/ 478.4billion

31.7billion

/ 29.9billion 0.7billion

Year-on-year comparison

  • Orders: The market conditions were strong in North America, while Japan was softening, and China was declining. Orders decreased due to a drop in demand for semiconductor-related products and a reduction in energy-related projects.
  • Net sales: For Energy & Lifeline, sales decreased due to a timing difference in the progress of some construction projects. However, for the other segments, sales increased due to a large backlog of orders and relaxation of production constraints.
  • Operating profit: Slightly increased due to an increase in sales of Mechatronics and hydraulic excavators and a favorable change in the exchange rate, although selling & administrative expenses increased and sales decreased in Energy & Lifeline.

