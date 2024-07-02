Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Selected as a Constituent Stock of the SOMPO Sustainability Index
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President, and CEO: Shinji Shimomura) has been selected as a constituent stock of the 2024 SOMPO Sustainability Index managed by Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd.
The Index consists of approximately 300 stocks associated with outstanding ESG initiatives that are identified based on the results of the Buna-no-Mori Environmental Questionnaire and ESG Management Survey conducted annually by Sompo Risk Management Inc. SHI Group's ESG initiatives received high marks in the survey, earning our selection as a constituent stock for the third year in a row.
In January 2024, we established a new Purpose statement: "Enhance society and those within it with compassion through our ownership and vision." We are promoting sustainability management from a multi-stakeholder perspective focused on enhancing both social and corporate value to ensure our adherence to this statement.
We will use this selection as a springboard to enhance our sustainability-oriented management and grow as a company that earns the trust of its stakeholders by continually focusing on information disclosure and improving our ESG standing.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of industrial and construction equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction equipment (29.3%): hydraulic excavators, cranes, road machinery, etc.;
- precision machinery (20.8%): molding machines by injection, electric injection molding machines, medical use cyclotrons, etc.;
- equipment for environment protection (19.8%): energy generators, industrial wastewater processing systems, air pollution control units, etc.;
- machinery components (14.4%): power transmission and control systems (gears, power inverters, geared motors, gearboxes, etc.), motors, mechanical coupling systems, etc.;
- industrial equipment (11%): handling systems, logistic equipment, gas turbines, pumps, etc.;
- ships (4%);
- other (0.7%).