Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Receives of an Order for a 75 MW-Class Biomass-Fired Boiler for Power Generation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited (President and CEO: Shinji Shimomura) received an order from JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (head office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; Representative Director, President: Shoji Yamada) for a boiler facility for a 75 MW-class biomass-fired power station (planned construction site: Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture).

The facility is a high-efficiency biomass-fired boiler that employs the reheating method*1 and uses wood pellets as its primary fuel. It will form the core of a biomass-fired power station that is planned by Aichi Tahara Biomass Power Plant G.K. (representative member: Marubeni Clean Power Corporation; Officer Performing Duties: Seishi Narita), which was jointly established by Marubeni Corporation, JAG Energy Co., Ltd., and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

This power-generating facility will use a 'circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler.' The SHI Group has supplied more than 500 CFB boilers in Japan and abroad.*2 SHI's CFB boilers have a large share of the high-efficiency biomass power generation sector, and recognition of SHI's track record was a factor leading to the decision to its selection in the Tahara project.

SHI will contribute to a stable electric power supply and the realization of a low-carbon society by providing reliable and highly efficient power generation facilities fueled by biomass and resource-saving low-grade fuels that are effective in combating global warming.

Facility outline

Boiler: Circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler (reheating method)

Maximum evaporation: 260 t/h

Fuel type: Wood pellets

Scheduled start of service: 2024 (planned)

*1: Reheating method: A technology that makes high-efficiency power generation possible by sending steam that was expanded in a steam turbine back to the boiler, reheating it, and then sending it back to the steam turbine.

*2: SHI Group: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited and Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW), a subsidiary. The figure provided includes CFB technology licensees of the SHI Group.

