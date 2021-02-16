Log in
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Receives of an Order for a 75 MW-Class Biomass-Fired Boiler for Power Generation

02/16/2021 | 12:02am EST
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited (President and CEO: Shinji Shimomura) received an order from JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (head office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; Representative Director, President: Shoji Yamada) for a boiler facility for a 75 MW-class biomass-fired power station (planned construction site: Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture).

The facility is a high-efficiency biomass-fired boiler that employs the reheating method*1 and uses wood pellets as its primary fuel. It will form the core of a biomass-fired power station that is planned by Aichi Tahara Biomass Power Plant G.K. (representative member: Marubeni Clean Power Corporation; Officer Performing Duties: Seishi Narita), which was jointly established by Marubeni Corporation, JAG Energy Co., Ltd., and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

This power-generating facility will use a 'circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler.' The SHI Group has supplied more than 500 CFB boilers in Japan and abroad.*2 SHI's CFB boilers have a large share of the high-efficiency biomass power generation sector, and recognition of SHI's track record was a factor leading to the decision to its selection in the Tahara project.
SHI will contribute to a stable electric power supply and the realization of a low-carbon society by providing reliable and highly efficient power generation facilities fueled by biomass and resource-saving low-grade fuels that are effective in combating global warming.

Facility outline
Boiler: Circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler (reheating method)
Maximum evaporation: 260 t/h
Fuel type: Wood pellets
Scheduled start of service: 2024 (planned)

*1: Reheating method: A technology that makes high-efficiency power generation possible by sending steam that was expanded in a steam turbine back to the boiler, reheating it, and then sending it back to the steam turbine.
*2: SHI Group: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited and Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW), a subsidiary. The figure provided includes CFB technology licensees of the SHI Group.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 05:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
