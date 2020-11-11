Log in
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Secures Order for a 75 MW Class 100% Biomass-Fired Power Generation Facility

11/11/2020

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Representative Director, President and CEO: Shinji Shimomura) has established a joint venture with Kajima Corporation (President and Representative Director: Yoshikazu Oshimi) to secure an order from Morinomiyako Biomass Energy G.K. for a 75 MW class 100% biomass-fired power plant (Output: 74,950 kW, planned construction location: Sendai-shi, Miyagi Prefecture). Morinomiyako Biomass Energy was jointly established by RENOVA, Inc. (Founding CEO: Yosuke Kiminami), UNITED PURPOSE MANAGEMENT INC. (CEO: Hisaki Hirano), Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (Representative Director, President and Executive Officer: Toshiro Mitsuyoshi), Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (President and CEO: Shusaku Tsuhara), and RenoDa Partners G.K. (*1)
This power plant is a high-efficiency 100% biomass-fired boiler facility, which uses wood pellets and palm shells as its primary fuels, utilizing a reheat system (*2). In consideration to the environment of the surrounding areas, the plant will apply air-cooled condensers as well as denitration and desulfurization facilities, aiming at reducing the volume of waste water and the amount of exhaust gases.
The power generation facility utilizes Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler technology for which our group has a track record of over 500 boilers globally (*3). Our CFB boilers command a high market share in the field of high-efficiency biomass power generation. The same type of biomass-fired power generation facilities has been delivered to the owners of this plant, RENOVA, UNITED PURPOSE MANAGEMENT, and Sumitomo Forestry and have been operating successfully. We consider that it was the recognition of such a track record that led to the successful order ofthis plant.
Our company will continue to pursue excellent fuel diversity in CFB boiler technology with the aim of alleviating the burden on the global environment and ensuring stable electricity supply. To this end, we provide high-efficiency power generation facilities, which contribute to the efficient use of resources and the reduction of environmental load.

[Overview of Facility]
Boiler Type : Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boiler (Reheat System)
Power generation output : Approx. 74,950 kW
Fuel : Wood pellets and palm shells
Scheduled Commercial Operation Date : November 2023

(*1) Limited Liability Company invested by the Daiwa Securities Group.
(*2) Reheat system: In this system, the steam that expands inside a steam turbine is re-sent into the boiler. By re-heating and re-sending the surplus steam into the steam turbine, high-efficiency power generation is achieved.
(*3) Our group: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. and our subsidiary Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW).
This value also includes CFB boiler licensees of SFW.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 805 B 7 654 M 7 654 M
Net income 2021 16 400 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2021 38 800 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 313 B 2 975 M 2 979 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 23 635
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 583,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 557,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 5,59%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinji Shimomura President, CEO & Representative Director
Shunsuke Betsukawa Chairman
Hideo Suzuki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toshihiko Chijiiwa Manager-Technology Research & Executive Officer
Tetsuya Okamura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-18.31%2 975
ATLAS COPCO AB16.09%58 497
FANUC CORPORATION14.85%41 612
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.42%32 559
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.04%28 425
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED57.28%26 186
