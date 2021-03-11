Log in
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries: "Vacuum Air Servo" Unique Air Pressure Technology Enables the Positioning at the Nano Level

03/11/2021 | 11:55pm EST
-- To meet needs in next-gen high-end production and supply --

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd (TOKYO: 6302) (headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Shinji Shimomura CEO) has released a new English website regarding vacuum air servo. This technology has been cultivated and deployed in the Japanese market for more than 20 years. The English website is now open to enter overseas markets effective 11th of Mar, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311006116/en/

[URL] http://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/

Highlights (Features of vacuum air servo)

1. Fast, high-precision nano-level positioning
2. Compatibility with high-vacuum conditions and the ability to be used in vacuum chambers
3. Non-heat-generating; compatible with non-magnetic and non-contact operation

For a quicker understanding, a 50-sec movie is available.
https://youtu.be/Uqp5vFGK3YM

The below shows the customer use case.
https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/usecases/airservostage/

About us

[Outline]
Company: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd
Location: ThinkPark Tower, 2-1-1 Osaki Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
President & CEO: Shinji Shimomura
Established: 1st of Nov, 1934
URL: https://www.shi.co.jp/english/

[Business description]
- Design, manufacture and sale of precision machine control equipment, electrical and electronic equipment and its application systems and various industrial control systems
- Software development and sales

Contact us

https://info.shi-mechatronics.com/l/845523/2020-11-12/7s8mz


